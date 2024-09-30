Case File | The Menendez Brothers: The Official Companion Podcast

Today, we bring you the first episode from The Menendez Brothers: The Official Podcast. Lyle and Erik Menendez haven't spoken together about their case since first being incarcerated. Through hours of candid conversation, director and documentarian Alejandro Hartmann embarks on a journey to uncover the raw, untold stories of the brothers' lives before and after their crimes. This three-part series is a must-listen event for anyone invested in this still-evolving case. You may have heard this story before, but you haven't experienced it like this. The Menendez Brothers is streaming now on Netflix. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, information and resources are available at www.wannatalkaboutit.com.