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2 episodes
- Shipwrecks, plane crashes, disappearances, and UFO sightings, oh my! This episode explores the Lake Michigan Triangle and many other wild and weird places, including a creepy doll-filled island with a dark past, deadly gas-filled explosive lakes, caves that harbor deadly viruses, and the most haunted place in the U.S.
Thank you to our experts who contributed to this episode: Edward T. O’Donnell, Don Wildman, Holly Frey, Sami Jarroush, Dr. Joseph Dituri, Austin Rogers, Rebecca Leib, Adam Richman, Dr. Thor Hanson, David Mizejewski, Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, Sabina Magliocco, and Ramy Romany.
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- Get a first listen to The UnBelievable, a History Channel original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios. Did you know that a woman once survived a 30,000-foot fall by crash-landing into a nestof angry fire ants? Or that a 13th century pope declared war on satanic cats? How about the lumberjack who survived near-decapitation by way of his own chainsaw? Each episode opens our cabinet of curiosities to uncover the strangest-but-true stories in human history. These aren’t tall tales--they actually happened! We dig into the historical record to show you how and why it happened. What follows is a barrage of strange people, odd places, and peculiar events that prove one thing beyond doubt: The world is even weirder than you think.
The UnBelievable is a History Channel original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios. New episodes every Friday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The UnBelievable
Did you know that a woman once survived a 30,000-foot fall by crash-landing into a nest of angry fire ants? Or that a 13th century pope declared war on satanic cats? How about the lumberjack who survived near-decapitation by way of his own chainsaw? Each episode opens our cabinet of curiosities to uncover the strangest-but-true stories in human history. These aren’t tall tales--they actually happened! We dig into the historical record to show you how and why it happened. What follows is a barrage of strange people, odd places, and peculiar events that prove one thing beyond doubt: The world is even weirder than you think.The UnBelievable is a History Channel original podcast brought to you by Rewind Studios. New episodes every Friday. Follow wherever you get your podcasts.Podcast website
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