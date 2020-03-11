American Elections: Wicked Game

All episodes are available for free, with ad-free episodes available for Wondery+ subscribers.On February 10th, 1796, Vice President John Adams wrote to his wif...
Introducing 'History Daily' From Host Lindsay Graham
'History Daily' is a new podcast from host Lindsay Graham which does history, daily. Every weekday beginning November 1st—the same day President John Adams first moved into the White House—this new podcast will bring you a slice of the history that happened that day.Whether it's to remember the tragedy of December 7th, 1941, the day "that will live in infamy," or to celebrate that 20th day in July, 1969, when mankind reached the moon, History Daily is there to tell you the true stories of the people and events that shaped our world—one day at a time.So if you're stuck in traffic, bored at work—wherever you are, listen to History Daily to remind yourself that something incredible happened to make that day historic.History Daily premiers November 1st. Search for and subscribe to History Daily wherever you get your podcasts.
11/3/2021
16:08
2020, Biden vs. Trump: The Soul of America
President Donald Trump faces off with President Obama's political wingman: Vice President Joe Biden. In a contest defined by partisan rancor, congressional investigations and a global pandemic, Donald Trump claims he is the man to "Keep America Great" while Joe Biden claims he is the man to win the battle for the "Soul of America." Created, hosted and executive produced by Lindsay Graham for Airship. Sound design by Derek Behrens. Audio editing by Mollie Baack. Co-Executive produced by Steven Walters in association with Ritual Productions. Written and researched by Steven Walters. Fact checking by Gregory Jackson and Cielle Salazar from the podcast History That Doesn't Suck. Music by Lindsay Graham.
12/15/2020
1:15:47
2016, Clinton vs. Trump: The Omega and the Alpha
Donald J. Trump returns to the political arena. First as a longshot candidate and then as an improbable frontrunner, Trump makes his way through a crowded Republican primary field to take on Democratic nominee, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump and Clinton go head to head in a divisive election that upends political norms and further deepens the divide between Right and Left.Created, hosted and executive produced by Lindsay Graham for Airship. Sound design by Derek Behrens. Audio editing by Mollie Baack. Co-Executive produced by Steven Walters in association with Ritual Productions. Written and researched by Steven Walters. Fact checking by Gregory Jackson and Cielle Salazar from the podcast History That Doesn't Suck. Music by Lindsay Graham.
11/3/2020
1:09:21
2012, Romney vs. Obama: The Rich Boy
As Barack Obama fends off attacks on everything from his foreign policy to the color of his suits, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney defends his religion and fights his way through a crowded Republican primary to secure the GOP nomination. As the 2012 election takes shape, both sides see a narrow path to victory. In the midst of the divisive campaign, a New York businessman turned reality television star helps reignite an old conspiracy theory in an effort to deprive Obama of a second term. Created, hosted and executive produced by Lindsay Graham for Airship. Sound design by Derek Behrens. Audio editing by Mollie Baack. Co-Executive produced by Steven Walters in association with Ritual Productions. Written and researched by Michael Federico. Fact checking by Gregory Jackson and Cielle Salazar from the podcast History That Doesn't Suck. Music by Lindsay Graham.
10/27/2020
44:13
2008, McCain vs. Obama: Hope and Change
New York Senator and former First Lady Hillary Clinton enters the 2008 election as the presumptive favorite to win the Democratic nomination. But Barack Obama, a first-term senator from Illinois, creates a groundswell in the Party and leaves Clinton behind. To win the White House, Obama must overcome racist attacks from both sides, conspiracy theories about his birth, and a veteran Republican senator: John McCain. But as George W. Bush's presidency comes to an end, an impending financial crisis leaves the Republican party vulnerable and threatens John McCain's prospects for victory. Created, hosted and executive produced by Lindsay Graham for Airship. Sound design by Derek Behrens. Audio editing by Mollie Baack. Co-Executive produced by Steven Walters in association with Ritual Productions. Written and researched by Michael Federico. Fact checking by Gregory Jackson and Cielle Salazar from the podcast History That Doesn't Suck. Music by Lindsay Graham.
All episodes are available for free, with ad-free episodes available for Wondery+ subscribers.On February 10th, 1796, Vice President John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail, lamenting the state of discourse in the country. The election was nearing—and becoming heated. Newspapers screamed, factions warred, and John Adams was dismayed with what he called “the wicked Game.”Americans in 2023 can relate. They still have to endure months of shouting, outrage, and the worst sort of political rancor as the country once again chooses its president.But it’s almost always been this way. And to prove it, American Elections: Wicked Game will review the entire history of presidential elections, from the unanimous and inevitable election of George Washington in 1789 to Donald Trump’s surprise electoral victory in 2016—and his contested defeat in 2020.From the host of the American History Tellers and American Scandal, this new podcast will explore all 59 presidential elections to discover that there never never was a “good ol’ days,” and that presidential politics has always been played dirty.