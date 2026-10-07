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7 episodes
- Episode Summary
What happens when you have a plan for aging parents, but life doesn’t go according to plan?
Erica sits down with Brad Jankowski to share his family’s caregiving journey after his father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Brad shares what it was like becoming the default caregiver, transitioning his father to assisted living, and discovering that the caregiving didn’t stop after the move. He also discusses the financial and emotional realities his family encountered along the way.
Key Takeaways
• Parkinson’s can change a family’s caregiving responsibilities.
• Transportation, appointments, and everyday needs can shift onto family members.
• Home care can eventually exceed what families can safely manage.
• Assisted living does not necessarily end caregiving responsibilities.
• Long-term care can create significant financial and emotional challenges.
• Planning ahead can give families more options.
Chapters
00:00 Brad’s Caregiving Story
00:27 His Father’s Parkinson’s Diagnosis
01:05 Realizing the Change Was Permanent
02:04 When Driving Had to Stop
02:30 Becoming the Default Caregiver
03:26 Living With an Aging Parent
03:57 Late-Night Health Emergencies
04:58 The Impact on Marriage
05:45 Family Support and Caregiving
06:21 When Home Care Became Unsustainable
07:28 Choosing Assisted Living
08:09 Caregiving After Assisted Living
08:46 The Financial Impact of Care
09:22 Brad’s Experience With Long-Term Care Insurance
10:25 What Brad Wishes Families Knew
11:58 Longevity and Outliving Your Money
12:47 The Emotional Weight of Caregiving
14:47 Erica’s Closing Thoughts
Connect with Brad
Brad Jankowski is a shareholder at Nason Yeager in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with experience in estate planning, corporate and real estate matters.
https://nasonyeager.com/attorneys/jankowski/
Follow the Show
New episodes release twice a month. Follow The Midlife Squeeze on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.
Instagram: @TheMidlifeSqueeze
Connect with Erica
Instagram: @TheFamilyMoneyPlanner
Take the free Family Assessment at FAMOPlan.com.
Guest Note
Brad’s comments about long-term care insurance reflect his personal views and his family’s experience. They are shared for educational purposes and are not a recommendation of any insurance product.
Disclaimer
The information discussed on this podcast is for general educational purposes only and is not a recommendation of a product or strategy. Nothing discussed should be considered investment, tax, legal, medical, or financial advice. Consult with qualified professionals before making financial or investment decisions. The views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect the views of Ausdal Financial Partners. Securities and advisory services are offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and registered investment adviser. Ocean Crest Wealth Management and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are independently owned and operated. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Keywords / Hashtags
#MidlifeSqueeze #Caregiving #AgingParents #Parkinsons #CaregiverSupport #AssistedLiving #FamilyCaregiving #ElderCare #SandwichGeneration
- Episode Summary
What happens when caregiving has no finish line?
In this episode of The Midlife Squeeze, Erica sits down with Jodi Coleman, a caregiver and author who has spent 18 years caring for her family.
Jodi shares how premature twins and neurological diagnoses changed motherhood, then how her husband’s brain cancer suddenly made her the caregiver, financial decision-maker, and family anchor. At the same time, her father’s Parkinson’s and her mother’s Alzheimer’s created another layer of responsibility.
Through it all, Jodi explains how humor became her saving grace, why asking for help matters, and why she wishes her family had earlier conversations about finances, care, and long-term planning before a crisis.
Key Takeaways
Caregiving can build in layers until it becomes part of everyday life.
A serious diagnosis can instantly change family roles, finances, and responsibilities.
An existing long-term disability policy helped cover the family’s expenses when Jodi’s husband could no longer work. This was a detail she didn’t fully realize the value of until she needed it.
Caring for children, a spouse, and aging parents can create an intense “sandwich generation” squeeze.
Humor can provide relief and connection during long-term caregiving.
Caregiving expenses can include treatment, residential care, rehabilitation, and long-term care.
Jodi wishes her family had discussed finances, power of attorney, care preferences, and future living arrangements earlier, rather than addressing them during a crisis.
