Jaffe & Razor
This is the place for Boston Bruins game analysis from the two guys who know the team as well as anybody. Longtime NHL analyst Billy Jaffe and former NHL goalie... More
This is the place for Boston Bruins game analysis from the two guys who know the team as well as anybody. Longtime NHL analyst Billy Jaffe and former NHL goalie... More

  • Bruins Collapse As Historic Season Comes To An End, Lose Game 7 To The Florida Panthers | Ep.212
    In this episode, Jaffe & Razor break down the collapse of the Boston Bruins in their 1st round series loss to Florida.  They discuss what went wrong, the performance of various players in the lineup, Bergeron's situation, coaching decisions & more.
    5/1/2023
    1:01:16
  • Bruins Can't Hold 3rd Period Lead Lose 5-7, Forced To Game 7 By Panthers | Ep.211
    In this episode, Jaffe & Razor break down the Bruins' 5-7 loss in Game 6 of their 1st-round series against the Panthers.  They discuss their concerns going into game 7, the goaltending situation, potential lineup for game 7, the hand-pass call, & more!
    4/29/2023
    40:23
  • Bruins Can't Close Out Panthers, Lose 4-3 In Overtime | Ep.210
    In this episode, Jaffe & Razor break down the Bruins4-3 loss in game 5 of their 1st-round series against the Panthers.  They discuss Florida's OT goal, the Panther's confidence level, Bergeron's return, Pastrnak's night & plenty more!
    4/27/2023
    42:58
  • Bruins Take Commanding Series Lead With 6-2 Win Over Panthers | Ep.209
    In this episode, Jaffe & Razor break down the Bruins 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers.  They discuss Marchand's leadership and team discipline, Hall's big game, Ullmark's play, and the end game with Tkachuk.
    4/24/2023
    41:46
  • Bruins Get Back To Their Game, Reclaim Series Lead After 4-2 Victory Over Panthers | Ep.208
    In this episode, Jaffe & Razor break down the Bruins 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.  They discuss the Bruins' injury situation, the improved play of the D, Pastrnak's night, Marchand's leadership & plenty more!
    4/22/2023
    41:29

About Morning Bru with Jaffe & Razor

This is the place for Boston Bruins game analysis from the two guys who know the team as well as anybody. Longtime NHL analyst Billy Jaffe and former NHL goalie Andrew Raycroft sit down with a cup of coffee to break down the previous night's game and offer their insight.
