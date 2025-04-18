Replacing Partey vs PSG + Kiwior's starring role & how Arsenal came of age in Madrid

Hello everyone and welcome back to Inside Arsenal.In today's show I look at the problem facing Mikel Arteta when it comes to his midfield, with Thomas Partey missing the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG due to suspension. I also discuss Jakub Kiwior's impressive performances and share more reaction to the win in Madrid on Wednesday night.0:00 - Intro1:40 - Plea for help5:25 - Arteta's midfield problem10:21 - Kiwior's staring role13:41 - Arsenal come of age18:13 - Your viewsInside Arsenal podcast links - Please follow/subscribe:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/inside-arsenal-with-charles-watts/id1809140671Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/62yOkixgu1OVskaiuIqDXvAcast: https://shows.acast.com/inside-arsenal-with-charles-watts