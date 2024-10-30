Are cruises still a great vacation deal, or are they becoming overpriced with all the extra fees? The industry has bounced back in a big way since 2020, but with rising cruise fares and extra onboard costs, some travelers are questioning if it’s still the best option. Tune in to hear my take on this topic and whether or not you’re best suited to book an all-inclusive resort instead.
17:49
Haters Exposed: The Ugly Truth About Cruising!
There are quite a few cruise haters out there, and while I disagree with them completely, I want to try to understand them.
18:16
The Worst Cruise Stateroom and the Awning from Hell
Is this the worst cruise stateroom ever? I recently sailed Carnival Mardi Gras and ended up with a less-than-desirable stateroom, and I want to ensure other cruisers are getting the best bang for their buck when it comes to picking the best stateroom
13:34
Cruise News: Why Carnival’s Controversial Curfew is a Good Idea
Carnival cracks down on teens, Royal Caribbean flunks a CDC inspection, and a beloved Holland America pup gets a heartfelt farewell. Plus, Disney’s UK sailings, Carnival’s $600M private island, and a tax change that could raise cruise fares!
11:13
Sick at Sea: The Truth About Cruise Medical Costs
What happens if you get sick on a cruise? Most people don’t think about it until they’re in the middle of the ocean, feeling awful and staring down a massive medical bill. In this episode, host Melissa shares her firsthand experience of getting sick on the Carnival Mardi Gras—and breaks down the shocking story of a man who racked up a $47,000 medical bill on a Norwegian cruise.
