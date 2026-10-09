From the jailing of a Spanish priest to the defamation of Columbus Day, "Islamophobia" is being weaponized to silence anyone who dares speak the truth about Islam's disturbing growth and influence in the West. In this livestream, we examine the facts — the doctrines, the history, and the present reality of Islam — to uncover what Islamophobia really means, and why it may be the most rational stance a non-Muslim can take.

RaymondIbrahim.com