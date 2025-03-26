Garrett Stubbs is optioned, reacts to news on show

Shortly after the Phillies optioned Garrett Stubbs to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, he joined The Phillies Show to talk about a difficult day, how he plans to tackle his new job in Triple-A, what he will miss most in the Phillies' clubhouse and more. Stubbs is one of the most popular players in the Phillies' clubhouse in recent memory, and it's not just because he curated the "Phils Win" playlist on Spotify and celebrated clinchers with the best of them. He worked hard behind the scenes, helping pitchers prepare for their starts and more. He brought a lot to the table, and some of those qualities showed during his chat with us.