Mike Walker & Mark Bigney
A podcast about all manner of hobby games by Mike Walker and Mark Bigney. Bad games don't go easy on you, so we don't go easy on them. Thorough analysis...
Available Episodes

  • #269: Credibility in Crowdfunding
    Two crowdfunding campaigns stand before you. One only tells lies, the other only tells the truth. Both claim to be innovative and to be able to deliver on time. How do you decide which one to back? Or wait, a crowdfunding campaign launches but during the funding period every individual component is replaced by a new one; is it the same campaign? Or wait, there are five crowdfunding campaigns on one side of a track and one campaign on the other, and this trolley...02:25 AYURIS: Imperium: The Contention (Gary Dworetsky, Contention Games, 2021)Games Played Last Week:03:56 -Tapple (Uncredited, The Op Games, 2021)06:43 -Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson, Osprey Games, 2023)08:14 -Oh No, Volcano! (Phil Walker-Harding, Buffalo Games, 2023)10:58 -The Siege of Runedar (Reiner Knizia, Ludonova, 2021)16:04 -Sakura Arms (BakaFire, Level 99 Games, 2022)18:17 -Autobahn (Fabio Lopiano and Nestore Mangone, Alley Cat Games, 2022)22:35 -Sidereal Confluence: Bifurcation (TauCeti Deichmann, WizKids, 2022)25:55 -For What Remains (Paul Low, David Thompson, & Ricardo Manuel Luis Tomas, DVG, 2020)30:38 -Cosmic Frog: Find Muck (Jim Felli, Devious Weasel Games, 2023)34:43 -Root (Cole Wehrle, Leder Games, 2018)36:48 -Tigris & Euphrates (Reiner Knizia, Hans im Gluck, 1997)News (and why it doesn't matter):38:30 Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossroads of Destiny by Prospero Hall39:10 Spy x Family Love Letter, because of course39:53 Kaiju Table Battles by Amabel HollandDesigner diary: https://boardgamegeek.com/blogpost/149425/designer-diary-kaiju-table-battles-or-queer-love-l41:18 Topic: Credibility in CrowdfundingAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    7/4/2023
    1:02:13
  • #268: Undaunted: Battle of Britain
    It is a well-known fact, observed by Infinity: the Game, Across the Spider-Verse, and Undaunted: Battle of Britain, that a Sikh man in uniform is always a good look. So here's to pilot Singh in his Hurricane! Not to mention Sergeant Singh in his power armour, and Captain Singh in his Spider-Man movie (in my heart, it is his film).Games Played Last Week:01:01 -The Defence of Procyon III (Dávid Turczi, PSC Games, 2021)11:02 -That's Not a Hat (Kasper Lapp, Ravensburger, 2023)14:49 -Beyond the Sun: Leaders of a New Dawn (Dennis K. Chan and Joseph Summa, Rio Grande Games, 2023)19:50 -Thunder Road: Vendetta (Dave Chalkers, Brett Myers, Noah Cohen, Rob Daviau, Justin D. Jacobson, Jim Keifer, and Brian Neff, Restoration Games, 2023)25:07 -Sherlock Holmes: Baker Street Irregulars (Cédric Asna, Makaka Editions, 2019)27:26 -It's a Wonderful World (Frédéric Guérard, La Boîte de Jeu, 2019)31:48 -IKI (Koota Yamada, Sorry We Are French, 2015)34:41 -Knarr (Thomas Dupont, Bombyx, 2023)News (and why it doesn't matter):36:30 Doggerland; 15,000 BCE36:58 Further confirmation of Paolo Mori's Dogs of War 2nd edition37:29 Adventure Time RPG from Cryptozoic37:43 Monty Python Zombicide? Wha...?38:30 FISH FISH FISH! Nusfjord Big Box39:37 Aristeia! will see more in the future; Corvus Belli's history of being consumer-friendly42:23 Planet Unknown: Supermoon expansion and reprint on Gamefound July 7th43:14 Feature Game: Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson, Osprey Games, 2023)1:04:54 SVWAG Presents Masterpiece Theatre: Fast XAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/27/2023
