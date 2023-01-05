Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Flying the Line in the App
Listen to Flying the Line in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Flying the Line

Flying the Line

Podcast Flying the Line
Podcast Flying the Line

Flying the Line

Air Line Pilots Association, International
add
Recount an exciting chapter in aviation history and the beginnings of the Air Line Pilots Association, the world’s largest pilot union and nongovernmental air s... More
LeisureAviation
Recount an exciting chapter in aviation history and the beginnings of the Air Line Pilots Association, the world’s largest pilot union and nongovernmental air s... More

Available Episodes

5 of 59
  • Episode 16 - Duffy Takes Charge–A Troubled Transition, Part 2
    We explore the Duffy administration's inauspicious start and the emergence of Frank Lorenzo. 
    5/1/2023
    14:14
  • Episode 15 - Duffy Takes Charge—A Troubled Transition, Part 1
    We take a look inside the transition from J.J. O’Donnell's administration to Hank Duffy's. 
    4/12/2023
    15:15
  • Episode 14 - Hank Duffy’s Destiny—The Making of an ALPA President, Part 2
    We explore the experiences that led Hank Duffy to pursue the ALPA presidency. 
    3/29/2023
    15:24
  • Episode 13 - Hank Duffy’s Destiny—The Making of an ALPA President, Part 1
    In this episode we follow Hank Duffy's path to Delta Air Lines. 
    3/15/2023
    16:38
  • Episode 12 - The End of the O’Donnell Era—The Election of 1982, Part 2
    We learn more about the ALPA presidential election of 1982 and how labor protection provisions, or LPPs, played a role. 
    3/3/2023
    18:11

More Leisure podcasts

About Flying the Line

Recount an exciting chapter in aviation history and the beginnings of the Air Line Pilots Association, the world’s largest pilot union and nongovernmental air safety organization, through an abridged retelling of the book by George E. Hopkins, ”Flying the Line.” Volume 1 narrated by Corey Kuhn. Volume 2 narrated by Gina Leahy.
Podcast website

Listen to Flying the Line, Beans & Dice Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Flying the Line

Flying the Line

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Flying the Line: Podcasts in Family