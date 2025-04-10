You won’t believe what Peter Gammons has to say about baseball as he celebrates his 80th birthday this week! On this special episode, Peter reflects on his career and the game of baseball, including his excitement for this year’s Opening Day and the importance of the franchise's long-term identity. He discusses the Red Sox's standout players like Wilyer Abreu and Alex Bregman, sharing insights on Bregman’s playoff experience and veteran presence that have been a perfect fit for the team.
Peter also reminisces about his career, comparing his approach to reporting in the 1970s to today’s coverage. He shares the special moments from the 1975 World Series, including the game script he wrote for Game 6 and how it became one of his career-defining moments. The conversation turns to the greatness of Jim Rice and the upcoming 25th Annual Hot Stove Cool Music Event on April 12th at the Paradise. Peter’s love of the scholarship program and music shines through as he talks about the event, which benefits the Foundation To Be Named Later. Tickets are available at FTBNL.org.
Don’t miss this special episode of 310 To Left, presented by your New England Ford Dealers, with Tom Caron & Alex Speier ft. Peter Gammons!
GET NESN 360: https://nesn.com/download-the-nesn-app/
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/NESN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NESN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NESN/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nesn
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nesn
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/nesn/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
36:49
Garrett Crochet: The Red Sox Next Ace Who’s Already Making Waves In Boston!
Garrett Crochet could be the Red Sox’s next ace, and in this episode of 310 To Left, Tom Caron and Alex Speier break down why his impact on the mound is already creating major buzz in Boston! They discuss the excitement of the Red Sox Home Opener and Opening Weekend, the special tribute to the 1975 Red Sox team, and how the 2025 squad is starting to look like a new generation of legends. The hosts dive into the team’s long-term vision, with key players like Rafael Devers, Garrett Crochet, and Kristian Campbell locked in for the future, and explore the challenge of fitting top prospect Marcelo Mayer into the current roster.
Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy joins Tom for an exclusive interview, sharing his thoughts on the team’s exciting young talent and the organization’s drive to win. Later, Tom and Alex chat about the energy at Fenway Park, the promise of the current roster, and how Crochet’s combination of power and craft could make him the next great Red Sox pitcher.
Garrett Crochet also joins Tom for a candid conversation about why he chose Boston, his relationship with pitching coach Andrew Bailey, and how he’s already fitting into the team. He talks about his pitching style, the home opener, and the newfound fame thanks to the viral Wally Home Run helmet.
Don’t miss the latest Red Sox insights and predictions—310 To Left with Tom Caron & Alex Speier, presented by your New England Ford Dealers!
GET NESN 360: https://nesn.com/download-the-nesn-app/
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/NESN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NESN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NESN/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nesn
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nesn
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/nesn/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
53:23
Garrett Crochet’s Huge Deal & The Inside Story Behind The Red Sox Extension w/ Craig Breslow!
Garrett Crochet’s six-year contract extension with the Red Sox is official—what does this deal mean for both the player and the team? In this episode of 310 To Left, Tom Caron & Alex Speier break down the details of the extension and sit down with Craig Breslow, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer, to discuss the behind-the-scenes process, including the tense final moments before Alex Bregman’s deal was sealed.
Tom, Alex, & Craig also cover the latest on Kristian Campbell’s contract extension talks, what top prospects like Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony need to do to earn a call-up to the big leagues, and how Fenway Park’s unique dimensions influence roster decisions. They also dive into whether earlier talks with Rafael Devers about moving to DH could have been beneficial, and if Devers is fully healthy for the season ahead.
Plus, they explore the rise of Torpedo bats in MLB and what it could mean for the Red Sox lineup, and discuss how the culture of contract extensions is evolving in Boston.
Catch all this and more on 310 To Left with Tom Caron & Alex Speier, presented by your New England Ford Dealers!
GET NESN 360: https://nesn.com/download-the-nesn-app/
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/NESN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NESN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NESN/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nesn
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nesn
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/nesn/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
49:24
Sam Kennedy Reveals Red Sox Secrets Ahead Of Home Opener!
You won’t believe what’s in store for the Red Sox Home Opener—things are heating up and the stakes are higher than ever! On this episode of 310 To Left, presented by your New England Ford Dealers, Tom Caron sets the stage for an exciting Red Sox season, discussing the team’s high expectations and Rafael Devers’ recent hitting struggles as Opening Day approaches. He then sits down with Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy to talk about the organization’s strong bond with the Jimmy Fund, what fans can expect from the home opener, and the highly anticipated City Connect Jerseys. Sam also shares insight into the Red Sox’s efforts to retain their young prospects for the long haul.
Tom then passes it over to Alex Speier, who interviews top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony. Roman discusses his outlook after not making the Opening Day roster, his development with the WooSox, and the lessons he learned from the Red Sox veterans during spring training.
Next, Alex speaks with WooSox Manager Chad Tracy about the development and transition of players from Worcester to Boston. They discuss standout players like Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell, what makes Marcelo Mayer such a special talent, and why Roman Anthony, despite being the #1 prospect, remains under the radar.
The episode wraps up with Alex’s conversation with former Red Sox star Jackie Bradley Jr., who reflects on his career, the possibility of retirement, and offers valuable advice for players looking to get their careers back on track.
Don’t miss this packed episode of 310 To Left, hosted by Tom Caron and Alex Speier!
GET NESN 360: https://nesn.com/download-the-nesn-app/
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/NESN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NESN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NESN/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nesn
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nesn
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/nesn/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
51:25
Is Rafael Devers Slow Start A Major Problem For The Red Sox? || Ep.241
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
NESN’s Red Sox podcast is a deep dive into the Red Sox players, farm system, and front office. The podcast gives Red Sox fans an inside look at their favorite team by hosts Tom Caron of NESN and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, who cover the team on a daily basis and guests who have played for the team and know the inner workings of the Red Sox.