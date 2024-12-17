Katie Woo and Trevor Rosenthal introduce their new show, Cardinal Territory. The two discuss the ongoing rumors regarding Nolan Arenado and if he'll be traded, and share their thoughts on who they're most excited to watch play in 2025.
22:40
Cardinal Territory Quick Preview!
Get ready for all-out unfiltered St. Louis Cardinals coverage and listen up for Katie's co-host announcement!
A St. Louis Cardinals show hosted by The Athletic beat reporter Katie Woo and former Cards pitcher Trevor Rosenthal. Cardinal Territory brings you inside info and analysis on the Redbirds all year long. CT is part of the Foul Territory Network: Baseball the way it should be covered!