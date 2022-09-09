Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Doubletake in the App
Listen to Doubletake in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Doubletake

Doubletake

Podcast Doubletake
Podcast Doubletake

Doubletake

WORLD Radio
add
Doubletake is a narrative podcast. We tell stories creatively about interesting people encountering big ideas. It’s journalism plus storytelling, informed by a ...
More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Doubletake is a narrative podcast. We tell stories creatively about interesting people encountering big ideas. It’s journalism plus storytelling, informed by a ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Singletake: Blindsided
    When Rachel Cochrane was 17, she headed off with her mom to attend an Air Force Academy ball with her brand-new, first-ever boyfriend. It should have been so romantic. It wasn’t.Music licensed via podcastmusic.com from 5 Alarm, ALIBI Music, Atomica Music. News clips from KOAA News. Final song: The Manhattans, "Kiss and Say Goodbye”
    7/14/2023
    26:26
  • Singletake: The sheer terror of impending catastrophe
    On April 12, 1999, Air Force cadet James Busch stepped out of an airplane 6,000 feet in the air for a routine practice jump. But his parachute didn’t open. Neither did his reserve.And then things got really bad. It’s a helpless feeling to watch a big problem come rushing up from a long way away, knowing that you’re out of options. But sometimes God works in unexpected ways.
    4/28/2023
    16:29
  • Two days to change her mind
    Last September Roberta Bayer got a call from her mom, who was in a nursing home in southern Ontario. Roberta had to come up and visit that weekend, her mom said, or it would be too late. Roberta realized that she had 48 hours to stop her mother from doing something terrible.
    4/1/2023
    24:44
  • The Freedom Show Part II
    The Kim regime’s information blockade is crumbling. Truth under the totalitarian society is finding a foothold. Free North Korea Radio is sending hope and the Gospel across the DMZ.
    9/16/2022
    48:37
  • The Freedom Show - Part I
    A tiny band of North Korean defectors is battling for the hearts and minds of 25 million people with shortwave news and programming. Free North Korea Radio, founded by Christians, is helping people in the world’s most totalitarian state imagine life without the Kim regime. Will the truth set them free?
    9/9/2022
    44:51

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Doubletake

Doubletake is a narrative podcast. We tell stories creatively about interesting people encountering big ideas. It’s journalism plus storytelling, informed by a biblical worldview.
Podcast website

Listen to Doubletake, Church History Matters and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Doubletake

Doubletake

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Doubletake: Podcasts in Family