It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond

Scott Porter & Zach Gilford chat with the author of "Friday Night Lights: a Town, a Team, and a Dream" - Buzz Bissinger! Buzz tells us about how he got his start in journalism, moving to Odessa, Texas to cover the Permian Panthers, his intimate relationship with the players, Boobie Miles' journey, how Pete Berg came into play, how the book informed the movie & the show, his dispute with NBC, the 3-way tie that decided Permian's playoff berth, the coinflip, the feeling of Friday night football games in Odessa, whether he feels FNL defined his career in the eyes of the public, FNL musical, the wide reach of the book, how the city of Odessa received the book & movie, his sons, his book "The Mosquito Bowl: A Game Of Life & Death in World War II", and so much more!

Mae Whitman, Scott Porter & Zach Gilford discuss Friday Night Lights, Season 1, Episode 16, "Black Eyes & Broken Hearts". This episode is NOT only football, it's about prejudice, skirting accountability, & gemstones. #DunstonValleySucks, Smash gets interviewed about Mac's racist presser, Mama Duck Riggins, Kitschisms, Mixtape v. Mix CD, Landry & Tyra, missing Street & Lyla scenes, dating etiquette, the group reenacts a deleted scene, Smash vs Mac, Tammy tells Coach to fire Mac - three times, Mac resigns - Coach , Smash acts like a leader, Mama Smash wisdom, Riggins fights all of Dunston Valley, and more! In "Overtime", Tyra, "What?". Local actors in "Press Box".

Scott Porter, Zach Gilford & Mae Whitman discuss Friday Night Lights, Season 1, Episode 17, "I Think We Should Have Sex". This episode is NOT only football, it's about trust, parents winging it, & open communication. Walt & Tim Riggins hustle some locals at a game of pool, Coach Crowley sees Walt steal a ($3,000?) camera from the film room, Walt Riggins does exactly what Billy warned Tim about (Good Riggins's), Tim picks a fight - loses, Jason goes to Austin for Quad Rugby tryouts - gets a tattoo, Tammy talks to Julie about sex, Saracen & Julie to to the cabin - Julie isn't ready, and Coach & Tammy have it out. In "Overtime", Buddy pays off Tyra's mom, and Scott explains the finer points of Quad Rugby.

Scott Porter, Zach Gilford & Mae Whitman discuss Friday Night Lights, Season 1, Episode 18, "Extended Families". This episode is NOT only football, it's about babysitting, Round Rock Donuts, foreboding, and that it's NOT ONLY FOOTBALL. Panthers play the Round Rock Dragons, we meet Tabby Garrity, Waverly & Smash go skinny dipping, we see a new side of Waverly, Tim Riggins meets his new neighbors, Zach has a bone to pick, Buddy gets kicked out - lands at the Taylor's, Street & Lyla discuss Buddy's infidelity, Lyla hates Jason's tattoo, Scott's bts story from the episode, success in the bedroom for Street, Tyra babysits her drunk mom, and more! In "Overtime", tales of sitting through glass tables. Plus, the gang answers YOUR questions from Apple Podcasts & YouTube in "Press Box".

Scott Porter, Zach Gilford & Mae Whitman chat with Brad Leland aka "Buddy Garrity"! The gang talks to Brad about how he got his start acting, Brad's football bonafides, playing the role of Buddy Garrity, Buddy's character arch, his favorite scenes, the Buddy Garrity Auto Dealership commercial, Street & Buddy scenes, trips to Cowboys games with the cast, the Panthers State Championship ring, improving with Kyle Chandler, working with Peter Berg on other projects - Hancock, Deepwater Horizon, & the FNL movie, plus more projects after FNL like The Last Of Us, Veep, Mafia 3, and more!

Hut-Hut! Join Friday Night Lights co-stars Scott Porter (aka Jason Street), Zach Gilford (aka Matt Saracen), and FNL superfan Mae Whitman every Thursday for It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond. Relive the glory days as the group discusses their favorite moments and memories, share never before told stories, and answer your questions! Throughout the show Scott, Zach, and Mae will break down episodes of Friday Night Lights, giving exclusive behind the scenes stories, as well as the latest going on in their lives today beyond FNL. Plus, fun segments, challenge flags, and featured guests from fellow cast members to close friends and colleagues who have been influenced by the show. Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, CAN'T LOSE!!