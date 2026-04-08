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Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast

John Zhu
ArtsBooks
Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast
Latest episode

187 episodes

  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast

    Announcement: 10 Years of Podcasting

    04/09/2024 | 1 mins.
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast

    Announcement: ”Investiture of the Gods” Launched

    10/17/2022 | 0 mins.
    Hi everyone. I want to let you know that I have posted the first episodes of Investiture of the Gods on the Chinese Lore Podcast. If you are not yet subscribed to that show, go to chineselore.com. You will find links to the show on various podcast platforms and on YouTube, as well as links to find me on social media and to review and support the show. If you like the podcast, a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts would be much appreciated. As always, thanks for listening!
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast

    Announcement: May 24 Live Interview

    05/14/2022 | 0 mins.
    Hi everyone. I want to let you know that on May 24, I will be part of a panel of Asian podcasters on Podbean’s Storytelling Podcast Week Live show. It’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and this live show will be highlighting AAPI podcasters. We will be discussing our podcasts, the stories behind our stories, and our experiences as podcasters. I’m looking forward to it, and I hope you will tune in as well. The show will be live on May 24 at 3 p.m. eastern time. I have included the registration link with this announcement on my podcasts’ websites, outlawsofthemarsh.com and 3kingdomspodcast.com. See you there!
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast

    Announcement: Interview on Asian Fantasy Fiction Podcast

    06/18/2021 | 0 mins.
    Check out my recent conversation with Jeremy Bai, a translator and writer focusing on Chinese fantasy genres.
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast

    Announcement: 2 Podcast Interviews

    08/23/2020 | 1 mins.
    I recently did two interviews on other podcasts. The first is the Mandarin Slang Guide podcast, where we talked about some common Chinese expressions that had their roots in the characters and stories of the Three Kingdoms era. The second one is Journey to the West: The Podcast, where we had a long chat about classic Chinese novels and their cultural significance, including the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, the Water Margin, and of course, Journey to the West. Have a listen, and also check out the other episodes on those podcasts, too. If you like what I'm doing, you might be interested in those shows as well.
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About Romance of the Three Kingdoms Podcast
A retelling of the classic Chinese novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms in a way that’s more accessible to a Western audience. See 3kingdomspodcast.com for more.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksHistory

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