I Thought I Knew How: A Podcast about Knitting and Life

I Thought I Knew How is a podcast about learning what you thought you already knew in both knitting and life, featuring interviews with members of the fiber art...
Episode 108: Jess of Ginger Twist Studio
In this episode, meet Jess of Ginger Twist Studio, a lovely local yarn store that doubles as a popular fiber destination for visitors to Edinburgh, Scotland. Jess's handdyed yarn has appeared several times in the pages of The Journal of Scottish Yarns, and she took the time to speak about that and the joys and challenges of owning a yarn shop. Have you been dreaming of your own store? Have a listen! Links to Things Mentioned in the Episode Shetland Hogmanay Boxes Join Anne for dinner during Shetland Wool Week Ginger Twist Studio is Jess's home on the web. Find her online store and hours for the brick and mortar! You can also find Ginger Twist Studio on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Ginger's Splendor and Masham Mayhem were featured in the Forvie Shawl pattern and Sweet Flax was featured in the pattern for the Carstramon Top in The Journal of Scottish Yarns. Jess's recommended spots for fiber-travelers to Edinburgh: Dovecot Studios, Chambers Street Museum, Leith, Pascal & Co., 24 Royal Terrace, Art & Vintage.
8/8/2023
33:19
Episode 107: Ange Sewell
In this episode, Anne learns more about weaving with Ange Sewell, owner of Weft Blown and designer of the Magnolia Cowl in issue three of The Journal of Scottish Yarns. Links to Things Mentioned in the Episode West Kilbride, Craft Town Scotland Zoom Loom Hazel Rose Looms Botanical Blanket Pin Loom Weaving Kit Turtle Loom Ange Sewell's website is weftblown.com and you can find her on Instagram. The Journal of Scottish Yarns Shetland Hogmanay Boxes Join Anne and other listeners for dinner at No.88 during Shetland Wool Week. RSVP here. Grae Cove
8/1/2023
45:56
Episode 106: Fiber Travels in Normandy
In this episode, Anne shares the fibery goodness of her recent road trip in Normandy, including a visit to a fiber festival, the birthplace of Rambouillet sheep, and more! Links to Things Mentioned in This Episode Le Fil de la Manche Ovis Et Cetera Pôle Laines Robach Shawl The Journal of Scottish Yarns Natissea (Maker of the linen/cotton blend yarn. Please note, the yarn's name is Linae and is actually a fingering weight yarn.) The Verona Tee-Shirt is the sweater I (rather poorly) described that I plan to knit with the Linea. Bayeux Tapestry Museum Pré Salé Sheep La Bergerie Nationale Rambouillet Sheep Shetland Hogmanay Boxes Shetland Wool Week Songs There were many songs in this episode! In order: "Invisible Love," by Wild Heart and Kaii Dreams "Summer in Paris," by Humans Win "Casa de Frio," by Jon Presstone "Dark Space," by we20fifty
7/25/2023
57:36
Episode 105: Alison Mayne and Roni the Woolchemist
In this episode, Anne sits down with Alison Mayne and Roni the Woolchemist to hear about their fiber crafting journeys, including their recent collaboration in the creation of the Robach Shawl for issue three of The Journal of Scottish Yarns. Links to Things Mentioned in the Episode Shetland Hogmanay Boxes Order your copy of issue three of The Journal of Scottish Yarns using code ITIKH for 3 off a print version of ITIKH3DIG for 3 off a digital download! Find Anne on Instagram, Facebook, or her website. Find Alison Mayne on Instagram or her website. Find Roni the Woolchemist on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or Etsy. You can also sign up for her newsletter. Stitching Together Network Alison's wrist warmer pattern at The Draper's Shop Natalie in Stitches Margaret Fay Shaw The Peigi Anndra Shawl
7/18/2023
55:32
Episode 104: Samira Hill
In this episode, Anne speaks with Samira Hill, designer and teacher of knitting and crochet, as well as a professional pattern writer and tech editor. Samira is also one of the organizers of Tangled Galashiels, a new fiber festival in the Scottish Borders. Links to Things Mentioned in This Episode Shetland Hogmanay Box Listener Dinner at Shetland Wool Week The Journal of Scottish Yarns Episode 101 I Thought I Knew How on Facebook, Instagram, and Ravelry Eildon Hills Designs Samira Hill on Instagram and Ravelry Knitting for All Bowfiddle Yarns Tangled Galashiels
I Thought I Knew How is a podcast about learning what you thought you already knew in both knitting and life, featuring interviews with members of the fiber arts community around the world, product reviews, and musing about knitting and life. Visit our website at IThoughtIKnewHow.com