Toyota GR Corolla First Drive, Rugged New Honda Passport Reveal, & Goodbye to the Affordable Nissan Sentra

In Podcast #339, John Davis and the MotorWeek crew have a wide array of cars and topics to talk about. We start off with saying goodbye to one of our latest long term vehicles, the affordable 2024 Nissan Sentra. Then we dive into the recent reveal of the 4th-generation of Honda’s 2-row utility, the 2026 Passport. We finish up with Brian Robinson’s recent experience behind the wheel of the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla, now available with an automatic transmission! Plus, our Lightning Round discusses what might be in store for the future of EVs in the U.S. with the outcome of the recent presidential election.