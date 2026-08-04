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424 episodes
- We have recovered from SVWAG Con II: Electric Boogaloo, and to the best of our knowledge there was no "con crud" or equivalent contagion. We make no claims that the con possesses curative powers, though we haven't had anyone say that it *didn't* cure a chronic illness.
01:27 AYURIS: Andromeda's Edge (Luke Laurie and Maximus Laurie, Cardboard Alchemy, 2024)
Games Played Last Week:
03:48 -Eternal Decks (Hiroken, tricktakers Games, 2025)
09:46 -D.E.I.: Divide et Impera (Tommaso Battista, Ludus Magnus Studio, 2022)
14:58 -Coalitions (Andrew Rourke, PHALANX, 2026)
21:37 -Smartphone Inc. (Ivan Lashin, Cosmodrome Games, 2018
24:42 -Wroth (Manny Trembley, Chip Theory Games, 2025)
32:19 -Alibis (Yusuke Sato, Allplay, 2025)
35:35 -Hot Streak (Jon Perry, CMYK, 2025)
36:16 -Green Team Wins (Nathan Thornton, 25th Century Games, 2022)
36:39 -The Resistance (Don Eskridge, Indie Boards & Cards, 2009)
38:49 -The Defence of Procyon III (Dávid Turczi, PSC Games, 2021)
News (and why it doesn't matter):
44:06 Aristeia 2.0: Hexadome Tactics
45:55 XCom miniatures game for preorder
46:46 Malediction expands with new factions and starter sets
48:12 Allplay gives Dominant Species an Ian O'Toole facelift
48:54 Through the Desert gets a sequel: Through the Mountains
49:57 Spirit Island's future, according to R. Eric Reuss: https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/3728767/eric-s-2026-update
51:00 Topic: The Mid-Year Tag Questions
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- Just in time for SVWAGCon, Mark's car has fallen prey to Princeton's unforgiving roads and local practitioners of the mechanical arts. Which ones are trustworthy? Which are inept mountebanks? As far as mountebanks are concerned, would one prefer an inept one or a skilled one? These pressing questions will have to wait, as in the interim the barrier between Mark and his SVWAGCon obligations is ALL THE MONEYS.
01:55 AYURIS: The Vale of Eternity (Eric Hong, Mandoo Games, 2023)
Games Played Last Week:
06:12 -Tidal Blades: Heroes of the Reef (Tim Eisner & Ben Eisner, Druid City Games, 2020)
09:24 -Autobahn (Fabio Lopiano & Nestore Mangone, Alley Cat Games, 2022)
14:18 -Shackleton Base: A Journey to the Moon (Fabio Lopiano & Nestore Mangone, Sorry We Are French, 2024)
18:29 -Daybreak (Matt Leacock & Matteo Menapace, CMYK, 2023)
24:10 -Super Auto Pets Card Battle (Nick Conley, Plaid Hat Games, 2026)
29:38 -Gal4xeon (Jackson Pope, Eurydice Games, 2026)
36:03 -dnup (Kei Kajino, asmodee, 2025)
37:53 -Mystic Curling Club (Chris Cieslik, Asmadi Games, 2026)
44:31 -Shadowrift (Jeremy Anderson, Game Salute, 2012)
52:25 -HEROish (TechDweeb, Web-published, 2026)
https://techdweeb.itch.io/heroish
News (and why it doesn't matter):
56:44 Come join us in Kingston, Ontario July 24th-26th for SVWAG Con!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/svwag-con-ii-electric-boogaloo-tickets-1986634285627
Icebreaker events to meet new people at SVWAG Con!
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/379864/svwagcon-2-icebreaker-signup
58:23 Alexander Pfister and Peter Prinz go Sixty Below in -60°
58:55 Upcoming Snap Ships Tactics "Massive Expansion"
buttons
1:00:27 More details on Tigris & Euphrates reprint's deluxe tile options
1:01:46 Please support us on Patreon! Last week before price increase. www.patreon.com/svwag
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- "If you're down and confused
And you don't remember who you're talking to
Concentration slips away
Because your baby is so far away
Well there's a rose in a fisted glove
And the eagle flies with the dove
And if you can't be with the one you love honey
Love the one you're with"
-Confucius (probably, maybe Socrates, I don't know)
02:13 AYURIS: Deep Rock Galactic (Ole Steiness, MOOD Publishing, 2022)
Games Played Last Week:
05:28 -Firefighters on Duty (Konstantinos Kokkinis & Sotirios Tsantilas, Artipia Games, 2025)
08:48 -The Witches of Willospur (Jenna Felli, Devious Weasel Games, 2026)
18:53 -Gingham (Robert Hovakimyan, Bitewing Games, 2025)
22:53 -Revenant (Allan Kirkeby, Mindclash Games, 2026)
30:51 -Pencil Book Quest (David David, Grumpy Spider Games, 2025)
34:30 -3 Witches (Corey Young, Allplay, 2025)
38:18 -The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers--Trick-Taking Game (Bryan Bornmueller, Office Dog, 2026)
40:46 -Harmonies (Johan Benvenuto, Libellud, 2024)
News (and why it doesn't matter):
44:03 Come join us in Kingston, Ontario July 24th-26th for SVWAG Con!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/svwag-con-ii-electric-boogaloo-tickets-1986634285627
Icebreaker events to meet new people at SVWAG Con!
