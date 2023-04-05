Freestyle Anime Podcast, where you will hear us debate lots of anime from new to old. Listen to us talk endless theories of the best anime’s. Beware of spoilers... More
Greatest Swordman Battle 4
Another jam pack episode we got Maal & Cj battling it out with Erza vs Killer Bee. Who will come out on top with both characters powers being nerfed. Ichigo finally makes his debut in the greatest swordman battle. He against Kirito from sword art online. How will Maal make his case verse Rico with a nerf Ichigo.
5/12/2023
1:21:11
Zoro Vs Atomic Samurai
Zoro vs Atomic Samurai this swordsman battle had the judges at a crossroad. Ty And Rico going back and forth over which character has the better sword skill. Ty not willing to give up his stand on Atomic coming from a stronger verse. Rico counterattack with how Zoro durability can play big role in this fight. Find out which character moves on!
5/4/2023
1:21:41
Naruto x DBZ
Guess who's back for another round of Naruto and Dragon ball z. You got that right! Nick is back to challenge Cj again about characters from both series. Also, Cj reveals his issue with the Goku black arc and what dragon ball z should of did with a villain Goku instead.
4/28/2023
59:25
Greatest Swordman Battle 2
This episode we go further into the next swordsman's battle from Kenpachi vs Yamaoto to Asta vs Boji. And in to our first pair of female battle. Find out which Swordmans makes it to the next round!
4/20/2023
51:47
Greatest Swordman Battle 1
This episode is a heated debate and tempers were flaring. First battle is Yami vs Lord Sesshomaru. Cj and Maal debate to bitter the end to which character has the better swordman skill. Rico and Ty get into it about Oden vs Guts which leads to an outlandish statement made by Rico. Can Guts really swing with a 100 ton of sheer force??? Find out which characters is moving on to the second round!!
