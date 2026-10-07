Episode Summary

What happens when caregiving has no finish line?

In this episode of The Midlife Squeeze, Erica sits down with Jodi Coleman, a caregiver and author who has spent 18 years caring for her family.

Jodi shares how premature twins and neurological diagnoses changed motherhood, then how her husband’s brain cancer suddenly made her the caregiver, financial decision-maker, and family anchor. At the same time, her father’s Parkinson’s and her mother’s Alzheimer’s created another layer of responsibility.

Through it all, Jodi explains how humor became her saving grace, why asking for help matters, and why she wishes her family had earlier conversations about finances, care, and long-term planning before a crisis.

Key Takeaways

Caregiving can build in layers until it becomes part of everyday life.

A serious diagnosis can instantly change family roles, finances, and responsibilities.

An existing long-term disability policy helped cover the family’s expenses when Jodi’s husband could no longer work. This was a detail she didn’t fully realize the value of until she needed it.

Caring for children, a spouse, and aging parents can create an intense “sandwich generation” squeeze.

Humor can provide relief and connection during long-term caregiving.

Caregiving expenses can include treatment, residential care, rehabilitation, and long-term care.

Jodi wishes her family had discussed finances, power of attorney, care preferences, and future living arrangements earlier, rather than addressing them during a crisis.



Chapters

00:00 Jodi’s Caregiving Story

02:44 Where It All Began

02:54 Premature Twins and the NICU

07:37 Bringing the Twins Home

10:53 Recognizing Developmental Differences

13:27 Tourette Syndrome, OCD, and ADHD

15:18 Changes in Matt’s Behavior

19:18 The Brain Cancer Diagnosis

23:44 Becoming the Financial Decision-Maker

25:56 Learning to Manage the Family Finances

26:50 Starting Over in Florida

29:02 Her Parents’ Health Begins to Decline

30:33 Caring Across Three Generations

32:35 Balancing Care From Another State

35:10 The “Three-Ring Circus” of Caregiving

36:08 Humor as a Saving Grace

38:03 Turning Hard Moments Into Creativity

40:02 Helping Other Caregivers Feel Less Alone

41:43 The Financial Cost of Unexpected Care

42:43 Why Families Need to Prepare Earlier

44:29 Living Without a Finish Line

46:26 Closing Thoughts

CONNECT WITH JODI

Follow Jodi Coleman and learn more about her work:

Instagram: @jodicoleman_author

Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CNDD7ZPD

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CONNECT WITH ERICA

Instagram: @TheFamilyMoneyPlanner

Looking for a place to start? Visit FAMOPlan.com to take the free Family Assessment. It offers a simple starting point for identifying conversations and decisions your family may want to address before a crisis.

Disclaimer

The information discussed on this podcast is for general educational purposes only and is not a recommendation of a product or strategy. Nothing discussed should be considered investment, tax, legal, medical, or financial advice. Consult with qualified professionals before making any financial or investment decisions. The views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect the views of Ausdal Financial Partners. Securities and advisory services are offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and registered investment adviser. Ocean Crest Wealth Management and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are independently owned and operated. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Keywords / Hashtags

#TheMidlifeSqueeze #Caregiving #SandwichGeneration #FamilyCaregiver #AgingParents