Join me for the latest edition of Inside Arsenal where I discuss the latest around Arsenal's attempts to sign Ajaz defender Jurrien Timber. I also look at the latest developments involving Kai Havertz and Declan Rice and answer some of your questions on subjects, including Thomas Partey and the need to improve the squad, rather than just the starting XI
Join me for the latest edition of Inside Arsenal where I discuss the latest Arsenal transfer news. I look at what's going on with Thomas Partey amid increasing interest in the Arsenal midfielder and discuss the latest state of play regarding the moves for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. I end by answering some of your questions, including one on the future of Marquinhos.
6/23/2023
17:21
Inside Arsenal with Charles Watts: City go for Rice | Havertz medical imminent | Smith Rowe | Xhaka | Partey
Join me as I discuss the latest Arsenal news and give my thoughts on Manchester City preparing a bid for Arsenal target Declan Rice. I also give the latest on Kai Havertz's move to Arsenal, look ahead to Emile Smith Rowe playing for England U21s and answer your questions on Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.
6/22/2023
15:57
Inside Arsenal with Charles Watts: Rice latest | Crucial Timber talks | Havertz's role | Selling Partey
Join me as I discuss the latest Arsenal transfer news with Sam Dean of the Telegraph. We dissect what is going on with Declan Rice after Arsenal's second bid for the West Ham captain was rejected. We also look at the latest regarding Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertt, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.
About Inside Arsenal with Charles Watts: The latest Arsenal news and transfer stories
Join me as I discuss the latest Arsenal news and transfer stories, reflecting on all the big stories as they happen and giving my thoughts on everything that is going on in the world of Arsenal Football Club.