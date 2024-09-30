By the early 1960s, Doris Payne is flying high thanks to her success as a jewel thief. She's living in Los Angeles, stealing by day and partying at night. But a case of mistaken identity proves she's not as untouchable as she thought.
Now that she's decided to become a bona fide jewel thief, Doris Payne dives in headfirst, going for big scores right out of the gate. But getting her hands on the jewels is only the first part of her new job, now she has to figure out what comes next.
Growing up in West Virginia, Doris Payne sees the way society treats girls like her, and the way they treat wealthy white women, and she's not okay with it. So she decides to get her revenge.
Today, we bring you the first episode from The Menendez Brothers: The Official Podcast.
Lyle and Erik Menendez haven't spoken together about their case since first being incarcerated. Through hours of candid conversation, director and documentarian Alejandro Hartmann embarks on a journey to uncover the raw, untold stories of the brothers’ lives before and after their crimes. This three-part series is a must-listen event for anyone invested in this still-evolving case. You may have heard this story before, but you haven’t experienced it like this.
The Menendez Brothers is streaming now on Netflix.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, information and resources are available at www.wannatalkaboutit.com.
With her husband gone, and his millions vanished, Sante Kimes was determined to get her hands on money in any way she could. Her devious schemes led to three calculated, cold-blooded murders.
From Airship, the studio behind American Scandal, American History Tellers, and History Daily, comes a true crime history podcast that takes you inside the minds of some of our most notorious felons and outlaws, exploring the dark side to the American dream.
Host Jeremy Schwartz will introduce you to the picture-perfect brothers who teamed up to kill their parents; the thief who stole babies and ruined countless lives; the crypto king who siphoned off billions in the name of saving the world—and plenty more. From assassins and gangsters, to killers and con artists, whatever the case, whoever the criminal, you don’t know the full story—until now.
Listen wherever you get your podcasts, or to get early, ad-free access to the entire season first, plus hundreds of other ad-free history podcast episodes, subscribe at IntoHistory.com.