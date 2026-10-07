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9 episodes
- Over seven hundred years ago, a medieval religious order protected a vast treasure of gold, silver, precious gems, and religious relics… and then it all mysteriously vanished. For centuries, historians and fortune hunters have crossed continents searching for these ancient riches, which would be worth billions today. What happened to the secret hoard of the Knights Templar?
Thank you to our experts who contributed to this episode: Cheryl H. White, Matthew Gabriele, Ammir Hussain, J. Stephen Roberts, Tony McMahon, Anthony Pinn, and Garth Baldwin.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow History’s Greatest Mysteries to never miss an episode! History’s Greatest Mysteries is a History Channel Original Podcast, brought to you by Rewind Studios.
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Introducing WHAT THE FACT with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy, a new Rewind podcast!10/05/2026 | 38 mins.Fun fact: Did you know Jaws almost never existed because the shark kept sinking while filming? That is Connor Tomlinson just getting started. If that sounds fascinating, you are going to love Rewind Studios’ new podcast out now called WHAT THE FACT hosted by Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy. It’s produced by the same team that brings you History's Greatest Mysteries.
Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true facts every week and tell you the full story behind each one. Nothing is off limits. Myths and monsters. Forgotten scandals. Accidental discoveries. Untold stories behind the songs everyone knows. Disasters that sound made up but absolutely happened. Carter sets the scene and Connor makes you fall in love with history.
The wildest stuff is real, and the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday.
What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios.
Listen and Follow: https://pod.link/6811124906
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- On February 14th, 1929, one of the most shocking murders in mob history goes down in Chicago... and becomes known as the Valentine’s Day Massacre. The 20s and 30s are full of gangland murders, but the Valentine’s Day Massacre is considered the most brutal, and the toughest to solve. So who carried out the Valentine’s Day Massacre? And why?
Thank you to our experts who contributed to this episode: Clarence Goodman, Claire White, Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, Mike King, Cheryl Dorsey, and Larry Dale Gragg.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow History’s Greatest Mysteries to never miss an episode! History’s Greatest Mysteries is a History Channel Original Podcast, brought to you by Rewind Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Rewind Studios Originals, Hidden History and Government That Doesn’t Suck, wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- One of the holiest and most powerful relics from the Bible has been missing for over 2,000 years. While some believe the Ark of the Covenant was destroyed, many people think it’s still out there. Could new clues finally tell us what happened to the Ark, and lead us to where it can be found?
Thank you to our experts who contributed to this episode: Jim Barfield, Robert Cargill, Nicola Denzey Lewis, Hugo Mendez, Ed Feinstein, and Robert Cornuke.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow History’s Greatest Mysteries to never miss an episode! History’s Greatest Mysteries is a History Channel Original Podcast, brought to you by Rewind Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Rewind Studios Originals, Hidden History and Government That Doesn’t Suck, wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- One of the most chilling aviation mysteries in modern day: a Boeing 777, carrying 239 people, vanishes over the Indian Ocean. Nearly a decade later, the whole world still wonders: what really happened to Malaysia Flight 370?
Thank you to our experts who contributed to this episode: Shanon Baker, Christine Negroni, Janet Todd, Ross Aimer, and Jeff Wise.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow History’s Greatest Mysteries to never miss an episode! History’s Greatest Mysteries is a History Channel Original Podcast, brought to you by Rewind Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Rewind Studios Originals, Hidden History and Government That Doesn’t Suck, wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About History's Greatest Mysteries
A History Channel original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios, History's Greatest Mysteries examines the top theories surrounding the world's most enigmatic unsolved mysteries. Each episode unpacks these puzzles with contributions from top historians, authors, scientists, and researchers. From unsolved crimes to lost and buried treasures, and the deaths and disappearances of famous figures, History's Greatest Mysteries explores possible explanations to some of the world's most confounding events.History’s Greatest Mysteries is a History Channel original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios. New episodes every Wednesday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.Podcast website
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