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/379864/svwagcon-2-icebreaker-signup
45:10 Shelfy by Brotherwise lets you blind buy your collection in miniature
48:08 Why associate with Kingdom Come: Deliverance's creator, Daniel Vávra, and his GamerGate support? Make better choices, Vlaada Chvátil! Rated "U" for "UGH"
49:51 Topic: Falling in Love with Your Collection (Again)
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- I was three actions deep into my tenth turn of Recall when I achieved total mastery. I was beyond the Schwarzenegger and the Farrell, deep with Koato and triple-mammaried subversives. A newb at the table interrupted my reverie with a question concerning ambiguous inconography. "That card?" I said, feeling like cutting a deal. "I can remember it for you wholesale." They called me a dick.
Games Played Last Week:
01:20 -Innovation Deluxe (Carl Chudyk, Asmadi Games, 2017)
05:19 -Wroth (Manny Trembley, Chip Theory Games, 2025)
08:37 -All In: Predictions (Phil Walker-Harding, Next Move Games, 2026)
12:06 -dnup (Kei Kajino, asmodee, 2025)
14:36 -Double Seven (Michael Schacht, TIKI Editions, 2025)
17:54 -Eternal Decks (Hiroken, tricktakers Games, 2025)
24:49 -Knarr (Thomas Dupont, Bombyx, 2023)
26:03 -Orléans: Invasion (Inka Brand, Markus Brand, & Reiner Stockhausen, dlp Games, 2015)
30:58 -Queen of Spies (Liz Davidson & David Thompson, Salt & Pepper Games, 2026)
37:32 -Regicide (Paul Abrahams, Luke Badger, & Andy Richdale, Badgers from Mars, 2020)
39:07 -Snakes and Hawks (Carey Suber, Suber Electronics, 2020)
News (and why it doesn't matter):
42:10 Come join us in Kingston, Ontario July 24th-26th for SVWAG Con!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/svwag-con-ii-electric-boogaloo-tickets-1986634285627
Icebreaker events to meet new people at SVWAG Con!
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/379864/svwagcon-2-icebreaker-signup
43:57 Kingdom Come: Deliverance preorder from CGE (by Vlaada Chvátil & Tomáš Holek!)
47:14 Eternal Sevens, psuedo-sequel to Eternal Decks
47:41 Feature Game: Recall (Helge Meissner, Kristian Amundsen Østby, Kjetil Svendsen, and Anna Wermlund, Alion – by Dr Ø, 2025)
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- It is Inadvertent Surprise Railway Week (ISRW, pronounced "is raw") here at SVWAG, and we take a look at some train games without directly addressing the raging controversy of what, exactly, constitutes a train game.
02:25 AYURIS: Wilmot's Warehouse (Ricky Haggett, Richard Hogg, and David King, CMYK, 2024)
Games Played Last Week:
07:06 -Railway Boom (Hisashi Hayashi & Simone Luciani, Arclight Games, 2025)
14:48 -Pickomino (Reiner Knizia, Zoch Verlag, 2005)
19:25 -Keltis: Neue Wege, Neue Ziele (Reiner Knizia, KOSMOS, 2009)
23:04 -King of Tokyo (Richard Garfield, IELLO, 2011)
29:22 -Jekyll & Hyde vs Scotland Yard (Gaëtan Beaujannot, Olivier Cipière, and Geonil, Mandoo Games, 2023)
33:30 -Irish Gauge (Amabel Holland, Capstone Games, 2019)
35:42 -Railroad Tycoon/Railways of the World (Glenn Drover & Martin Wallace, Eagle-Gryphon Games, 2005)
43:06 -Portobello Market (Thomas Odenhaven, Schmidt Spiele, 2007)
46:00 -Medina (Second Edition) (Stefan Dorra, Stronghold Games, 2014)
News (and why it doesn't matter):
49:09 Come join us in Kingston, Ontario July 24th-26th for SVWAG Con!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/svwag-con-ii-electric-boogaloo-tickets-1986634285627
Icebreaker events to meet new people at SVWAG Con!
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/379864/svwagcon-2-icebreaker-signup
52:21 Stonemaier's Scythe/Expeditions mashup: Duel of Meloch
54:06 Kabuto Sumo Dice! Alex Culter Michael Mihaelsick (Tidal Banner, Flotilla)
55:21 Topic: Teaching vs. Discovery (what to teach and what to let players find out)
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About So Very Wrong About Games
A podcast about all manner of hobby games by Mike Walker and Mark Bigney. Bad games don't go easy on you, so we don't go easy on them. Thorough analysis via reviews, news, and discussion of topics in gaming. We take context seriously, we value your time, and we're not into hype. Just because games are fun doesn't mean we can't take them seriously, and just because we take them seriously doesn't mean we can't have fun.Podcast website
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