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3 episodes
- Joan Rivers asks a voodoo priestess to help her with an angry ghost; Scott Baio's unresolved issues with his father haunt him when his dad dies; Teri Polo has a horrifying encounter one night when she's just 8 years old; and David Carradine has a strange encounter with his wife's dead husband.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Celebrity Ghost Stories to never miss an episode! Celebrity Ghost Stories is an A&E original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios.
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- Anson Williams gets help from the world beyond after a terrible car accident; Kelly Carlson is bullied by six violent spirits; Gina Gershon experiences a strange presence in a college dorm; Ernie Hudson agrees to stay at a haunted hotel while promoting his movie, “Ghostbusters”; and Ali Landry gets an unbelievable phone call on the eve of a family tragedy.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Celebrity Ghost Stories to never miss an episode! Celebrity Ghost Stories is an A&E original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Rewind Studios Originals, Hidden History and Government That Doesn’t Suck, wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Get a first listen to Celebrity Ghost Stories, an A&E original podcast presented by Rewind Studios. Adapted from the hit show, this is the first and only series where celebrities share their real-life personal encounters with the paranormal, told completely through first-person narratives by the respected actors, musicians, and athletes who experienced these phenomena themselves. From ghosts and angry spirits to real-life haunted homes, unexplainable spells and magic, these descriptive, first-person POV’s from our favorite stars deliver a brand-new way to experience the thrills and chills of the paranormal.
Celebrity Ghost Stories is an A&E original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios. New episodes every Sunday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Celebrity Ghost Stories
An A&E original podcast presented by Rewind Studios, Celebrity Ghost Stories is adapted from the first and only series where celebrities share their real-life personal encounters with the paranormal, told completely through first-person narratives by the respected actors, musicians, and athletes who experienced these phenomena themselves. From ghosts and angry spirits to real-life haunted homes, unexplainable spells and magic, these descriptive, first-person POV’s from our favorite stars deliver a brand-new way to experience the thrills and chills of the paranormal.Celebrity Ghost Stories is an A&E original podcast presented by Rewind Studios. New episodes every Sunday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.Podcast website
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