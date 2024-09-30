Road To Success - Benedict Fowler

Discover the remarkable story of Lenny Howlett, a proud employee of Urban Automotive and the ultimate example of how passion and persistence can lead to success without entrepreneurship. This episode dives into personal branding, overcoming imposter syndrome, and achieving contentment while living the UK dream. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Dive into the high-octane world of car trading with Calvin, founder of Binker Motors, as he reveals the raw truths behind running a family-owned dealership, surviving a stolen BMW M3 heist, and building a free mentorship platform (Car Dealer University) to empower aspiring dealers. In this gripping episode, Calvin unpacks:🔥 Behind-the-Scenes Scandals: How thieves stole a customer's M3 during a test drive—and the viral social media hunt that followed.💰 AutoTrader's £12k/Month Fees: The shocking cost of listing 180 cars and why dealers are fleeing the platform.🚗 Profit Margins & Risks: Why Calvin gives away trade secrets (like sourcing stock and avoiding scams) despite creating competition.👨👦👦 Family Power: How weekly brotherhood meetings fueled their rise from a driveway operation to a 180-car empire.🎟️ Planet of Dreams Raffles: The evolution from free car giveaways to a million-pound ticket empire.Whether you're a budding dealer, car enthusiast, or love gritty business stories, this episode delivers unfiltered insights on electric vehicle trends, salvage car pitfalls, and turning trauma into triumph.

Dive into the unfiltered journey of Johnny from Donny—businessman, wheeler-dealer, philanthropist, and serial entrepreneur. From selling sweets at school to raffling supercars worth £575K, Johnny reveals his secrets to building multiple businesses, overcoming challenges, and giving back over £400K to charity. Discover the mindset behind living life on the edge and why he's dubbed the "King of Car Raffles."

Join us in this captivating episode as we dive into the incredible story of @thepoolguyml a UK-based pool technician turned social media sensation! From labour jobs to cleaning 2 MILLION followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, Miles reveals how he transformed dirty, green pools into viral content gold. Learn about his 16-year journey, overcoming industry challenges, and building a thriving business—all while staying true to his passion for pool maintenance.

In this gripping podcast episode, automotive YouTuber Joe Achilles opens up about the legal storm that followed a viral video of him driving an Audi R8. From courtroom battles to media frenzy, Joe reveals how a 42-second clip led to a 90-page prosecution dossier, £20k in legal fees, and a career-altering lesson. Dive into his journey from fashion industry burnout to YouTube stardom, his passion for German cars, and the challenges of balancing honesty with brand relationships.

About Road To Success - Benedict Fowler

About Road To Success - Benedict Fowler

After selling my business in 2021, I ventured into the exciting world of podcasting, combining my passion for entrepreneurship with my love for all things automotive. As an investor in diverse ventures—ranging from street food to digital marketing—I'm constantly inspired by the journeys of successful individuals.Join me as I explore the fascinating stories behind triumphs in business, much like the "Star in a Reasonably Priced Car" segment from Top Gear, but for a full hour! Each episode offers insights, inspiration, and a behind-the-scenes look at the entrepreneurial spirit.You can also catch me sharing my adventures in building my own fishing lake and presenting automotive content on my YouTube channel.Tune in every Monday morning for new episodes filmed in our one-of-a-kind mobile van podcast studio. Let's dive into the stories that drive success!