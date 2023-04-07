#266: Pent-Up Extravaganza
Mark's enthusiasm for Dungeon Scrawlers is telling. Whereas most children enjoy mazes, drawing, or even colouring, Mark instead as a child enjoyed the programmatic, deterministic mundanity of connect-the-dots. Straight(ish) lines and ascending natural numbers only, please. No doubt at a similar age Walker was already pursuing his jock/theatre kid synthesis, doing a number from Gilbert & Sullivan as his endzone dance after scoring a touchdown. 01:13 AYURIS: Soldiers in Postmen's Uniforms (David Thompson, Dan Verssen Games, 2021)Games Played Last Week:03:32 -Tindaya (Lolo González, Red Mojo, 2022)06:41 -Radiant: Offline Battle Arena (Jack Murray, Heel Turn Games, 2019)09:07 -Formula D (Laurent Lavaur & Eric Randall, Asmodee, 2008)12:15 -Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson, Osprey Games, 2023)16:39 -Orléans (Reiner Stockhausen, dlp Games, 2014)18:48 -Witchcraft! (Trevor Benjamin, Roger Tankersly, and David Thompson, Salt & Pepper Games, 2023)23:49 -The Red Cathedral (Israel Cendrero & Sheila Santos, Devir Games, 2020)26:13 -Castles by the Sea (Jon Benjamin and Michael Xuereb, Brotherwise Games, 2023)31:12 -Sherlock Holmes: Baker Street Irregulars (Cédric Asna, Makaka Editions, 2019)33:32 -Dorfromantik: The Board Game (Michael Palm and Lukas Zach, Pegasus Spiele, 2022)38:51 -Ragnarocks (Gord!, Grey Fox Games, 2022)41:44 -Princes of the Renaissance (Martin Wallace, Mercury Games, 2016)50:00 -The Taverns of Tiefenthal (Wolfgang Warsch, Schmidt Spiel, 2019)52:19 -The Crew: Mission Deep Sea (Thomas Sing, KOSMOS, 2021)53:40 -Marshmallow Test (Reiner Knizia, Gamewright, 2020)57:47 -Dice Miner (Joshua DeBonis & Nikola Risteski, Atlas Games, 2021)58:50 -Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers--Heroes of Waterdeep (Vangelis Bagiartakis and Konstantinos Karagiannis, WizKids, 2023)1:00:55 -Viking See-Saw (Reiner Knizia, itten, 2021)1:03:20 -Thunder Road: Vendetta (Dave Chalkers, Brett Myers, Noah Cohen, Rob Daviau, Justin D. Jacobson, Jim Keifer, and Brian Neff, Restoration Games, 2023)1:07:25 -Splendor Duel (Marc André and Bruno Cathala, Space Cowboys, 2022)1:08:51 -Crazy Tower (Alexis Harvey, Félix Leblanc, Manuel-Lucas Bergeron Duhamel, & Mathieu Auger, Synapses Games, 2020)News (and why it doesn't matter):1:10:35 Terraria board game by Paper Fort Games1:11:09 Witchcraft! on Gamefound1:11:14 Heroscape to be re-resurrected by Renegade Games1:12:32 Regicide Legacy Badgers from Mars1:13:46 The Smurfs: Hidden Village board game1:14:26 Conquest Princess: Fashion is Power1:15:08 Worms board game by Mantic1:15:34 Gloomhaven 2nd Edition will have an upgrade pack1:16:47 Board gamers: Be good allies during Pride Month and oppose book bans