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4 episodes
- 📢 A NOTE TO CAREGIVERS AND EDUCATORS: Today's episode briefly references violence during the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement, including the deaths of civil rights activists in Mississippi and the bombing of a church in Alabama. The story is told gently from a real child's perspective, but you may want to listen first or be ready to talk with younger listeners afterward.
🎧 ON TODAY'S EPISODE…
On December 16, 1965, 13-year-old Mary Beth Tinker wore a simple black armband to school in support of a truce in the Vietnam War. Her small action set a series of events in motion, culminating in a landmark Supreme Court case protecting students' right to free speech in schools.
History's Kids is a history podcast for kids that brings the past to life by telling the stories of the kids who actually lived it. In this episode, you'll learn about a real kid whose choice to wear an armband to school changed history. Along the way, you'll hear Mary Beth's story in her own words, using real audio clips from her firsthand account!
Teachers: Press play to learn about events of the 1960s through one eighth-grader's experience.
Families: Listen together to learn more about Mary Beth, then use this episode as a jumping off point to discuss the issues that are important to your kids.
📚 READY TO LEARN MORE?
To learn more about Mary Beth and her story, visit our website for kid-friendly activities, book recommendations, classroom resources, and more.
💬 A MESSAGE FOR GROWN-UPS!
If your kids love learning history through real stories, we'd love your support. Leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐review wherever you get your podcasts. It helps other families and teachers find the show!
🩵 THIS EPISODE IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY…
Season one of History's Kids is made possible through the generous support of our listeners. This episode is brought to you by Joshua Matfess, Joyce Albert, Cathy Bevans, and Rich Morris. You can join in the fun by supporting the show on Patreon today!
Hosted By: Lorraine Leddy & James Brown Jr.
Additional Voices: Barrett Leddy & Alison Fraser
Music: Pure Color / Frank Jonsson / Courtesy of Epidemic Sound
Audio Editing & Sound Design: Ben Kammer
Cover Art: Tom Deja / Bossman Graphics
Directed By: Barrett Leddy
Special Thanks: Mary Beth Tinker
- On March 20th, 1949, 10-year-old Dan got the chance to see his hero Jackie Robinson play baseball. Five years later, Jackie Robinson himself gave Dan words of wisdom that changed his whole life!
History's Kids is a history podcast for kids that brings the past to life by telling the stories of the kids who actually lived it. In this episode, you'll meet a real kid whose journey in sports started when he became a Jackie Robinson fan in the 1940s. Along the way, you'll hear Dan's story in his own words, using real audio clips from his firsthand account. You'll also learn more about the history behind the integration of professional baseball!
Teachers: Press play with your class to learn more about experiences of kids growing up in the American South in the 1940s.
Families: Listen in the kitchen, on the go, or at bedtime to bring history to life for young sports fans in your family.
📚 READY TO LEARN MORE?
To learn more about the integration of professional baseball, visit our website for kid-friendly activities, book recommendations, classroom resources, and more.
💬 A MESSAGE FOR GROWN-UPS!
If your kids love learning history through real stories, we'd love your support. Leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review wherever you get your podcasts. It helps other families and teachers find the show!
🩵 THIS EPISODE IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY…
Season one of History's Kids is made possible through the generous support of our listeners. This episode is brought to you by Rachael Eidson, Peter Saxe, Erin Miller, and the 6th Grade Students at O'Donnell Elementary School. You can join in the fun by supporting the show on Patreon today!
Hosted By: Lorraine Leddy & James Brown Jr.
Music: Pure Color / Frank Jonsson / Courtesy of Epidemic Sound
Audio Editing & Sound Design: Ben Kammer
Cover Art: Tom Deja / Bossman Graphics
Directed By: Barrett Leddy
Special Thanks: Dan Calloway
This episode contains audio excerpts owned by Major League Baseball, ©MLB. Used for educational commentary only.
- On May 18th, 1980, 14-year-old Carmen was on a normal field trip… when suddenly, a volcano erupted!
History's Kids is a history podcast for kids that brings the past to life by telling the stories of the kids who actually lived it. In this episode, you'll learn about a real kid who found herself stuck after the most powerful volcanic eruption in U.S. history. Along the way, you'll hear Carmen's story in her own words, using real audio clips from her firsthand account. You'll also learn more about the fascinating science behind volcanoes!
Teachers: This episode is a great pick for classrooms studying natural disasters, volcanoes, or U.S. history.
Families: This episode turns history for kids into an educational story the whole family can enjoy at home or on-the-go. Perfect for young historians and young scientists alike.
📚 READY TO LEARN MORE?
To learn more about the eruption, visit our website for kid-friendly activities, book recommendations, classroom resources, and more.
💬 A MESSAGE FOR GROWN-UPS!
If your kids love learning history through real stories, we'd love your support. Leave us a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review wherever you get your podcasts. It helps other families and teachers find the show!
🩵 THIS EPISODE IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY…
Season one of History's Kids is made possible through the generous support of our listeners. You can join in the fun by supporting the show on Patreon today!
Hosted By: Lorraine Leddy & James Brown Jr.
Music: Pure Color / Frank Jonsson / Courtesy of Epidemic Sound
Audio Editing & Sound Design: Rebecca Cunningham / Cordelia Studios
Cover Art: Tom Deja / Bossman Graphics
Directed By: Barrett Leddy
Special Thanks: Carmen Andrews and Liz Westby
- Welcome to History's Kids! We're a new children's podcast that tells the story of events of the past - through interviews with people who were really there as kids. Episodes on topics like the Eruption of Mt. St. Helens, the Civil Rights Movement, and World War II will immerse kids in learning through real stories, beyond the facts we usually find in history textbooks. Each episode is less than twenty minutes long: perfect for classrooms, car rides, and curious minds on the go.
Subscribe now to bring History's Kids episodes to your feed! You can also:
Support our project on Kickstarter! Your support will help us bring season one to life.
Visit www.historyskids.com to learn more about the podcast and join our mailing list.
Follow us on Instagram @historyskids.
Hosts: Lorraine Leddy & James Brown Jr.
Music: Pure Color / Frank Jonsson / Courtesy of Epidemic Sound
Audio Editing & Sound Design: Rebecca Cunningham / Cordelia Studios
Cover Art: Tom Deja / Bossman Graphics
Production Director: Barrett Leddy
Special Thanks: Carmen Andrews, Suki Terada Ports, Aaron Mihaly, and Mary Beth Tinker for sharing their stories.
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About History's Kids
Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to grow up in a different time? Episodes of History's Kids explore famous moments in history, through firsthand accounts from people who were really there as children! Episodes of this kids history show cover topics like the Eruption of Mt. St. Helens, the Civil Rights Movement, and World War II. We immerse kids in learning through real stories, beyond the facts we usually find in history textbooks. Accompanying resources for each episode are available at www.historyskids.com.Podcast website
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