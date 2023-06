His Majesty's Pirate: Captain Henry Morgan and the Privateer Wars. Part 2

Our story this week is going to center around the wild Sack of Panama that marked the high point of Henry Morgan’s career on the seas but also proved too great of an attack for even the British Crown to fully stand behind and justify. With this historic raid, which might have been the greatest ever undertaken by a Privateer or Pirate in the entire Golden age of Sail, Henry Morgan was going to push his own luck too far. As a result he would unintentionally change the public’s view of Privateers forever and bring the practice from its comfortable palace in the legal gray zone into a new territory of undisputed and outright criminal activity. In this process he would set the stage for an evolution in the status of Caribbean sea raiders and lay the groundwork for the emergence of the next generation of Pirates as the Enemies of All Mankind that we know best. UPDATE: This will be the last episode until at least July (short break for some summer travel). We will be back soon with more weekly episodes! Donate to the show: Patreon.com/historyfeels_ Emails: [email protected]