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3 episodes
- A movie was rejected by Hollywood more than 40 times. A mechanical shark almost ended a 27-year-old director’s career. And one of the greatest films ever made premiered before it was even finished.
Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy dig into the unbelievable stories behind Back to the Future, Jaws, and Apocalypse Now. Each movie came dangerously close to never making it to the big screen. But somehow, the disaster that nearly killed each one became part of what made it great.
New episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe so you never miss one.
What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios
Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy
Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy
Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy
Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A volcano canceled summer. A catapult started a plague. And the sun went out for 18 months -- and nobody knew why for 1,500 years.
Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy dig into the three worst years in human history, the unexpected things each one left behind, and vote on which was actually the worst.
The wildest stuff is real. New episodes every Wednesday.
Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy
Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- You watched Connor Tomlinson fall in love on Love on the Spectrum. Now he is here to make you fall in love with history.
Every week on What the Fact, Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true things from history and tell you the whole story behind each one. The facts that sound made up. The stories that got buried. The moments that changed everything.
The wildest stuff is real. And the real stuff is wilder than you think.
New episodes every Wednesday.
Head over to our What the Fact YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatTheFactPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow What the Fact to never miss an episode! What the Fact is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
What the Fact is hosted by Connor Tomlinson & Carter Roy
Instagram: @connortomlinson5 | @carterproy
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy
Fun fact: Did you know Jaws almost never existed because the shark kept sinking while filming? That is Connor Tomlinson just getting started.Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true facts every week and tell you the full story behind each one. Nothing is off limits. Myths and monsters. Forgotten scandals. Accidental discoveries. Untold stories behind the songs everyone knows. Disasters that sound made up but absolutely happened. Carter sets the scene and Connor makes you fall in love with history.The wildest stuff is real, and the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday.What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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