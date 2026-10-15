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24 episodes
- Bonus Brain Tips!
Series 3 of Change Your Mind with New Scientist is on it's way! But we couldn't leave you with nothing whilst we put together our next batch of myth-busting interviews with top brain experts. Cat de Lange and Helen Thomson share the very best tips and tricks they've picked up in their decades as Health Journalists.
We learn how protecting your hearing could be the secret to protecting against dementia and how to fight habituation and feel more alive.
Produced by Emily Bird
- Can a growth mindset help you cope with exam pressure? Does writing by hand help you remember more? And what does the science really say about lion’s mane and pets?
In this special listener Q&A, Cat de Lange and Helen Thomson bring series two of Change Your Mind with New Scientist to a close by answering questions from the inbox. Drawing on neuroscience research, they explore effective studying, stress, memory and the claims surrounding popular brain-health supplements.
Along the way, they consider why the way we take notes might matter, what doodling could be doing for your attention, and whether having a pet can benefit your brain.
Change Your Mind will be back with two shorter episodes of brain-boosting tips, before returning for series three with new expert guests and discoveries.
We want to hear your thoughts, so leave a comment or send your ideas and questions for future episodes to changeyourmind@newscientist.com.
Produced by Emily Bird.
- Exercise is often framed as a way to get fit, but what if its biggest benefits are happening in your brain? In this episode of Change Your Mind, Health Journalists Cat de Lange and Helen Thomson explore why movement matters for our mood and long-term brain health, and why making exercise part of everyday life can feel like such a challenge.
Joining them is Brendon Stubbs, a leading researcher in physical activity and mental health. Together, they look at what science is beginning to reveal about exercise and the brain, whether some kinds of movement might be better than others, and how much you need to do to make a difference.
Produced by Emily Bird
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at changeyourmind@newscientist.com
Find out more about the brain benefits of exercise at New Scientist:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2589563-short-bursts-of-exercise-can-boost-your-cognition/
Sources:
Astrocytes - ttps://www.newscientist.com/article/2586505-exercise-may-create-new-neurons-by-making-other-brain-cells-contract/
Depression as good as antidepressants
ttps://www.newscientist.com/article/2510492-exercise-may-relieve-depression-as-effectively-as-antidepressants/
Endorphins: ttps://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306453021000470?via%3Dihub
- Is now really the worst time in history to be a teenager? This week, health Journalists Cat de Lange and Helen Thomson take on a topic that worries many parents: teenage mental health.
Helping them wade through the misinformation is Lucy Foulkes, a psychologist at the University of Oxford who specialises in teenage mental health and social development. She explains why adolescence is such a vulnerable time for the brain, and why it lasts much longer than you might expect. She also shares a surprising idea about whether all our talk about mental health might have unexpected downsides.
Are smartphones really villain they're made out to be, or is something bigger going on? Cat and Helen come away with practical ideas for supporting the teenagers in their lives, and a few habits they need to change themselves.
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at changeyourmind@newscientist.com
If you're struggling with any of the issues discussed in this episode, support is available from the UK Samaritans and the US Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Produced by Emily Bird.
Find out more about Adolescent Mental Health at New Scientist:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2443636-is-youth-mental-health-really-worse-today-than-it-was-decades-ago/
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2495265-matt-richtel-grapples-with-how-modern-life-is-warping-adolescence/
Lucy’s reading list:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Its-Their-World-Adolescence-ParentingTM/dp/B0DJHQJXVH/
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Screensaver-Judgement-Free-Guide-Childs-Smartphone/dp/1805226479
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Smartphone-Solution-bestselling-clinical-psychologist/dp/0008773920
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Unlocked-Pete-Etchells/dp/0349432937/
Lucy’s podcast:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5kWA0hyOrlRAKpAC27Dk2e
Lucy’s books:
https://www.lucyfoulkes.co.uk/books
Lucy’s research:
https://www.lucyfoulkes.co.uk/research
- Feeling tempted by social media tips to “reset” your vagus nerve, fix your anxiety and banish inflammation? In this episode, Health Journalists Cat de Lange and Helen Thomson dig into the science behind vagus nerve stimulation.
With neurosurgeon and researcher Kevin Tracey, they explore how this a modern wellness obsession came about, what FDA‑approved implants can really do for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, and why most DIY hacks may be running ahead of the evidence.
Produced by Emily Bird
We want to hear your thoughts, leave a comment or send in your ideas for future episodes to changeyourmind@newscientist.com
Find out more about The Vagus Nerve at New Scientist: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2388223-unravelling-the-secrets-of-the-vagus-nerve-will-revolutionise-medicine/
Sources:
The Great Nerve book by Kevin Tracey
https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/470370/the-great-nerve-by-tracey-dr-kevin/978140597850
Linda Watkins paper:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7746479/
Kevin’s original paper triggering the discovery of inflammation and vagus nerve: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9361344/
Testing the inflammation-vagus nerve theory:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10839541/
Earlobe experiment:
https://jasontsukahara.com/publications/2021-ijp-vagus-pupil/2021-ijp-vagus-pupil.pdf
Small human study recording non invasive vagus stimulation and brain response
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28648089/
POTS: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37999672/
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About Change Your Mind with New Scientist
Change Your Mind from New Scientist brings you the brain health advice you really need to know. Every week, award‑winning science journalists Cat de Lange and Helen Thomson cut through wellness hype to find out what actually keeps your mind sharp, your mood steady and your memory strong. As friends, they’ve spent decades swapping stories, testing trends and exploring the latest neuroscience, and thought it was about time to share the tips and tricks that have genuinely changed their own lives. From cold plunges to coffee, supplements to sleep, Ozempic and AI they speak to leading experts and ask: does this really work? Expect smart conversations, clear answers, and practical takeaways - with plenty of laughs along the way. Because when you understand your brain, you really can change your mind - for the better. New Episodes every Thursday.
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