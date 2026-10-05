An A&E original podcast presented by Rewind Studios, Celebrity Ghost Stories is adapted from the first and only series where celebrities share their real-life personal encounters with the paranormal, told completely through first-person narratives by the respected actors, musicians, and athletes who experienced these phenomena themselves. From ghosts and angry spirits to real-life haunted homes, unexplainable spells and magic, these descriptive, first-person POV’s from our favorite stars deliver a brand-new way to experience the thrills and chills of the paranormal.Celebrity Ghost Stories is an A&E original podcast presented by Rewind Studios.

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