    1:11:17
  • #267: Top 10 Revisited & "Golden Age"
    Times are bad. Children no longer obey their parents and everyone is running a Kickstarter. It is trivially easy to string together quotations going back to the dawn of human civilization lamenting how the youth are ruining everything, how the good old days were so great, and wishing we could go back to the golden age. See, I blame it on the baby boomers aging and succumbing more and more to nostalgia. See, in the good old days, before the boomers, we had things in perspective.01:51 AYURIS: Anno 1800 (Martin Wallace, KOSMOS, 2020)Games Played Last Week:03:37 -Yucatan (Guillaume Montiage, Matagot, 2023)14:06 -Skytear Horde (Giacomo Neri and Riccardo Neri, Skytear Games, 2023)15:44 -Sorcerer City (Scott Caputo, Druid City Games, 2020)20:50 -Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers--Heroes of Waterdeep (Vangelis Bagiartakis and Konstantinos Karagiannis, WizKids, 2023) 25:36 -Dorfromantik: The Board Game (Michael Palm and Lukas Zach, Pegasus Spiele, 2022)26:15 -The Red Cathedral: Contractors (Isra C. and Shei S., Devir, 2022)30:06 -Judgement: Eternal Champions (Gunmeister Games, Creature Caster, 2022) 36:27 -My City: Roll & Build (Reiner Knizia, KOSMOS, 2022)40:51 -That's Not a Hat (Kasper Lapp, Ravensburger, 2023)43:25 -Tinderblox (Rob Sparks, Alley Cat Games, 2020)45:03 -Radiant: Offline Battle Arena (Jack Murray, Heel Turn Games, 2019)News (and why it doesn't matter):48:41 Monopoly Scrabble. What?49:42 Follow-up: Soldiers in Postman's Uniforms still available!50:24 Perseverance: Castaway Chronicles episodes 3 & 451:27 "Dinosaurs, everybody!" VelociRapture by Xoe Allred52:51 Knarr by Thomas Dupont, already available on BGA54:30 Topic: Top 10 Revisited & "Golden Age"Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/20/2023
    1:19:45
  • #266: Pent-Up Extravaganza
    Mark's enthusiasm for Dungeon Scrawlers is telling. Whereas most children enjoy mazes, drawing, or even colouring, Mark instead as a child enjoyed the programmatic, deterministic mundanity of connect-the-dots. Straight(ish) lines and ascending natural numbers only, please. No doubt at a similar age Walker was already pursuing his jock/theatre kid synthesis, doing a number from Gilbert & Sullivan as his endzone dance after scoring a touchdown. 01:13 AYURIS: Soldiers in Postmen's Uniforms (David Thompson, Dan Verssen Games, 2021)Games Played Last Week:03:32 -Tindaya (Lolo González, Red Mojo, 2022)06:41 -Radiant: Offline Battle Arena (Jack Murray, Heel Turn Games, 2019)09:07 -Formula D (Laurent Lavaur & Eric Randall, Asmodee, 2008)12:15 -Undaunted: Battle of Britain (Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson, Osprey Games, 2023)16:39 -Orléans (Reiner Stockhausen, dlp Games, 2014)18:48 -Witchcraft! (Trevor Benjamin, Roger Tankersly, and David Thompson, Salt & Pepper Games, 2023)23:49 -The Red Cathedral (Israel Cendrero & Sheila Santos, Devir Games, 2020)26:13 -Castles by the Sea (Jon Benjamin and Michael Xuereb, Brotherwise Games, 2023)31:12 -Sherlock Holmes: Baker Street Irregulars (Cédric Asna, Makaka Editions, 2019)33:32 -Dorfromantik: The Board Game (Michael Palm and Lukas Zach, Pegasus Spiele, 2022)38:51 -Ragnarocks (Gord!, Grey Fox Games, 2022)41:44 -Princes of the Renaissance (Martin Wallace, Mercury Games, 2016)50:00 -The Taverns of Tiefenthal (Wolfgang Warsch, Schmidt Spiel, 2019)52:19 -The Crew: Mission Deep Sea (Thomas Sing, KOSMOS, 2021)53:40 -Marshmallow Test (Reiner Knizia, Gamewright, 