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The Creeping Hour
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The Creeping Hour

GBH
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
The Creeping Hour
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • The Creeping Hour

    Episode 5: The Beat

    10/31/2019 | 17 mins.
    In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Axe shares the story of a Halloween party where music and dancing become far scarier than Ben… or you, could have imagined.
  • The Creeping Hour

    Episode 4: Perfect Teeth

    10/24/2019 | 17 mins.
    In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Weta shares the story of Mariana, a girl who makes a routine visit to the orthodontist and leaves with a lot more than braces.
  • The Creeping Hour

    Episode 3: Big Shoes

    10/17/2019 | 14 mins.
    In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Toro shares the story of Andrew Korman who, after being sent to the school counselor’s office for bullying, finds that a call home to his parents is the least of his troubles.
  • The Creeping Hour

    Episode 2: Out of the Wind

    10/10/2019 | 15 mins.
    In this episode of The Creeping Hour, Weta shares the story of a polluted beach, a horrifying creature, and a group of friends… a lot like you… who didn’t listen to a warning.
  • The Creeping Hour

    Episode 1: Meet the Creeps

    10/03/2019 | 16 mins.
    Meet Axe, Toro, and Weta, three friends who listened to one too many scary stories and transformed into monsters, into… “Creeps.” These days, the Creeps gather to tell you, brave listener, scary stories of their own. In this first episode of The Creeping Hour, Axe shares the story of two boys, a dog, and an old man with a horrible secret lurking in his house.
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About The Creeping Hour
Beware, these scary stories will transform you! The Creeping Hour is a horror anthology series hosted by the Creeps, three friends who listened to so many scary stories that they turned into monsters themselves.Gather your whole family to shiver with fright as you listen to the terrifying tales of The Creeping Hour. Listen if you dare. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!The Creeping Hour is a co-production of GBH and Elie Lichtschein. It is appropriate for all ages and recommended for kids ages 8-12.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

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