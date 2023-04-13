MOTHER, She Wrote: An EarthBound Podcast

Episode Zero - START HERE

Welcome to "MOTHER," She Wrote - a travelog through three of the strangest, most thought-provoking, most heart-rending video games ever made. Hosts and storytellers Cat Blackard and Jessica Mudd combine audio drama and discussion to take you on a journey through the MOTHER series, as it's called in Japan, or EarthBound, as it's called in English-speaking countries. Whether you're unfamiliar with this trilogy of games or are a longtime fan - travel beyond the controller and into the story - as it's lived by the characters. Then, unpack the surreal adventures, thought-provoking themes, media inspirations, and more with your insightful, pizza-loving hosts in this literal love letter to Shigesato Itoi's iconic Nintendo games. In this introduction, get to know Cat and Jess and learn how this irreverent sci-fi comedy, filled to the brim with as much poignant messaging as there is cartoon imagery, broke all the rules about the kinds of stories you could tell in a video game and became a cult sensation. For links and transcriptions, head to https://mothershewrote.earth