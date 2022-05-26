This podcast is about the power of books and the people they’ve shaped. Stephen Nichols joins R.C. Sproul and other teachers in their personal libraries to disc... More
Derek Thomas on Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress
Through all the hardships of life, we must always remember our unshaken identity in Christ. Today on the Open Book podcast, Stephen Nichols and Derek Thomas discuss a cherished Christian classic and its emphasis on the assurance of salvation. Learn more about Derek Thomas' 19-message teaching series, The Pilgrim's Progress: A Guided Tour: https://www.ligonier.org/learn/series/pilgrims-progress-guided-tour Read the transcript: https://openbookpodcast.com/derek-thomas-on-bunyans-the-pilgrims-progress/
5/11/2023
9:25
Derek Thomas on Packer’s Knowing God
God is immeasurably more majestic than our minds can imagine. Today on the Open Book podcast, Derek Thomas tells Stephen Nichols about a book that greatly influenced him as a student preparing for ministry. Read the transcript: https://openbookpodcast.com/derek-thomas-on-packers-knowing-god/
5/4/2023
11:08
Derek Thomas on Stott’s Basic Christianity
During a difficult time of life, a young Welshman received an unexpected book in the mail. Within three days, he was converted to Christ. To begin season four of the Open Book podcast, today Stephen Nichols visits the library of Derek Thomas to hear his story. Read the transcript: https://openbookpodcast.com/derek-thomas-on-stotts-basic-christianity/
4/27/2023
8:58
Coming Soon: Season Four
The Open Book podcast returns with a new season starting April 27. Whose library will Stephen Nichols visit in season four? Hear the trailer today to find out, and subscribe to the podcast to stay up to date on each week's episode. Read the transcript: https://openbookpodcast.com/coming-soon-season-four/
4/20/2023
1:24
Joel Beeke on William Perkins
What can we learn from the father of the English Puritans? Bringing the third season of Open Book to a close, Joel Beeke and Stephen Nichols discuss William Perkins, whose writings have helped generations of Christians apply the truth of God to their everyday lives. Read the transcript: https://openbookpodcast.com/joel-beeke-on-william-perkins/