2020)57:47 -Dice Miner (Joshua DeBonis & Nikola Risteski, Atlas Games, 2021)58:50 -Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Scrawlers--Heroes of Waterdeep (Vangelis Bagiartakis and Konstantinos Karagiannis, WizKids, 2023)1:00:55 -Viking See-Saw (Reiner Knizia, itten, 2021)1:03:20 -Thunder Road: Vendetta (Dave Chalkers, Brett Myers, Noah Cohen, Rob Daviau, Justin D. Jacobson, Jim Keifer, and Brian Neff, Restoration Games, 2023)1:07:25 -Splendor Duel (Marc André and Bruno Cathala, Space Cowboys, 2022)1:08:51 -Crazy Tower (Alexis Harvey, Félix Leblanc, Manuel-Lucas Bergeron Duhamel, & Mathieu Auger, Synapses Games, 2020)News (and why it doesn't matter):1:10:35 Terraria board game by Paper Fort Games1:11:09 Witchcraft! on Gamefound1:11:14 Heroscape to be re-resurrected by Renegade Games1:12:32 Regicide Legacy Badgers from Mars1:13:46 The Smurfs: Hidden Village board game1:14:26 Conquest Princess: Fashion is Power1:15:08 Worms board game by Mantic1:15:34 Gloomhaven 2nd Edition will have an upgrade pack1:16:47 Board gamers: Be good allies during Pride Month and oppose book bansAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/13/2023
    1:19:52
  • #265: Lacrimosa
    We are very proud of our strict editorial standards here at SVWAG. Among them is our firm stance on Monty Python references, which are very firmly circumscribed. Philosophers are mentioned all the time, but never the song; and similarly we discuss Mozart here (in two different media!) without any kind of passing gesture to his decomposition. People have tried to smuggle in other references to the show, but those responsible have been sacked.Games Played Last Week:01:34 -Dice Hospital: ER--Emergency Roll (Matthew Dunstan and Brett J. Gilbert, Alley Cat Games, 2022)02:35 -Joan of Arc: Orléans Draw & Write (Ryan Hendrickson and Reiner Stockhausen, dlp Games, 2022)04:46 -Tinderblox (Rob Sparks, Alley Cat Games, 2020)06:36 -Similo (Martino Chiacchiera, Hjalmar Hach, & Pierluca Zizzi, Horrible Guild, 2019)08:21 -Crazy Tower (Alexis Harvey, Félix Leblanc, Manuel-Lucas Bergeron Duhamel, & Mathieu Auger, Synapses Games, 2020)09:30 -Glenn Drover's Empires: Galactic Rebellion (Don Beyer and Glenn Drover, Eagle-Gryphon Games, 2016)17:40 -The North: Provenance (John Clowdus, Small Box Games, 2020)20:45 -Tsukuyumi: Full Moon Down (Second Edition) (Felix Mertikat, Grey Fox Games, 2021)27:21 -Radiant: Offline Battle Arena (Jack Murray, Heel Turn Games, 2019)News (and why it doesn't matter):31:00 Marceline Leiman points out hidden barriers to minoritized people and the importance of accessibility32:59 Freaky Frogs from Outaspace by Friedemann Friese33:45 Metal Gear Solid from Emerson Matsuuchi finally being piblished by CMON35:58 Tankersly, Benjamin, and Thompson reunite with Albert Monteys for Witchcraft! 36:34 Please support us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/svwag37:46 Feature Game: Lacrimosa (Gerard Ascendi and Ferran Renalias, Devir, 2022)1:00:13 SVWAG Presents Masterpiece Theatre: AmadeusAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/30/2023
    1:08:12

About So Very Wrong About Games

A podcast about all manner of hobby games by Mike Walker and Mark Bigney. Bad games don't go easy on you, so we don't go easy on them. Thorough analysis via reviews, news, and discussion of topics in gaming. We take context seriously, we value your time, and we're not into hype. Just because games are fun doesn't mean we can't take them seriously, and just because we take them seriously doesn't mean we can't have fun.
