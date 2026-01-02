Open app
IndieWire: Screen Talk
  IndieWire: Screen Talk

    Our 2025 Winners & Sinners, Plus Box Office Guru Kevin Geotz

    1/02/2026 | 1h 5 mins.

    IndieWire editors Anne Thompson and Ryan Lattanzio share their picks for the cinematic winners and sinners of 2025. They also break down the Christmas box office including 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' and 'Marty Supreme.' Then they are joined by box office and audience testing guru Kevin Geotz to get some answers on the state of moviegoing. Listen to IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, a weekly conversation with leading Directors and Showrunners about their process and craft. Learn the tools of the trade behind your favorite films and series. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indiewires-filmmaker-toolkit/id1142632832 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  IndieWire: Screen Talk

    Oscar Shortlists & Moving to YouTube; A New Spielberg Trailer; & The Incredible Films of Rob Reiner

    12/19/2025 | 32 mins.

    Hosts Anne Thompson and Ryan Lattanzio parse which films got the biggest boost from the Oscar Shortlists, and discuss what the show's move to YouTube could mean for Hollywood's biggest night. They also react to the new trailers for 'Disclosure Day' and 'Digger', and of course reflect on the incredible career of the late Rob Reiner. Listen to IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, a weekly conversation with leading Directors and Showrunners about their process and craft. Learn the tools of the trade behind your favorite films and series. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indiewires-filmmaker-toolkit/id1142632832 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  IndieWire: Screen Talk

    Our Top 10 Films of the Year! Plus the Heated Race for Best International Feature

    12/12/2025 | 46 mins.

    IndieWire's Anne Thompson and Ryan Lattanzio reveal their 10 favorite films of 2025, and both lists are incredibly on brand. They also debate which films are weakening in the awards season, and parse the heated race for Best International Feature. Listen to IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, a weekly conversation with leading Directors and Showrunners about their process and craft. Learn the tools of the trade behind your favorite films and series. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indiewires-filmmaker-toolkit/id1142632832 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  IndieWire: Screen Talk

    Awards Season Unleashed! NYFCC, NBR, & Spirit Awards Picks, plus the Battle for Best Documentary

    12/05/2025 | 37 mins.

    Screen Talk co-hosts Anne Thompson and Ryan Lattanzio parse a busy awards season week and look closely at doc contenders like "The Perfect Neighbor" and "The Tale of Silyan." Listen to IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, a weekly conversation with leading Directors and Showrunners about their process and craft. Learn the tools of the trade behind your favorite films and series. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indiewires-filmmaker-toolkit/id1142632832 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  IndieWire: Screen Talk

    Special guest Kate Winslet discusses her directorial debut 'Goodbye June'

    11/28/2025 | 37 mins.

    The marvelous Kate Winslet joined hosts Anne Thompson and Ryan Lattanzio to discuss the making of her directorial debut. She opened up about her personal connection to the story of the film, and shared honestly about the challenges and thrills of finally taking the Director's chair. 'Goodbye June' hits theaters December 12th and streams on Netflix December 24th. Listen to IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, a weekly conversation with leading Directors and Showrunners about their process and craft. Learn the tools of the trade behind your favorite films and series. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indiewires-filmmaker-toolkit/id1142632832 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About IndieWire: Screen Talk

Each week on Screen Talk, IndieWire's Anne Thompson and Ryan Lattanzio debate the indie film world and beyond -- from film festivals to new releases and the future of the business.
