I Thought I Knew How: A Podcast about Knitting and Life

Episode 108: Jess of Ginger Twist Studio

In this episode, meet Jess of Ginger Twist Studio, a lovely local yarn store that doubles as a popular fiber destination for visitors to Edinburgh, Scotland. Jess's handdyed yarn has appeared several times in the pages of The Journal of Scottish Yarns, and she took the time to speak about that and the joys and challenges of owning a yarn shop. Have you been dreaming of your own store? Have a listen! Links to Things Mentioned in the Episode Shetland Hogmanay Boxes Join Anne for dinner during Shetland Wool Week Ginger Twist Studio is Jess's home on the web. Find her online store and hours for the brick and mortar! You can also find Ginger Twist Studio on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Ginger's Splendor and Masham Mayhem were featured in the Forvie Shawl pattern and Sweet Flax was featured in the pattern for the Carstramon Top in The Journal of Scottish Yarns. Jess's recommended spots for fiber-travelers to Edinburgh: Dovecot Studios, Chambers Street Museum, Leith, Pascal & Co., 24 Royal Terrace, Art & Vintage.