MOTHER, She Wrote: An EarthBound Podcast

Available Episodes
EarthBound Beginnings - Chapter 1: Bump in the Night
Embark on a journey through EarthBound Beginnings! There's something strange happening in the town of Podunk, and unresolved mysteries, almost a century old, are coming to light. Can a twelve-year-old with emerging psychic abilities hold his own against paranormal disturbances, mind-control, and the walking dead?
“MOTHER,” She Wrote mixes audio drama and talk podcast to chronicle the strangest, most thought-provoking, most heart-rending video games ever made: the MOTHER series, as it's called in Japan, and EarthBound as it's called everywhere else. This first season chronicles MOTHER (1989), known as EarthBound Beginnings in English-speaking countries.
Adventure with Ninten and then unpack the game's events with hosts Cat Blackard and Jessica Mudd as they dust off their basement bread, share their most SMASHable enemies, and favorite "MOTHER," She Quotes from Nintendo and Shigesato Itoi's beloved cult classic game.
For links and transcriptions, head to https://mothershewrote.earth
5/14/2023
56:22
Episode Zero - START HERE
Welcome to “MOTHER,” She Wrote - a travelog through three of the strangest, most thought-provoking, most heart-rending video games ever made.
Hosts and storytellers Cat Blackard and Jessica Mudd combine audio drama and discussion to take you on a journey through the MOTHER series, as it’s called in Japan, or EarthBound, as it’s called in English-speaking countries. Whether you're unfamiliar with this trilogy of games or are a longtime fan - travel beyond the controller and into the story - as it’s lived by the characters. Then, unpack the surreal adventures, thought-provoking themes, media inspirations, and more with your insightful, pizza-loving hosts in this literal love letter to Shigesato Itoi's iconic Nintendo games.
In this introduction, get to know Cat and Jess and learn how this irreverent sci-fi comedy, filled to the brim with as much poignant messaging as there is cartoon imagery, broke all the rules about the kinds of stories you could tell in a video game and became a cult sensation.
For links and transcriptions, head to https://mothershewrote.earth
5/14/2023
26:47
Embark on an Uncanny Journey in "MOTHER," She Wrote: An EarthBound Podcast
Set out on a sense-shattering, tear-jerking journey where psychic children brave alien invasion, magical lands, corrupt politicians, and homesickness. The beloved cult video game series, EarthBound (aka MOTHER), is brought to life in this genre-bending blend of audio drama and documentary that explores these eccentric adventures like never before.
Travel beyond the controller and into the story - as it’s lived by the characters. Then, unpack all the surreal adventures, thought-provoking moments, social commentary, pop culture inspirations, and more with insightful, pizza-loving co-hosts, Cat Blackard and Jessica Mudd, in this literal love letter to Shigesato Itoi's iconic Nintendo games.
"MOTHER," She Wrote is created by the award-winning team behind The Call of Cthulhu Mystery Program, and feature voices from hit sci-fi audio dramas like Girl in Space and Midnight Burger. Discover more at https://mothershewrote.earth/ or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
