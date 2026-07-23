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8 episodes
- Meet Axe, Toro, and Weta, three friends who listened to one too many scary stories and transformed into monsters, into… “Creeps.” These days, the Creeps gather to tell you, brave listener, scary stories of their own. In this first episode of The Creeping Hour, Axe shares the story of two boys, a dog, and an old man with a horrible secret lurking in his house.
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About The Creeping Hour
Beware, these scary stories will transform you! The Creeping Hour is a horror anthology series hosted by the Creeps, three friends who listened to so many scary stories that they turned into monsters themselves.Gather your whole family to shiver with fright as you listen to the terrifying tales of The Creeping Hour. Listen if you dare. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!The Creeping Hour is a co-production of GBH and Elie Lichtschein. It is appropriate for all ages and recommended for kids ages 8-12.Podcast website
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The Creeping Hour
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The Creeping Hour: Podcasts in Family