Chapters
00:00 Jodi’s Caregiving Story
02:44 Where It All Began
02:54 Premature Twins and the NICU
07:37 Bringing the Twins Home
10:53 Recognizing Developmental Differences
13:27 Tourette Syndrome, OCD, and ADHD
15:18 Changes in Matt’s Behavior
19:18 The Brain Cancer Diagnosis
23:44 Becoming the Financial Decision-Maker
25:56 Learning to Manage the Family Finances
26:50 Starting Over in Florida
29:02 Her Parents’ Health Begins to Decline
30:33 Caring Across Three Generations
32:35 Balancing Care From Another State
35:10 The “Three-Ring Circus” of Caregiving
36:08 Humor as a Saving Grace
38:03 Turning Hard Moments Into Creativity
40:02 Helping Other Caregivers Feel Less Alone
41:43 The Financial Cost of Unexpected Care
42:43 Why Families Need to Prepare Earlier
44:29 Living Without a Finish Line
46:26 Closing Thoughts
CONNECT WITH JODI
Follow Jodi Coleman and learn more about her work:
Instagram: @jodicoleman_author
Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CNDD7ZPD
FOLLOW THE SHOW
New episodes release twice a month.
Follow The Midlife Squeeze on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube so you never miss an episode.
If today’s conversation resonated with you, leaving a rating and review helps more families discover these important discussions.
Instagram: @TheMidlifeSqueeze
CONNECT WITH ERICA
Instagram: @TheFamilyMoneyPlanner
Looking for a place to start? Visit FAMOPlan.com to take the free Family Assessment. It offers a simple starting point for identifying conversations and decisions your family may want to address before a crisis.
Disclaimer
The information discussed on this podcast is for general educational purposes only and is not a recommendation of a product or strategy. Nothing discussed should be considered investment, tax, legal, medical, or financial advice. Consult with qualified professionals before making any financial or investment decisions. The views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect the views of Ausdal Financial Partners. Securities and advisory services are offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and registered investment adviser. Ocean Crest Wealth Management and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are independently owned and operated. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Keywords / Hashtags
#TheMidlifeSqueeze #Caregiving #SandwichGeneration #FamilyCaregiver #AgingParents
- Episode Summary
What happens when caregiving begins overnight?
In this episode of The Midlife Squeeze, Erica sits down with her friend Kiesha to share Kiesha's unexpected journey of caring for her mother.
Kiesha's life changed almost overnight when her mother experienced a brain injury that caused significant cognitive and physical changes. The woman who had once been her anchor suddenly needed around-the-clock care.
Kiesha shares the reality of balancing her business, raising two daughters, supporting her family, and caring for her mother during COVID. She also opens up about caregiver guilt, assisted living costs, role reversal, and the difficult decision to move her mother into an assisted living facility.
This conversation highlights why families should discuss caregiving plans before an emergency forces them to make life-changing decisions.
Key Takeaways
Caregiving can begin without warning. A sudden health event changed Kiesha's family overnight.
Caregiving affects the entire household. This includes children, spouses, careers, and finances.
Becoming a caregiver can create difficult role reversals. This is especially true when caring for an aging parent.
Assisted living can create significant costs. In Kiesha's experience, costs ranged from approximately $3,500 to $5,000+ per month, depending on care needs and circumstances.
Moving a parent into assisted living can bring feelings of guilt. These feelings can remain even when it is the right decision for the family.
Caregiving continues after assisted living. Responsibilities can include medications, appointments, transportation, and ongoing family support.
Early conversations can make a major difference. Discussing care, finances, responsibilities, and living arrangements can help families avoid crisis planning.
Chapters
00:00 Welcome to The Midlife Squeeze
01:48 The Night Everything Changed
03:08 Realizing Life Had Changed
04:45 Adjusting to 24/7 Care
06:14 How Caregiving Changed the Family
07:53 Becoming the Default Caregiver
08:53 Balancing Caregiving and Business
09:40 The Assisted Living Decision
10:30 Finding the Right Facility
11:02 Caregiving After Assisted Living
11:57 The Reality of Role Reversal
13:16 Conversations Kiesha Wishes They Had
14:44 The Financial Impact of Caregiving
16:20 The Cost of Assisted Living
18:54 Caregiver Guilt
20:42 Avoiding Crisis Planning
21:50 Why Families Should Plan Earlier
23:04 Closing Thoughts
Follow the Show
New episodes release twice a month.
