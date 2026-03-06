Open app
Spanish Stories for Kids
radio.net
Spanish Stories for Kids

Marcelo
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Spanish Stories for Kids
Latest episode

86 episodes

  • Spanish Stories for Kids

    Mateo y el gato del mercado | Mateo and the Market Cat

    03/06/2026 | 10 mins.
    Mateo is hiding a small lie. Every time he tells another one, the market cat turns a little more gray.

    This is a story about honesty, small courage, and what it feels like when the weight finally lifts.

    If you want to actually absorb Spanish — not just hear it — Patreon members get the transcript, English translation, and vocabulary guide that turn each episode into a real learning moment. Join us at patreon.com/spanishstoriesforkids.

    Have a story you'd like us to read? Email us at [email protected]

    === ===

    Mateo está escondiendo una pequeña mentira. Cada vez que dice otra, el gato del mercado se vuelve un poco más gris.

    Este es un cuento sobre la honestidad, el valor pequeño, y lo que se siente cuando ese peso por fin desaparece.

    Si quieres realmente absorber el español — no solo escucharlo — los miembros de Patreon reciben la transcripción, la traducción al inglés y la guía de vocabulario que convierten cada episodio en un momento real de aprendizaje. Únete en patreon.com/spanishstoriesforkids.

    ¿Tienes una historia que te gustaría que leamos? Escríbenos a [email protected]
  • Spanish Stories for Kids

    Camila y la cuchara de madera | Camila and the Wooden Spoon

    02/27/2026 | 11 mins.
    Camila finds an old wooden spoon and thinks it will make her feel special, but the real magic appears when she learns to cook with someone else in mind. Her journey moves from proud and solo to curious, kind, and full of warm surprises.

    Turn this episode into a Spanish lesson — for your family or yourself:
    ✓ Transcript + translation + vocab guide→⁠ Join on Patreon⁠
    Have a story you'd love to hear on the podcast? We'd love to read it! Email us at ⁠[email protected]
    ++++++
    Camila encuentra una cuchara de madera antigua y cree que la hará sentir especial, pero la verdadera magia aparece cuando aprende a cocinar pensando en los demás. Su camino va de orgullosa y sola a curiosa, generosa y llena de sorpresas cálidas.

    Convierte este episodio en una lección de español — para tu familia o para ti:
    ✓ Transcripción + traducción + guía de vocabulario→ ⁠Únete en Patreon⁠
    ¿Tienes una historia que te gustaría que leamos? ¡Nos encantará compartirla!Escríbenos a ⁠[email protected]
  • Spanish Stories for Kids

    La flauta de Lucía | Lucía's Flute

    02/20/2026 | 9 mins.
    Lucía holds a small wooden flute and discovers that the first sounds can be awkward, but her courage and steady practice turn those squeaks into something warm that brings her family together. Her journey is about trying, keeping at it, and finding joy in sharing what you love.

    Want the full transcript, English translation, and vocabulary list? Become a member and turn every episode into a full Spanish learning experience.

    Have a story you'd love to hear on the podcast? We'd love to read it! Email us at [email protected]

    +++++
    Lucía sostiene una pequeña flauta de madera y descubre que los primeros sonidos pueden ser torpes, pero su valentía y práctica constante convierten esos chirridos en algo cálido que une a su familia. Su recorrido trata de intentar, persistir y encontrar alegría al compartir lo que amas.

    ¿Quieres la transcripción completa, la traducción al inglés y la lista de vocabulario?
    Hazte miembro y transforma cada episodio en una experiencia completa para aprender español.

    ¿Tienes una historia que te gustaría que leamos? ¡Nos encantará compartirla! Escríbenos a [email protected]
  • Spanish Stories for Kids

    El pájaro de madera | The Wooden Bird

    02/13/2026 | 10 mins.
    Andrés walks into his grandfather's empty workshop with a small, warm hope in his hands, ready to make a gift for his grandmother. What he finds is work that asks for his first imperfect tries and a kind of magic that refines what he begins.

    Turn this episode into a Spanish lesson — for your family or yourself:
    ✓ Story Learner ($5/mo) — Transcript + translation + vocab guide→ Join on Patreon
    Have a story you'd love to hear on the podcast? We'd love to read it! Email us at [email protected]
    ====
    Andrés entra al viejo taller de su abuelo con una esperanza cálida en las manos, listo para hacerle un regalo a su abuela. Lo que encuentra es un trabajo que pide sus primeros intentos imperfectos y una especie de magia que refina lo que él empieza.
    Convierte este episodio en una lección de español — para tu familia o para ti:
    ✓ Story Learner ($5/mes) — Transcripción + traducción + guía de vocabulario→ Únete en Patreon
    ¿Tienes una historia que te gustaría que leamos? ¡Nos encantará compartirla!Escríbenos a [email protected]
  • Spanish Stories for Kids

    Las galletas de Paula | Paula's Cookies

    02/06/2026 | 12 mins.
    Paula joins Carolina among flour, eggs, and the comforting scent of vanilla, and together they turn messy first attempts into golden, crispy cookies that somehow taste like hugs. Along the way Paula learns to trust herself, to practice, and to sprinkle a secret ingredient into everything she makes: cariño.
    -----
    A small favor: Take this quick survey to help us understand how you are using the podcast and what resources would make it more valuable for you and your family if you are using it to learn Spanish.
    ---
     Want the full transcript, English translation, and vocabulary list?
    Become a member of our Patreon community and turn every episode into a full Spanish learning experience.

    Have a story you'd love to hear on the podcast? We'd love to read it! Email us at [email protected]
    ++++
    Paula acompaña a Carolina entre harina, huevos y el aroma reconfortante de la vainilla, y juntas convierten los primeros intentos — algo desordenados — en galletas doradas y crujientes que de alguna manera saben a abrazos. En el camino, Paula aprende a confiar en sí misma, a practicar, y a ponerle un ingrediente secreto a todo lo que hace: cariño.
    ---------
    Un pequeño favor: Completa esta encuesta rápida para ayudarnos a entender cómo usas el podcast y qué recursos serían más útiles para ti y tu familia si lo están usando para aprender español.
    ---------
    ¿Quieres la transcripción completa, la traducción al inglés y la lista de vocabulario? Hazte miembro de nuestra comunidad en Patreon y convierte cada episodio en una experiencia completa para aprender español.
    ¿Tienes una historia que te gustaría escuchar en el podcast? ¡Nos encantaría leerla!Escríbenos a [email protected]

About Spanish Stories for Kids

Short, original stories in Spanish — gentle enough for kids, useful enough for adults. Each episode features a new tale with simple vocabulary, a phrase of the day, and a vocabulary recap to help you actually remember what you heard. Whether you're raising bilingual kids or learning Spanish on your own, one story a week is all it takes to start. 📚 Want to read along? Transcripts, translations, and vocab guides on Patreon — link in each episode description.
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

