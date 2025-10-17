Powered by RND
How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth

Rob Kirkup
HistoryReligion & Spirituality
How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
  • Ep 119 - Monster Month: The Loch Ness Monster and Other Soggy Beasts
    In episode 119 we continue Monster Month in style by going in search of one of the true behemoths in the world of cryptozoology. This time we're heading to the Scottish Highlands to look at one of the world's most famous mysteries. For decades, people have claimed to see something strange lurking in Loch Ness. From blurry photographs to sonar scans and eyewitness reports, the idea of a monster living in the loch has captured imaginations—and stirred up plenty of debate. So what's really going on? Is there something in the water, or is it all just a myth kept alive by hoaxes, the Scottish tourism industry, and hopeful thinking? Join me as we dive deep into the murky depths in search of the Loch Ness Monster.
    --------  
    1:31:18
  • October Patreon Teaser - In Search of the Durham Puma Part 1 & 2
    In this 38th and 39th Patreon specials, Monster Month continues as in this enormous two part special - both episodes of which will be released this month - I do something a bit different as I go in search of a big cat seen across County Durham more than 200 times since the 1990s. It was most recently seen just this summer by a man who described seeing a two metre long, black, machine of a beast. Joined by my fellow monster hunters John and David, we explore three of the sighting hotspots as we attempt to locate the Durham Puma.
    --------  
    18:03
  • Ep 118 - Monster Month: Cryptids from Across the Globe
    In episode 118 we're picking up where last week's episode left off,  as we look at some of the strangest, scariest, and in some cases most plausible monsters to be found outside of the British isles. We will travel to the most far flung corners of the globes in search of these curious creatures that take the form of gigantic killer worms, dinosaurs, snowy tickle monsters, and a reptilian livestock-slaying demon. So join me as Monster Month continues, and together let us take a look at all manner of cryptids from across the globe.
    --------  
    1:25:26
  • Bonus Episode - Ghostlore with Dr Icy Sedgwick
    In this bonus episode, we continue Spooky Season in style as I'm joined by a very special guest. Dr Icy Sedgwick is a folklore expert, podcaster, Gothic fiction, and dark fantasy fiction writer, and the author of the wonderful new book Ghostlore: Unveiling 50 Phantoms that have Haunted History. So join Dr Icy Sedgwick and I, and join us in asking what is Ghostlore?
    --------  
    41:45
  • Ep 117 - Monster Month: What is a Cryptid?
    October is here, welcome to Monster Month..... Episode 117 is the first of five extended episodes, building to a monstrous Halloween Spooktacular, we're diving headfirst into the shadows in search of the strangest and scariest creatures ever whispered about. We're going cryptid crazy—tracking the towering Yeti, peering into the depths of Loch Ness, and chasing legends like the bloodthirsty Chupacabra, the fearsome Kasai Rex, the writhing Mongolian Death Worm, the Beast of Bodmin Moor, the red-eyed terror that is Mothman, and even Muhaha, the Inuit tickle monster. These are the creatures of nightmare and folklore—some familiar, others you've likely never heard of, but all with stories that will make your skin crawl. So join me as Monster Month gets underway, and together let us ask, what is a cryptid?
    --------  
    56:02

About How Haunted? Podcast | Horrible Histories, Real Life Ghost Stories, and Paranormal Investigations from Some of the Most Haunted Places on Earth

Welcome to How Haunted? the paranormal podcast where each episode we explore the horrible history, and terrifying ghost stories of one of the most haunted places on planet Earth. I’m Rob Kirkup. Author, paranormal historian, and ghost hunter from the north-east of England. Allow me to be your guide as we dare to investigate in depth the, often dark and troubled, history of each location, and of course, the chilling tales of the ghosts that reside within.
HistoryReligion & Spirituality

