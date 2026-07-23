Meet Axe, Toro, and Weta, three friends who listened to one too many scary stories and transformed into monsters, into… “Creeps.” These days, the Creeps gather to tell you, brave listener, scary stories of their own. In this first episode of The Creeping Hour, Axe shares the story of two boys, a dog, and an old man with a horrible secret lurking in his house.

In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Weta shares the story of a polluted beach, a horrifying creature, and a group of friends… a lot like you… who didn’t listen to a warning.

In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Toro shares the story of Andrew Korman who, after being sent to the school counselor’s office for bullying, finds that a call home to his parents is the least of his troubles.

In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Weta shares the story of Mariana, a girl who makes a routine visit to the orthodontist and leaves with a lot more than braces.

In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Axe shares the story of a Halloween party where music and dancing become far scarier than Ben… or you, could have imagined.

About The Creeping Hour

About The Creeping Hour

About The Creeping Hour