It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond

Black Eyes & Broken Hearts
Mae Whitman, Scott Porter & Zach Gilford discuss Friday Night Lights, Season 1, Episode 16, "Black Eyes & Broken Hearts". This episode is NOT only football, it's about prejudice, skirting accountability, & gemstones. #DunstonValleySucks, Smash gets interviewed about Mac's racist presser, Mama Duck Riggins, Kitschisms, Mixtape v. Mix CD, Landry & Tyra, missing Street & Lyla scenes, dating etiquette, the group reenacts a deleted scene, Smash vs Mac, Tammy tells Coach to fire Mac - three times, Mac resigns - Coach , Smash acts like a leader, Mama Smash wisdom, Riggins fights all of Dunston Valley, and more! In "Overtime", Tyra, "What?". Local actors in "Press Box".
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp! Visit BetterHelp.com/FNL today to get 10% off your first month!
Get 20% off ANYTHING you order when you shop better hydration today using promo code FRIDAY at LIQUIDIV.COM
Brought to you by Progressive Insurance!