Gamble Up! $1M NFL Survivor Sweats, Rory's Masters Legacy, The Late Reg SCAM! - Episode #1

00:00 Introduction to the Gamble Up! Podcast, featuring hosts Adam Schwartz and David "ODB" Baker. ODB discusses his background in poker, golf, and sports betting, setting the stage for the podcast's focus. 03:29 ODB talks about playing high-stakes mixed games at Bobby's Room in the Bellagio, alongside names like Doyle Brunson, Chip Reese and Phil Ivey. 07:13 ODB recounts a story about discovering and mentoring poker pro Sean Daniels, who went on to win a World Poker Tour title. 15:02 The hosts discuss the potential impact of factors like travel restrictions and the crypto market on the turnout of the World Series of Poker. 20:46 Adam and ODB make a wager on the total entries for the World Series of Poker main event, highlighting the competitive nature of poker players. 22:33 ODB shares his views on how the World Series of Poker can be improved, including limiting late registration time and showcasing high-stakes players. 29:00 The hosts discuss the grueling nature of the World Series of Poker main event, with ODB responding to Phil Hellmuth's comments about it being too hard for him to play due to age. 31:05 The World Series of Poker: Balancing Skill and Fatigue34:05 Phil Hellmuth's Critique: A Personal Perspective35:27 The Evolution of Fantasy Poker: Engaging the Community39:02 Casual Fans and the 25K Fantasy Pool: Bridging the Gap41:26 The NFL and Fantasy: Lessons for Poker Engagement46:13 Super Contest Insights: Strategies and Experiences52:01 The Emotional Rollercoaster of Betting: A Personal Journey58:34 The Masters: A Golfer's Perspective on Pressure and Performance