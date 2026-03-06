Paula joins Carolina among flour, eggs, and the comforting scent of vanilla, and together they turn messy first attempts into golden, crispy cookies that somehow taste like hugs. Along the way Paula learns to trust herself, to practice, and to sprinkle a secret ingredient into everything she makes: cariño.
Paula acompaña a Carolina entre harina, huevos y el aroma reconfortante de la vainilla, y juntas convierten los primeros intentos — algo desordenados — en galletas doradas y crujientes que de alguna manera saben a abrazos. En el camino, Paula aprende a confiar en sí misma, a practicar, y a ponerle un ingrediente secreto a todo lo que hace: cariño.
