Inside Arsenal - with Charles Watts

Arteta’s transfer hope + Calafiori’s imminent return & Partey’s contract
Hello everyone and welcome back to Inside Arsenal.In today's show I look at what Mikel Arteta has had to say about the upcoming summer transfer window and the impact Andrea Berta, as well as discussing Thomas Partey's future and Arsenal women's Champions League semi-final first leg against Lyon.
16:02
Replacing Partey vs PSG + Kiwior's starring role & how Arsenal came of age in Madrid
Hello everyone and welcome back to Inside Arsenal.In today's show I look at the problem facing Mikel Arteta when it comes to his midfield, with Thomas Partey missing the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG due to suspension. I also discuss Jakub Kiwior's impressive performances and share more reaction to the win in Madrid on Wednesday night.0:00 - Intro1:40 - Plea for help5:25 - Arteta's midfield problem10:21 - Kiwior's staring role13:41 - Arsenal come of age18:13 - Your views
23:17
WHAT A NIGHT!!!! Arsenal crush Madrid + Awesome Rice owns Bellingham & player ratings
Hello everyone and welcome back to Inside Arsenal.In today's show I report from the Bernabeu, giving my thoughts on Arsenal's incredible win against Real Madrid in the Champions League and giving my Arsenal player ratings.
Hello everyone, my name is Charles Watts and this is my Inside Arsenal podcast.I'm a well known Arsenal journalist who has covered the club for years and this daily show will bring you behind the scenes insight, analysis and news from the club that will keep you updated with all the goings on at the Gunners.Enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.