Follow The Midlife Squeeze on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube so you never miss an episode. If today's conversation resonated with you, leaving a rating and review helps more families discover these important discussions.
Instagram: @TheMidlifeSqueeze
Connect with Erica
Instagram: @TheFamilyMoneyPlanner
Looking for a place to start? Visit FAMOPlan.com to take the free Family Assessment and begin organizing the conversations, decisions, and financial planning that every family will eventually face.
Disclaimer
The information discussed on this podcast is for general educational purposes only and is not a recommendation of a product or strategy. Nothing discussed should be considered investment, tax, legal, medical, or financial advice. Consult with qualified professionals before making any financial or investment decisions. The views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect the views of Ausdal Financial Partners. Securities and advisory services are offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and registered investment adviser. Ocean Crest Wealth Management and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are independently owned and operated. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Keywords / Hashtags
#Midlife #MidlifeSqueeze #Caregiving #CaregiverSupport #AgingParents #ElderCare #Family #AssistedLiving #LongTermCare #SandwichGeneration #FinancialPlanning #FamilySupport #FuturePlanning #AgingWell #FAMO
- Episode Summary
What happens when caregiving begins overnight?
In this episode of The Midlife Squeeze, Erica sits down with her friend Kiesha, who owns her own insurance agency in South Florida, to share Kiesha's unexpected journey of caring for her mother.
Kiesha's life changed almost overnight when her mother experienced a brain injury that caused significant cognitive and physical changes. The woman who had once been her anchor suddenly needed around-the-clock care.
Kiesha shares the reality of balancing her business, raising two daughters, supporting her family, and caring for her mother during COVID. She also opens up about caregiver guilt, assisted living costs, role reversal, and the difficult decision to move her mother into an assisted living facility.
This conversation highlights why families should discuss caregiving plans before an emergency forces them to make life-changing decisions.
Key Takeaways
Caregiving can begin without warning. A sudden health event changed Kiesha's family overnight.
Caregiving affects the entire household. This includes children, spouses, careers, and finances.
Becoming a caregiver can create difficult role reversals. This is especially true when caring for an aging parent.
Assisted living can create significant costs. In Kiesha's experience, costs ranged from approximately $3,500 to $5,000+ per month, depending on care needs and circumstances.
Moving a parent into assisted living can bring feelings of guilt. These feelings can remain even when it is the right decision for the family.
Caregiving continues after assisted living. Responsibilities can include medications, appointments, transportation, and ongoing family support.
Early planning around care, finances, and responsibilities can help families avoid a crisis.
Chapters
00:00 Welcome to The Midlife Squeeze
01:48 The Night Everything Changed
03:08 Realizing Life Had Changed
04:45 Adjusting to 24/7 Care
06:14 How Caregiving Changed the Family
07:53 Becoming the Default Caregiver
08:53 Balancing Caregiving and Business
09:40 The Assisted Living Decision
10:30 Finding the Right Facility
11:02 Caregiving After Assisted Living
11:57 The Reality of Role Reversal
13:16 Conversations Kiesha Wishes They Had
14:44 The Financial Impact of Caregiving
16:20 The Cost of Assisted Living
18:54 Caregiver Guilt
20:42 Avoiding Crisis Planning
21:50 Why Families Should Plan Earlier
23:04 Closing Thoughts
Follow the Show
New episodes release twice a month.
Follow The Midlife Squeeze on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube so you never miss an episode. If today's conversation resonated with you, leaving a rating and review helps more families discover these important discussions.
Instagram: @TheMidlifeSqueeze
Connect with Erica
Instagram: @TheFamilyMoneyPlanner
Looking for a place to start? Visit FAMOPlan.com to take the free Family Assessment and begin organizing the conversations, decisions, and financial planning that every family will eventually face.
