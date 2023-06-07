The Off-Road Racer Podcast covers the world of off-road racing including it's events, personalities, and history. Brought to you by OffRoadRacer.comThis show is...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Episode 12: Nick Isenhouer
In this episode of the Off-Road Racer Podcast, I sit down with the builder and off-road racer Nick Isenhouer. We talk about starting out building race cars in the garage to eventually winning the Mint 400 in an unlimited spec truck. Nick also speaks about making the jump from being employed to starting Isenhouer Brothers Racing and living in East County San Diego near El Cajon, the birthplace of off-road racing. I’m your host Matt Martelli, and this IS the Off-Road Racer Podcast powered by Monster Energy.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5852620/advertisement
7/20/2023
1:17:17
Episode 11: Jim & Dan Beaver
In this episode of the Off-Road Racer Podcast, I sit down with off-road racing legend and pioneer Dan Beaver with his son and my good friend Jim Beaver and talk about the history of off-road racing focusing on Parker, AZ, and the Parker 400. Dan talks about racing against some of the best racers of the time from Walker Evans to Parker, AZ native Manny Esquerra. I’m your host Matt Martelli, and this IS the Off-Road Racer Podcast powered by Monster Energy.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5852620/advertisement
7/14/2023
1:03:06
Episode 10: Bruce Binnquist
In this episode of the Off-Road Racer Podcast, I sit down with off-road racer, businessman, and father Bruce Binnquist and discuss his passion for off-road racing competition and sharing his passion with his kids as well as how he got into racing. We also talk about why Bruce chose to create his own race chassis rather than purchasing a proven off-the-shelf race vehicle with his partnership with Sean Geiser creating BDI Geiser Racing. I’m your host Matt Martelli, and this IS the Off-Road Racer Podcast powered by Monster Energy.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5852620/advertisement
7/10/2023
1:06:14
Episode 9: Jason McNeil
In this episode of the Off-Road Racer Podcast, I sit down with off-road champion and Fiberwerx CEO Jason McNeil and discuss his recent win at the Baja 500 as well as what it takes to balance racing and running a business in the off-road industry. Jason shares his passion for racing and his business Fiberwerx which makes the highest quality fiberglass & carbon fiber fenders, bedsides, hoods, and accessories for race and everyday street vehicles. I’m your host Matt Martelli, and this IS the Off-Road Racer Podcast powered by Monster Energy.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5852620/advertisement
7/6/2023
1:28:31
Episode 8: Norm Francis
In this episode of the Off-Road Racer Podcast, I sit down with vintage racing class steward, painter, and long-time off-road racer Norm Francis and discuss old school vs. new school, and why we are seeing a surge in vintage off-road racing. Norm talks about his passion for restoring vintage motorcycles and off-road vehicles, and his history racing against some of the best including a famous nerfing incident with off-road hall of famer Walker Evans. I’m your host Matt Martelli, and this IS the Off-Road Racer Podcast powered by Monster Energy.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5852620/advertisement
The Off-Road Racer Podcast covers the world of off-road racing including it's events, personalities, and history. Brought to you by OffRoadRacer.comThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5852620/advertisement