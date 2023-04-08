Dialed In - Some Obsession Required

Dialed In is the Obsessed Garage podcast where we explore obsession with all of its advantages and challenges... but especially about cars and garages.
997.2 GT3 RS Giveaway Winner Announced!
The winner of the 997.2 GT3 RS Giveaway is finally announced! After a long time coming, it feels like we're all winners here, except only one person gets to keep the car.
8/4/2023
38:17
Do You Know Stocks? Matt Knows Them and Has Thoughts!
Matt has plenty of thoughts on stocks and investments and guess what? Matty rant incoming!
7/31/2023
1:49:39
Matty Talks Destination O.G. & Spatial Awareness
Matt loves his rants, but each one is slightly different and slightly more informative than the last. Today's podcast isn't any different, but we still have a Gnome. It's also very important to clean up after yourself.
7/24/2023
1:37:46
Uncle Matty Talks Updates on The Giveaway & ETAs on New Products
On today’s episode, Uncle Matty answers detailing questions in between discussion of the GT3RS giveaway, Snap On mini rants and the best model for EGO blowers. We also discuss new items coming for the giveaway, the latest Solo sprayer and ETAs for the incredible Mirka Polisher and the OG Custom DI Solution.
7/7/2023
1:26:13
Giveaways, Screwdrivers & Rants - 3 Things Matty Knows Very Well
On today’s podcast, Matt goes on a mini-rant about Snap-On (again), addresses questions about the GT3RS giveaway and talks about how much he loves the Wera screwdriver lineup.