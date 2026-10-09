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Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim
HistoryReligion & Spirituality
Raymond Ibrahim
Latest episode

115 episodes

  • Raymond Ibrahim

    The Real Jihad — and the Fake Christians Who Enable It

    10/09/2026 | 57 mins.
    A comprehensive interview on a number of important topics dealing with Islam and the West, past and present, with Scipio Eruditus. Includes a revealing talk on Fake Christians
    RaymondIbrahim.com
  • Raymond Ibrahim

    Black Professor Says Whites Are Evil — Ignoring Human Nature and Capability

    10/09/2026 | 8 mins.
    A look at how Fake History prompts hate, violence, and murder in the U.S.
    RaymondIbrahim.com
  • Raymond Ibrahim

    Inside the Muslim World's Persecution of Christians

    10/09/2026 | 25 mins.
    A deep dive into one of the world's best kept secrets, on the Pete Kaliner Show.
    RaymondIbrahim.com
  • Raymond Ibrahim

    LIVE #9 - Islamophobia Exposed: Doctrine and History Prove the Fear Isn't Irrational

    10/09/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    From the jailing of a Spanish priest to the defamation of Columbus Day, "Islamophobia" is being weaponized to silence anyone who dares speak the truth about Islam's disturbing growth and influence in the West. In this livestream, we examine the facts — the doctrines, the history, and the present reality of Islam — to uncover what Islamophobia really means, and why it may be the most rational stance a non-Muslim can take.
    RaymondIbrahim.com
  • Raymond Ibrahim

    The Plot to Feminize Christianity and Kill Heroism

    10/09/2026 | 3 mins.
    From the longer interview, "Crusades Uncovered: Myths, Madness, and the Real Story."
    RaymondIbrahim.com
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About Raymond Ibrahim
Website: https://www.RaymondIbrahim.com
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HistoryReligion & Spirituality

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