What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy

You watched Connor Tomlinson fall in love on Love on the Spectrum. Now he is here to make you fall in love with history. Every week on What the Fact, Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true things from history and tell you the whole story behind each one. The facts that sound made up. The stories that got buried. The moments that changed everything. The wildest stuff is real. And the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday. Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Follow us on Social Instagram: @RewindStudios TikTok: @RewindStudios What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A volcano canceled summer. A catapult started a plague. And the sun went out for 18 months -- and nobody knew why for 1,500 years. Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy dig into the three worst years in human history, the unexpected things each one left behind, and vote on which was actually the worst. The wildest stuff is real. New episodes every Wednesday. Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Follow us on Social Instagram: @RewindStudios TikTok: @RewindStudios What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

What Was the Worst Year to Be Alive?

A movie was rejected by Hollywood more than 40 times. A mechanical shark almost ended a 27-year-old director’s career. And one of the greatest films ever made premiered before it was even finished. Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy dig into the unbelievable stories behind Back to the Future, Jaws, and Apocalypse Now. Each movie came dangerously close to never making it to the big screen. But somehow, the disaster that nearly killed each one became part of what made it great. New episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe so you never miss one. What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Follow us on Social Instagram: @RewindStudios TikTok: @RewindStudios What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Follow us on Social Instagram: @RewindStudios TikTok: @RewindStudios What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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About What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy

About What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy

About What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy