Hidden History with Dr. Harini Bhat

As we kick off Spooky Season, Harini is joined by Bobbie Curtis Lee of Oddities on Elm Street to talk about one of America's most haunted items. For over a century, a 40-inch doll named Robert has sat at the center of Key West's strangest story: blamed for car crashes, divorces, and streaks of bad luck that only end with a written apology. He belonged to artist Gene Otto, who gave the doll his own name, his own clothes, and eventually his own room... while his wife Anne quietly unraveled beside him. The haunting may be real, but the doll might not be where it lives.

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