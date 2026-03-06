About Spanish Stories for Kids

Short, original stories in Spanish — gentle enough for kids, useful enough for adults. Each episode features a new tale with simple vocabulary, a phrase of the day, and a vocabulary recap to help you actually remember what you heard. Whether you're raising bilingual kids or learning Spanish on your own, one story a week is all it takes to start. 📚 Want to read along? Transcripts, translations, and vocab guides on Patreon — link in each episode description.