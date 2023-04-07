#269: Credibility in Crowdfunding

Two crowdfunding campaigns stand before you. One only tells lies, the other only tells the truth. Both claim to be innovative and to be able to deliver on time. How do you decide which one to back? Or wait, a crowdfunding campaign launches but during the funding period every individual component is replaced by a new one; is it the same campaign? Or wait, there are five crowdfunding campaigns on one side of a track and one campaign on the other, and this trolley...02:25 AYURIS: Imperium: The Contention (Gary Dworetsky, Contention Games, 2021)Games Played Last Week:03:56 -Tapple (Uncredited, The Op Games, 2021)06:43 -Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson, Osprey Games, 2023)08:14 -Oh No, Volcano! (Phil Walker-Harding, Buffalo Games, 2023)10:58 -The Siege of Runedar (Reiner Knizia, Ludonova, 2021)16:04 -Sakura Arms (BakaFire, Level 99 Games, 2022)18:17 -Autobahn (Fabio Lopiano and Nestore Mangone, Alley Cat Games, 2022)22:35 -Sidereal Confluence: Bifurcation (TauCeti Deichmann, WizKids, 2022)25:55 -For What Remains (Paul Low, David Thompson, & Ricardo Manuel Luis Tomas, DVG, 2020)30:38 -Cosmic Frog: Find Muck (Jim Felli, Devious Weasel Games, 2023)34:43 -Root (Cole Wehrle, Leder Games, 2018)36:48 -Tigris & Euphrates (Reiner Knizia, Hans im Gluck, 1997)News (and why it doesn't matter):38:30 Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossroads of Destiny by Prospero Hall39:10 Spy x Family Love Letter, because of course39:53 Kaiju Table Battles by Amabel HollandDesigner diary: https://boardgamegeek.com/blogpost/149425/designer-diary-kaiju-table-battles-or-queer-love-l41:18 Topic: Credibility in Crowdfunding