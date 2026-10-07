A History Channel original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios, History's Greatest Mysteries examines the top theories surrounding the world's most enigmatic unsolved mysteries. Each episode unpacks these puzzles with contributions from top historians, authors, scientists, and researchers.

From unsolved crimes to lost and buried treasures, and the deaths and disappearances of famous figures, History's Greatest Mysteries explores possible explanations to some of the world's most confounding events.History’s Greatest Mysteries is a History Channel original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios. New episodes every Wednesday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.