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Big Life Universe: Transmissions (Free Preview Feed)
Big Life Journal
Latest episode
8 episodes
- To unlock every Pip and Nova mission, new weekly transmissions, and the complete private feed, visit: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
When a girl struggles to jump rope while the other children make it look easy, she feels discouraged and steps away from the game. Then she takes out her chalk and starts drawing. Soon, the other children gather to admire her pictures.
Watching from their hiding spot, Pip and Nova discover that people enjoy different things and have different strengths. Later, Pip tries drawing too. His picture isn't very accurate, but he enjoys making it and knows he can improve with practice.
This episode helps children understand that they don't have to be good at everything. They can explore what they enjoy, recognize their strengths, and keep practicing skills they want to learn.
🚀 Get full access here: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
- To unlock every Pip and Nova mission, new weekly transmissions, and the complete private feed, visit: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
Why do our hands and feet sometimes want to move when we’re worried?
Pip and Nova are investigating a very strange Earth building called 'the dentist' where child-humans walk in looking nervous…and come out smiling.
Inside, they spot something interesting: One child spins a small disc in his hands. Another swings her legs beneath her chair. And somehow, their worry seems to get smaller.
Join Nova and Pip as they discover fidgeting, learn how movement can help when thoughts feel stuck on a loop, and uncover one more surprising thing humans do to handle big feelings.
🚀 Get full access here: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
- To unlock every Pip and Nova mission, new weekly transmissions, and the complete private feed, visit: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
Pip and Nova arrive at a school sports field and quickly become fascinated by humans kicking an “orb-ball” into a net. But when one child spends most of the game sitting on the bench, Pip starts wondering: How is that fair?
As the game unfolds, they discover that different players can have different roles, different amounts of playing time, and still all matter to the team.
Along the way, they learn that fair doesn’t always mean equal. Sometimes, fair means everyone gets what they need.
🚀 Get full access here: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
- To unlock every Pip and Nova mission, new weekly transmissions, and the complete private feed, visit: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
Pip and Nova are undercover at a human backyard BBQ. There is a grill, a bowl of mysterious lumpy clouds (potato salad), and one Grill Sergeant who cannot know there are two small purple aliens in his food.
Then Nova attempts a physics based burger flip, and the burger ends up somewhere burgers are really not supposed to go. The Agent helps Pip and Nova work out whether a thing that went very wrong might also be a very good story.
This episode helps kids understand that a mistake and a story can be the same thing, depending on how you look at it.
🚀 Get full access here: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
- You’re listening to the public Big Life Universe feed, where we share selected episodes for families to enjoy. To unlock every Pip and Nova mission, new weekly transmissions, and the complete private feed, visit: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
In this episode, Pip and Nova sneak into a chaotic human birthday party filled with flaming cake, shiny wrapping paper, balloons, and mysterious presents.
But when the birthday girl opens a pair of socks and a tiny stuffed bear, Nova notices a warm feeling he cannot measure.
With the Agent’s help, they investigate what makes a simple gift feel so meaningful and discover that the most important part is not what is inside the box, but the thought and care behind it. It’s a funny, heartwarming adventure that helps kids think about gratitude and appreciation.
Subscribe to unlock all episodes and instantly receive a printable Agent Welcome Packet, complete with everything your child needs to officially join Pip and Nova’s missions.
🚀 Get full access here: https://biglifejournal.com/big-life-universe
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About Big Life Universe: Transmissions (Free Preview Feed)
From the makers of Big Life Kids Podcast — 12M+ downloads You’re listening to the public Big Life Universe feed, where only selected transmissions are available. Unlock every episode here: https://biglifejournal.com/pages/big-life-universe Meet Pip and Nova: two funny aliens on a mission to understand humans. In every episode, your child becomes the Agent who helps them decode big feelings, friendship struggles, mistakes, and everyday kid challenges. Jingle Composition & Sound Design by Elettra BargiacchiPodcast website
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