"If you're down and confused



And you don't remember who you're talking to



Concentration slips away



Because your baby is so far away



Well there's a rose in a fisted glove



And the eagle flies with the dove



And if you can't be with the one you love honey



Love the one you're with"



-Confucius (probably, maybe Socrates, I don't know)



02:13 AYURIS: Deep Rock Galactic (Ole Steiness, MOOD Publishing, 2022)



Games Played Last Week:



05:28 -Firefighters on Duty (Konstantinos Kokkinis & Sotirios Tsantilas, Artipia Games, 2025)



08:48 -The Witches of Willospur (Jenna Felli, Devious Weasel Games, 2026)



18:53 -Gingham (Robert Hovakimyan, Bitewing Games, 2025)



22:53 -Revenant (Allan Kirkeby, Mindclash Games, 2026)



30:51 -Pencil Book Quest (David David, Grumpy Spider Games, 2025)



34:30 -3 Witches (Corey Young, Allplay, 2025)



38:18 -The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers--Trick-Taking Game (Bryan Bornmueller, Office Dog, 2026)



40:46 -Harmonies (Johan Benvenuto, Libellud, 2024)



News (and why it doesn't matter):



44:03 Come join us in Kingston, Ontario July 24th-26th for SVWAG Con!



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/svwag-con-ii-electric-boogaloo-tickets-1986634285627



Icebreaker events to meet new people at SVWAG Con!



https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/379864/svwagcon-2-icebreaker-signup



45:10 Shelfy by Brotherwise lets you blind buy your collection in miniature



48:08 Why associate with Kingdom Come: Deliverance's creator, Daniel Vávra, and his GamerGate support? Make better choices, Vlaada Chvátil! Rated "U" for "UGH"



49:51 Topic: Falling in Love with Your Collection (Again)



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