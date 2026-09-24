In the 19th century there was one man who disrupted the political order of Europe in a way that nobody had since the days of Julius Caesar - Napoleon Bonaparte. The French General turned self declared Emperor emerged at a time when the once promising French revolution had fallen into chaos and bloodshed. But Napoleon took the seeds of the revolution and transformed them into a new political order that turned Europe on its head. In the process Napoleon would find himself battling the kings and rulers of the old system in not just one, but seven different wars designed to reign in his influence on the continent.



Over the next few weeks we are also going to look at Napoleon Bonaparte from a few different viewpoints - as a general, a politician, and finally as a simple human being whose personal life and emotions sometimes won out over his greater abilities. All of these complexities together are needed to get the picture of the man who set the world of Europe on fire, and also might have saved it at the same time.



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