📢 A NOTE TO CAREGIVERS AND EDUCATORS: Today's episode briefly references violence during the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement, including the deaths of civil rights activists in Mississippi and the bombing of a church in Alabama. The story is told gently from a real child's perspective, but you may want to listen first or be ready to talk with younger listeners afterward.



🎧 ON TODAY'S EPISODE…

On December 16, 1965, 13-year-old Mary Beth Tinker wore a simple black armband to school in support of a truce in the Vietnam War. Her small action set a series of events in motion, culminating in a landmark Supreme Court case protecting students' right to free speech in schools.

History's Kids is a history podcast for kids that brings the past to life by telling the stories of the kids who actually lived it. In this episode, you'll learn about a real kid whose choice to wear an armband to school changed history. Along the way, you'll hear Mary Beth's story in her own words, using real audio clips from her firsthand account!

Teachers: Press play to learn about events of the 1960s through one eighth-grader's experience.

Families: Listen together to learn more about Mary Beth, then use this episode as a jumping off point to discuss the issues that are important to your kids.



📚 READY TO LEARN MORE?

To learn more about Mary Beth and her story, visit our website for kid-friendly activities, book recommendations, classroom resources, and more.

💬 A MESSAGE FOR GROWN-UPS!

If your kids love learning history through real stories, we'd love your support. Leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐review wherever you get your podcasts. It helps other families and teachers find the show!

🩵 THIS EPISODE IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY…

Season one of History's Kids is made possible through the generous support of our listeners. This episode is brought to you by Joshua Matfess, Joyce Albert, Cathy Bevans, and Rich Morris. You can join in the fun by supporting the show on Patreon today!



Hosted By: Lorraine Leddy & James Brown Jr.

Additional Voices: Barrett Leddy & Alison Fraser

Music: Pure Color / Frank Jonsson / Courtesy of Epidemic Sound

Audio Editing & Sound Design: Ben Kammer

Cover Art: Tom Deja / Bossman Graphics

Directed By: Barrett Leddy

Special Thanks: Mary Beth Tinker