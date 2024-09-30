In Podcast #340, John Davis and the MotorWeek crew recap everything that’s new…and not so new from the 2024 LA Auto Show. We launch into the details of the 4th-gen Volkswagen Tiguan, the revamped Genesis GV70 SUV, a special fashion edition of the Fiat 500e, the 3-row Hyundai IONIQ 9, and Kia’s updates to the Sportage, EV9, & EV6. Plus, our Lightning Round brings up Jaguar’s controversial rebrand and a viewer has a question about Honda and Toyota’s recent influx of recalls.
Toyota GR Corolla First Drive, Rugged New Honda Passport Reveal, & Goodbye to the Affordable Nissan Sentra
In Podcast #339, John Davis and the MotorWeek crew have a wide array of cars and topics to talk about. We start off with saying goodbye to one of our latest long term vehicles, the affordable 2024 Nissan Sentra. Then we dive into the recent reveal of the 4th-generation of Honda’s 2-row utility, the 2026 Passport. We finish up with Brian Robinson’s recent experience behind the wheel of the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla, now available with an automatic transmission! Plus, our Lightning Round discusses what might be in store for the future of EVs in the U.S. with the outcome of the recent presidential election.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz First Drive, Digitizing Roadways with AI, & the Refreshed Honda Civic Si
In Podcast #338, John Davis and the team have a little something for everyone. We’ll start with an update from “FYI” reporter Stephanie Hart on her upcoming featuring stories, including one showcasing a company using artificial intelligence to track traffic, respond to incidents and, ultimately, save lives. Writer Alex Kellum leads the discussion on the recently refreshed Honda Civic Si, made even more fun to drive thanks to some updates that go deeper than just bodywork. Then we’ll pass the mic to “Over the Edge” reporter Greg Carloss, recounting his First Drive experience with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the all-electric people hauler that transports us back to a groovier time.
The Powerful Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition, Revamped Buick Enclave, & Subaru WRX tS First Drive
In Podcast #337, John Davis and the MotorWeek crew discuss three very different vehicles. First off, we spent two weeks with the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition (but it is really the FINAL Edition?). Then we dive into a first drive with the revamped Buick Enclave three-row crossover. And we finish up with some recent track time in the Subaru WRX tS, an almost STI-like model of the WRX. But before that, John sat down with TJ Campbell, TireRack’s Tire Information and Testing Manager, on what you need to know about winter tires!
We Drove the Tesla Cybertruck! Plus the 5th-gen Ford Expedition & Sporty Hyundai Elantra N
In Podcast #336, John Davis and the MotorWeek crew are all over the place with their topics. First up is Hyundai’s budget econobox slash hot rod, the Elantra N. Then Ford aims to make the full-size Expedition more competetive for it’s 5th-generation with lots of new features. We shift on over to our Lightning Round which addresses Ford’s recent incentive for EV buyers that includes complimentary home chargers along with whether a recent recall over Wrangler 4xe’s will hinder PHEV sales. Then we’ll finish off with our honest thoughts on the most polarizing vehicle to come out this year, the Tesla Cybertruck.
We thought a podcast would be the perfect vehicle for taking viewers behind-the-scenes of MotorWeek. We produce 52 episodes of MotorWeek a year, but we don't always have time to tell you everything. The podcast is a unique opportunity for viewers to hear our personal impressions of the vehicles we road test, discover the stories behind the stories MotorWeek is covering and learn more about where the auto industry is headed as it focuses squarely on fuel economy.