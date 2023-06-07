Full Time with Meg Linehan: A show about women's soccer

Full Time with Meg Linehan is a weekly soccer podcast expanding The Athletic’s coverage of the U.S. women’s national team, the National Women’s Soccer League, a...
Journey to the Cup: On the ground in Australia and New Zealand
This is a special "Journey to the Cup" episode brought to you by Google Chrome.
Meg Linehan and Steph Yang are on the ground in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They bring you first impressions of the host countries, matches they are excited to see, and emotions on Megan Rapinoe's last World Cup.
You can follow all our 2023 World Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/football/womens-world-cup-soccer/
Read all of The Athletic’s Journey to the Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/tag/the-journey-to-the-cup/
7/18/2023
Journey to the Cup: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview
This is a special "Journey to the Cup" episode brought to you by Google Chrome.
Michelle Owen is joined by Charlotte Harpur, Meg Linehan and Michael Cox to give you the perfect preview guide to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
We run through every single group to give you all you need to know going into the tournament:
-Will the USA retain their crown or will European champions England end the dominance of the USWNT?
-Or will it be our panel’s surprise pick as favorites who bring the trophy home?
-Will the likes of Haiti or South Africa be a surprise package?
-And which players are going to launch themselves to global stardom this summer?
You can follow all our 2023 World Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/football/womens-world-cup-soccer/
Read all of The Athletic’s Journey to the Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/tag/the-journey-to-the-cup/
7/13/2023
NWSL to the Bay: Alan Waxman on Bay FC’s journey to 2024
Alan Waxman, co-chair of Bay FC and co-founder and CEO of Sixth Street, joins Full Time to discuss the ongoing NWSL expansion efforts in the Bay Area, following the new team’s branding reveal and CEO/general manager hires. From the team’s approach to player experience to the community reception they’ve seen so far, there’s plenty happening in the Bay. Now if someone will just get Alan one of those sweet Bay FC jackets…
Follow Bay FC on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearebayfc
Read Meg’s story at Bay FC’s launch on the team: https://theathletic.com/4377933/2023/04/04/nwsl-expansion-bay-area/
Follow The Athletic’s World Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/football/womens-world-cup-soccer/
Follow The Athletic’s NWSL coverage here: https://theathletic.com/football/nwsl/
7/6/2023
Journey to the Cup: Sam Mewis on Player Power and the 2023 World Cup
This is a special "Journey to the Cup" episode brought to you by Google Chrome.
Sam Mewis joins Full Time to discuss her recent trip to Amsterdam for a conference with global player union FIFPro, how the USWNT players association tries to share their expertise, and wins in increased prize money for players at the 2023 World Cup. Plus, thoughts on the USWNT roster and her players to watch this summer.
Listen to Snacks with Sam and Lynn Williams: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/snacks/id1563105123
Read Dan Sheldon’s story on the FIFPro report on WWC qualification: https://theathletic.com/4616336/2023/06/20/fifpro-report-womens-world-cup/
You can follow all our 2023 World Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/football/womens-world-cup-soccer/
Read all of The Athletic’s Journey to the Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/tag/the-journey-to-the-cup/
6/29/2023
Journey to the Cup: Can the USWNT three-peat?
This is a special "Journey to the Cup" episode brought to you by Google Chrome.
Meg is joined by Steph Yang and Jeff Rueter to discuss the final USWNT roster for the 2023 World Cup, player by player and position by position. From the team’s depth, to major injuries and absences, to the players who also had legit shouts at making the 23 — it’s a comprehensive look at the team that’s going to be aiming for a U.S. three-peat in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.
Initial thoughts from Steph on the roster: https://theathletic.com/4628045/2023/06/21/uswnt-world-cup-roster/
Jeff’s amazing breakdown of the USWNT roster with analysis of every player: https://theathletic.com/4628038/2023/06/21/uswnt-womens-world-cup-2023-squad-analysis/
You can follow all our 2023 World Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/football/womens-world-cup-soccer/
Read all of The Athletic’s Journey to the Cup coverage here: https://theathletic.com/tag/the-journey-to-the-cup/
About Full Time with Meg Linehan: A show about women's soccer
Full Time with Meg Linehan is a weekly soccer podcast expanding The Athletic’s coverage of the U.S. women’s national team, the National Women’s Soccer League, and the larger world of international soccer. Meg tackles the culture, context, and conversations about the sport here in America and beyond, with help from fellow writers and insiders from all corners of the game.