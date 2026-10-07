Hidden History with Dr. Harini Bhat

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27 episodes
Introducing WHAT THE FACT with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy, a new Rewind podcast!10/07/2026 | 38 mins.Fun fact: Did you know Jaws almost never existed because the shark kept sinking while filming? That is Connor Tomlinson just getting started. If that sounds fascinating, you are going to love Rewind Studios’ new podcast out now called WHAT THE FACT hosted by Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy. It’s produced by the same team that brings you Hidden History.
Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true facts every week and tell you the full story behind each one. Nothing is off limits. Myths and monsters. Forgotten scandals. Accidental discoveries. Untold stories behind the songs everyone knows. Disasters that sound made up but absolutely happened. Carter sets the scene and Connor makes you fall in love with history.
The wildest stuff is real, and the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday.
What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios.
Listen and Follow: https://pod.link/6811124906
Robert the Doll: Legend, History, and Haunting with Bobbie Curtis Lee of Oddities on Elm Street10/05/2026 | 47 mins.As we kick off Spooky Season, Harini is joined by Bobbie Curtis Lee of Oddities on Elm Street to talk about one of America's most haunted items. For over a century, a 40-inch doll named Robert has sat at the center of Key West's strangest story: blamed for car crashes, divorces, and streaks of bad luck that only end with a written apology. He belonged to artist Gene Otto, who gave the doll his own name, his own clothes, and eventually his own room... while his wife Anne quietly unraveled beside him. The haunting may be real, but the doll might not be where it lives.
Head over to our Hidden History YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@HiddenHistoryPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Hidden History to never miss an episode! Hidden History is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
YouTube: @HiddenHistoryPod
Episode Sponsor:
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- Locked in Yale's Beinecke Library sits a 600-year-old book written in an alphabet that exists nowhere else on Earth: roughly 38,000 words across 240 pages of calfskin, and not one sentence has ever been verified as translated. Emperors paid fortunes for it, the codebreaker who cracked Japan's WWII cipher gave up on it, and supercomputers have made no progress. The evidence is complete and fully photographed... so why can't anyone read it?
Head over to our Hidden History YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@HiddenHistoryPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Hidden History to never miss an episode! Hidden History is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
YouTube: @HiddenHistoryPod
- In November 1966, four witnesses driving through an abandoned munitions plant outside Point Pleasant, West Virginia reported a towering winged figure with glowing red eyes... and sightings continued for thirteen months. Then, on December 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge collapsed into the Ohio River during rush hour, killing 46 people. The creature was never seen again. This episode examines the scientific, historical, and supernatural explanations for what people saw, and how a real community tragedy became one of America's most enduring cryptid legends.
Head over to our Hidden History YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@HiddenHistoryPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Hidden History to never miss an episode! Hidden History is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
YouTube: @HiddenHistoryPod
Episode Sponsor:
Head to https://www.FactorMeals.com/HiddenHistory50Off and use code hiddenhistory50off to get 50 percent off and 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year, while supplies last until 10/31/2026.
- On the night of March 13th, 1997, thousands of Arizonans watched a massive, silent V-shaped formation of lights drift slowly across the entire state, from Nevada to the Mexican border, with no official explanation for hours. The event split into two distinct incidents, each with its own evidence, its own witnesses, and its own stubborn questions that remain unresolved nearly thirty years later. From a governor who changed his story to the one amateur astronomer who put a telescope on the lights, every clue points somewhere different.
Head over to our Hidden History YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@HiddenHistoryPod
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Hidden History to never miss an episode! Hidden History is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
Follow us on Social
Instagram: @RewindStudios
TikTok: @RewindStudios
YouTube: @HiddenHistoryPod
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About Hidden History with Dr. Harini Bhat
Dr. Harini Bhat, a clinical pharmacist and science storyteller, unravels real historical events that still defy explanation: mass hysterias, medical oddities, vanished civilizations, and strange signals that echo across centuries. Hidden History treats these as incomplete case files, not myths; shaped by the limits of knowledge and record-keeping, and revealing what the unknown says about human experience.Hidden History is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or watch on YouTube @hiddenhistorypod. Follow @RewindStudios on Instagram.Podcast website
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