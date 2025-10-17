How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth

October is here, welcome to Monster Month.....
Episode 117 is the first of five extended episodes, building to a monstrous Halloween Spooktacular, we’re diving headfirst into the shadows in search of the strangest and scariest creatures ever whispered about. We’re going cryptid crazy—tracking the towering Yeti, peering into the depths of Loch Ness, and chasing legends like the bloodthirsty Chupacabra, the fearsome Kasai Rex, the writhing Mongolian Death Worm, the Beast of Bodmin Moor, the red-eyed terror that is Mothman, and even Muhaha, the Inuit tickle monster.
These are the creatures of nightmare and folklore—some familiar, others you’ve likely never heard of, but all with stories that will make your skin crawl.
So join me as Monster Month gets underway, and together let us ask, what is a cryptid?
