About How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth

Welcome to How Haunted? the paranormal podcast where each episode we explore the horrible history, and terrifying ghost stories of one of the most haunted places on planet Earth. I’m Rob Kirkup. Author, paranormal historian, and ghost hunter from the north-east of England. Allow me to be your guide as we dare to investigate in depth the, often dark and troubled, history of each location, and of course, the chilling tales of the ghosts that reside within.