Budget Breakdown (Ep. 11) Small Family Business, No Income!
In this week’s episode, Christine and Dave analyze the spending habits of a family struggling to find order in their finances as they run a small business. Christine and Dave encourage the family to pay themselves a consistent income, separate business and personal finances, and minimize spending on luxuries to help build up their savings and bring them peace of mind. DM your questions and ideas for future podcast episodes to Christine on Instagram @frugalfitmom6.
5/1/2023
37:53
Budget Breakdown (Ep. 10) How to Debt Snowball | Young Mom in Canada
This week, Christine and Dave examine the budget of a young family of six struggling to pay down some significant debts. The Frugal Fit Spouses speak from their own debt-free experience as they encourage this mother to abandon the luxury of eating out, spend less at the grocery store, and utilize Dave Ramsey's Debt Snowball Method to get the family out of debt and help them afford an upcoming wedding.
DM your questions and ideas for future podcast episodes to Christine on Instagram @frugalfitmom6.
References
Dave Ramsey’s Debt Snowball: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/debt/get-out-of-debt-with-the-debt-snowball-plan?gclid=CjwKCAjw4c-ZBhAEEiwAZ105RchA5AybiyC7GgYHStGVTioePSsfgQIF7Q6pmV6UK8vCZmlPHJIi3BoCzYcQAvD_BwE
4/24/2023
25:54
Budget Breakdown (Ep. 9) Single Mom Escaping A Toxic Partner
In this episode, Christine and Dave lay down some hard truths in hopes of helping a soon-to-be single mother of two escape a toxic partner and unhealthy living situation. The Frugal Fit Spouses come up with many ideas to help her change her circumstances and pay down her debts, including selling their shared home and expensive car, minimizing the family’s food budget, and moving to a cheaper part of the country.
DM your questions and ideas for future podcast episodes to Christine on Instagram @frugalfitmom6.
4/11/2023
35:39
Budget Breakdown (Ep. 8) Large Family, Not A Crisis!
The Frugal Fit Spouses analyze the spending habits of a family of 8 with a comfortable income. Christine and Dave provide insight and guidance to help the family meet their goals of paying off their house, saving for college for 6 kids, and traveling to see family.
DM your questions and ideas for future podcast episodes to Christine on Instagram @frugalfitmom6.
4/4/2023
31:03
Mindset, Motherhood, and Mental Health with Cas from Clutterbug
Christine sits down with Cas from Clutterbug to discuss everything from decluttering and home organization to bad karaoke and late-night snacking. The Youtube moms laugh A LOT (and you will too!) but also explore important topics such as anxiety, living with a scarcity mindset, the similarities between fitness and organizing a home, and how maintaining small habits can lead to big life changes.
DM your questions and ideas for future podcast episodes to Christine on Instagram @frugalfitmom6.
