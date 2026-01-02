Hosts Anne Thompson and Ryan Lattanzio parse which films got the biggest boost from the Oscar Shortlists, and discuss what the show's move to YouTube could mean for Hollywood's biggest night. They also react to the new trailers for 'Disclosure Day' and 'Digger', and of course reflect on the incredible career of the late Rob Reiner. Listen to IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, a weekly conversation with leading Directors and Showrunners about their process and craft. Learn the tools of the trade behind your favorite films and series. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indiewires-filmmaker-toolkit/id1142632832 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices