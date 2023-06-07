Episode 10: Bruce Binnquist

In this episode of the Off-Road Racer Podcast, I sit down with off-road racer, businessman, and father Bruce Binnquist and discuss his passion for off-road racing competition and sharing his passion with his kids as well as how he got into racing. We also talk about why Bruce chose to create his own race chassis rather than purchasing a proven off-the-shelf race vehicle with his partnership with Sean Geiser creating BDI Geiser Racing. I’m your host Matt Martelli, and this IS the Off-Road Racer Podcast powered by Monster Energy.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5852620/advertisement