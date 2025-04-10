Sam Kennedy Reveals Red Sox Secrets Ahead Of Home Opener!

You won't believe what's in store for the Red Sox Home Opener—things are heating up and the stakes are higher than ever! On this episode of 310 To Left, presented by your New England Ford Dealers, Tom Caron sets the stage for an exciting Red Sox season, discussing the team's high expectations and Rafael Devers' recent hitting struggles as Opening Day approaches. He then sits down with Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy to talk about the organization's strong bond with the Jimmy Fund, what fans can expect from the home opener, and the highly anticipated City Connect Jerseys. Sam also shares insight into the Red Sox's efforts to retain their young prospects for the long haul. Tom then passes it over to Alex Speier, who interviews top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony. Roman discusses his outlook after not making the Opening Day roster, his development with the WooSox, and the lessons he learned from the Red Sox veterans during spring training. Next, Alex speaks with WooSox Manager Chad Tracy about the development and transition of players from Worcester to Boston. They discuss standout players like Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell, what makes Marcelo Mayer such a special talent, and why Roman Anthony, despite being the #1 prospect, remains under the radar. The episode wraps up with Alex's conversation with former Red Sox star Jackie Bradley Jr., who reflects on his career, the possibility of retirement, and offers valuable advice for players looking to get their careers back on track. Don't miss this packed episode of 310 To Left, hosted by Tom Caron and Alex Speier!