Disclaimer
The information discussed on this podcast is for general educational purposes only and is not a recommendation of a product or strategy. Nothing discussed should be considered investment, tax, legal, medical, or financial advice. Consult with qualified professionals before making any financial or investment decisions. The views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect the views of Ausdal Financial Partners. Securities and advisory services are offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and registered investment adviser. Ocean Crest Wealth Management and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are independently owned and operated. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Keywords / Hashtags
#Midlife #MidlifeSqueeze #Caregiving #CaregiverSupport #AgingParents #ElderCare #Family #AssistedLiving #LongTermCare #SandwichGeneration #FinancialPlanning #FamilySupport #FuturePlanning #AgingWell #FAMO
- Episode Summary
What happens when you're raising children while caring for aging parents?
In this first guest episode of The Midlife Squeeze, Erica sits down with her husband, Peter, to reflect on nearly 20 years of caregiving. Peter shares his experience balancing a career, raising two daughters, and caring for his mother with multiple sclerosis and his uncle with Parkinson's disease.
They discuss the emotional and financial realities of caregiving, including medical appointments, lost work hours, downsizing, difficult family decisions, and planning for the unexpected.
This episode offers an honest look at the sandwich generation, with practical insights on how early preparation can reduce future stress.
Key Takeaways
Caregiving can begin earlier than expected. Peter became a caregiver at 25 after his father’s passing.
The sandwich generation is growing. More families are raising children while caring for aging parents.
Caregiving has hidden costs. These include lost work time, transportation, medical needs, home maintenance, missed family moments, and emotional stress.
Early planning can reduce future stress. Downsizing, automating finances, updating legal documents, arranging transportation, and defining caregiving roles can help.
Caregiving affects the whole family through emotional and financial ripple effects.
According to the U.S. Administration for Community Living, someone turning 65 today has almost a 70% chance of needing long-term care. Women need care for an average of 3.7 years and men for 2.2 years. Individual needs, duration, and costs vary.
Chapters
00:00 Cold Open: Losing Independence to Parkinson's
01:21 Welcome to The Midlife Squeeze
01:49 Peter's Caregiving Journey Began at 25
03:36 What Everyday Caregiving Really Looks Like
05:38 The Weight of Being the Primary Caregiver
06:59 Advice for Families Before It's Too Late
07:44 Why Downsizing Changed Everything
09:09 Buying Diapers for Two Generations
10:27 Preparing Aging Parents for Success
12:07 When Parkinson's Took Away Driving
15:36 The Financial Cost Nobody Talks About
18:18 Paying for Extra Help
20:34 How Caregiving Changed Their Family Plans
22:50 Why Most Families Aren't Prepared
25:25 What Peter Wishes They Had Done Sooner
26:02 Final Thoughts: Start the Conversation Before You Need To
Follow the Show
New episodes release twice a month.
Follow The Midlife Squeeze on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube so you never miss an episode. If today's conversation resonated with you, leaving a rating and review helps more families discover these important discussions.
Instagram: @TheMidlifeSqueeze
Connect with Erica
Instagram: @TheFamilyMoneyPlanner
Keywords / Hashtags
#Midlife #MidlifeSqueeze #SandwichGeneration #Caregiving #CaregiverSupport #AgingParents #ElderCare #Family #FamilyLife #FamilySupport #FamilyFinances #FinancialPlanning #MoneyManagement #RetirementPlanning #WorkLifeBalance #LifeTransitions #HealthyAging #PersonalGrowth #Relationships #FamilyResponsibilities #FuturePlanning #AgingWell #FAMO
Looking for a place to start? Visit FAMOPlan.com to take the free Family Assessment and begin organizing the conversations, decisions, and financial planning that every family will eventually face.
Disclaimer
The information discussed on this podcast is for general educational purposes only and is not a recommendation of a product or strategy. Nothing discussed should be considered investment, tax, legal, or financial advice. Consult with qualified professionals before making any financial or investment decisions. The views expressed are those of the speakers and may not reflect the views of Ausdal Financial Partners. Securities and advisory services are offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC and registered investment adviser. Ocean Crest Wealth Management and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are independently owned and operated. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
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About The Midlife Squeeze
No one prepares you for this phase of life. You're expected to hold it all together — the aging parent who needs more help every month, the kids who need you present, the career that won't pause, and a marriage that can't run on autopilot forever. And somehow… no one is talking about it. The Midlife Squeeze is a space for real conversations and proactive planning. We share unfiltered stories from people in the thick of it — because naming the chaos is the first step to navigating it.Podcast website
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