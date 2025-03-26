Opening Day is finally here.Do the Phillies have what it takes to win the World Series? We share our thoughts. We provide bold predictions, too. But Jim really gets us thinking by asking us to make our predictions on everything from Phillies wins to the exact date of Andrew Painter’s Phillies’ debut.This is the first anniversary of The Phillies Show. We share a few highlights from some of our favorite interviews over the past year: Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Zack Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto and Aaron Nola.Upgrade your wardrobe and save on @trueclassic at trueclassic.com/FOUL! #trueclassicpodLove The Phillies Show? You can purchase your very own Phillies Show t-shirt by 47 Brand here! We’ve got maroon and powder blue shirts in stock!@The Phillies Show Subscribe to the show on YouTube and follow us on social media!@Foul Territory We’re part of the Foul Territory Network. Follow FT and find more shows, including Fair Territory!If you like The Phillies Show, subscribe and give us a five-star review!
--------
1:02:31
Last Day in Clearwater: Opening Day roster crystalizes
The Phillies play their final Grapefruit League game on Monday in Clearwater. Afterward, they're flying to Philadelphia.Opening Day is Thursday in DC.The roster is almost entirely set. Ranger Suárez is expected to open the season on the IL, moving Taijuan Walker into the rotation. The Phils claimed right-hander Carlos Hernández off waivers from Kansas City. He'll take the last job in the bullpen as Tyler Phillips got DFA'd. The last spot on the team is between Kody Clemens and Buddy Kennedy.We dig into the roster and how Rob Thomson said he might use two lineups to open the season.Plus, it's "Best Week" by Manco & Manco Pizza! Manco's is the Best of the Best, and every week throughout the season we pick our best Phillies players, performances and moments of the week.
--------
39:05
Garrett Stubbs is optioned, reacts to news on show
Shortly after the Phillies optioned Garrett Stubbs to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, he joined The Phillies Show to talk about a difficult day, how he plans to tackle his new job in Triple-A, what he will miss most in the Phillies' clubhouse and more. Stubbs is one of the most popular players in the Phillies' clubhouse in recent memory, and it's not just because he curated the "Phils Win" playlist on Spotify and celebrated clinchers with the best of them. He worked hard behind the scenes, helping pitchers prepare for their starts and more. He brought a lot to the table, and some of those qualities showed during his chat with us.
--------
33:35
Ranger Suárez’s sore back; Taijuan Walker to the rotation?
Now we know why Phillies manager Rob Thomson hasn't announced his rotation beyond Opening Day starter Zack Wheeler.Ranger Suárez has a sore back again. We will know more in the next 24 to 48 hours, but there's a chance he might not be ready to start the season. If Suárez can't make his first turn (or more) in the rotation, who's next in line? Yep, it's Taijuan Walker. We talk about Suárez's health, Walker's ability to step up and more, including José Alvarado's curveball and a Phillies-themed run through the NCAA basketball tournament bracket.
--------
34:53
Opening Day is 10 days away. Where do roster battles stand?
Where do the Phillies' roster battles stand with Opening Day 10 days away? It is going to be Rafael Marchán or Garrett Stubbs as backup catcher? Is the bench going into include Kody Clemens and Buddy Kennedy? Does Johan Rojas make the team, even though the Phillies want to see if Brandon Marsh can be an everyday player? What about the last bullpen job, assuming Matt Strahm opens the season on the injured list?It's "Best Week" by Manco & Manco Pizza! Manco's is the Best of the Best, and every week throughout the season we pick our best Phillies players, performances and moments of the week. This week, Jim talks about the entire pitching staff, Todd shouts out Trea Turner and Ruben gives José Alvarado some love.Maybe Citizens Bank Park isn't a homer park after all. Todd wrote a story about it. The guys discussed it.
A Phillies podcast hosted by former Phillies player and General Manager Ruben Amaro, Jr., long-time Phillies reporter Jim Salisbury and MLB.com Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki. TPS features real talk on the Phightins and in-depth conversations with VIP guests like Bryce Harper, Chase Utley, Cole Hamels and Pat Burrell.