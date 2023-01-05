Flying the Line
Air Line Pilots Association, International
Recount an exciting chapter in aviation history and the beginnings of the Air Line Pilots Association, the world's largest pilot union and nongovernmental air safety organization.

Episode 16 - Duffy Takes Charge–A Troubled Transition, Part 2
We explore the Duffy administration's inauspicious start and the emergence of Frank Lorenzo.
Episode 15 - Duffy Takes Charge—A Troubled Transition, Part 1
We take a look inside the transition from J.J. O’Donnell's administration to Hank Duffy's.
Episode 14 - Hank Duffy’s Destiny—The Making of an ALPA President, Part 2
We explore the experiences that led Hank Duffy to pursue the ALPA presidency.
Episode 13 - Hank Duffy’s Destiny—The Making of an ALPA President, Part 1
In this episode we follow Hank Duffy's path to Delta Air Lines.
Episode 12 - The End of the O’Donnell Era—The Election of 1982, Part 2
We learn more about the ALPA presidential election of 1982 and how labor protection provisions, or LPPs, played a role.
About Flying the Line
Recount an exciting chapter in aviation history and the beginnings of the Air Line Pilots Association, the world’s largest pilot union and nongovernmental air safety organization, through an abridged retelling of the book by George E. Hopkins, ”Flying the Line.”
Volume 1 narrated by Corey Kuhn. Volume 2 narrated by Gina Leahy.
