His Majesty's Pirate: Captain Henry Morgan and the Privateer Wars. Part 2
Our story this week is going to center around the wild Sack of Panama that marked the high point of Henry Morgan’s career on the seas but also proved too great of an attack for even the British Crown to fully stand behind and justify. With this historic raid, which might have been the greatest ever undertaken by a Privateer or Pirate in the entire Golden age of Sail, Henry Morgan was going to push his own luck too far. As a result he would unintentionally change the public’s view of Privateers forever and bring the practice from its comfortable palace in the legal gray zone into a new territory of undisputed and outright criminal activity. In this process he would set the stage for an evolution in the status of Caribbean sea raiders and lay the groundwork for the emergence of the next generation of Pirates as the Enemies of All Mankind that we know best. UPDATE: This will be the last episode until at least July (short break for some summer travel). We will be back soon with more weekly episodes! Donate to the show: Patreon.com/historyfeels_ Emails: [email protected]
6/9/2023
39:15
His Majesty's Pirate: Captain Henry Morgan and the Privateer Wars
In This Episode we are going to follow the rise of one of histories most famous pirates, Captain Henry Morgan. His war against the Spanish for control of the Caribbean was one that almost brought the whole Spanish Empire in the New World down to its knees. In the process, we will look at how the line between being considered a devoted patriot or a hated pirate might just depend on your perspective. Email: [email protected] Patreon: patreon.com/historyfeels_
6/2/2023
29:39
The Curious Case of D.B. Cooper: America's only Unsolved Air Piracy Heist
In this episode we are going to share the mystery of D.B. Cooper, what we know from those who witnessed his daring skyjacking plot, along with the many details that are still speculation. I’ll also discuss whether we think Cooper might have managed to survive his dangerous jump, and of the over 800 suspects that were evaluated, which of these men could have been this phantom of the sky? Bonus Coverage: www.patreon.com/historyfeels_ Email: [email protected]
5/19/2023
42:56
The Escape and Rescue of Jane Johnson and the road to the Civil War. Part 2.
A whole group of abolitionists would stare down imprisonment for charges stemming from the day they pulled Jane Johnson from bondage on the Phildelphia dock. Johnson herself would return to the public spotlight in an amazing display of courage and nobility. In this episode, we will complete the story of two separate legal battles that happened nearly simultaneously. As Passmore Williamson and William Still both fought for justice in different cases related to the rescue of Jane Johnson, their story of sacrifice and courage lit a fire in the hearts of many Northerners and grew the abolitionist cause in a way nobody could have predicted. Support the show: patreon.com/historyfeels_ Email: [email protected]
5/12/2023
32:33
The Escape and Rescue of Jane Johnson and the road to the Civil War
This week we tackle a more poignant topic, sharing the amazing story of an escaped enslaved woman named Jane Johnson and the man who risked everything to help her achieve her freedom, one of America’s greatest abolitionists, William Still. The coming months of drama, which would be called “The Jane Johnson Affair” would become an incident that would exemplify the most heroic qualities of the abolition movement directly alongside the cruelty of those defending slavery. And, in the process, the whole country would entrench itself further one one side of the slavery issue or the other, creating an intractable conflict that would only be solved through the brutal and bloody Civil War. Support for the show patreon.com/historyfeels_ Email [email protected]