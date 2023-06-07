Full Time with Meg Linehan: A show about women's soccer

Journey to the Cup: On the ground in Australia and New Zealand

This is a special "Journey to the Cup" episode brought to you by Google Chrome. Meg Linehan and Steph Yang are on the ground in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They bring you first impressions of the host countries, matches they are excited to see, and emotions on Megan Rapinoe's last World Cup. You can follow all our 2023 World Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/football/womens-world-cup-soccer/ Read all of The Athletic’s Journey to the Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/tag/the-journey-to-the-cup/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices