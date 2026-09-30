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Government That Doesn't Suck

Rewind Studios
GovernmentHistory
Government That Doesn't Suck
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Government That Doesn't Suck

    Introducing WHAT THE FACT with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy, a new Rewind podcast!

    09/30/2026 | 38 mins.
    Fun fact: Did you know Jaws almost never existed because the shark kept sinking while filming? That is Connor Tomlinson just getting started. If that sounds fascinating, you are going to love Rewind Studios’ new podcast out now called WHAT THE FACT hosted by Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy. It’s produced by the same team that brings you Government That Doesn't Suck.
    Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true facts every week and tell you the full story behind each one. Nothing is off limits. Myths and monsters. Forgotten scandals. Accidental discoveries. Untold stories behind the songs everyone knows. Disasters that sound made up but absolutely happened. Carter sets the scene and Connor makes you fall in love with history.
    The wildest stuff is real, and the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday.
    What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios.
    Listen and Follow: https://pod.link/6811124906
  • Government That Doesn't Suck

    National Weather Service (Part II): A Day in the Life of Weatherman John Elliot

    09/28/2026 | 41 mins.
    Hurricane season is almost here, and it’s time to ask yourself: Who do you want to be in charge of your weather forecast? For decades, the National Weather Service has provided free, life-saving forecasts to every American. This episode, we sit down with CBS meteorologist John Elliott to explore the science, history, and people behind America's weather forecasting system and the debate over privatizing it.
    Head over to our Government That Doesn’t Suck YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@GovernmentThatDoesntSuck
    If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Government That Doesn’t Suck to never miss an episode! Government That Doesn’t Suck is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @RewindStudios
    TikTok: @RewindStudios
    YouTube: @GovenmentThatDoesntSuck
  • Government That Doesn't Suck

    NASA and the Commercialization of Space

    09/14/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Following the Challenger and Columbia Space Shuttle disasters, the government had to rethink space exploration. In 2006, NASA launched the Commercial Orbital Transportation Services program, allocating $500 million to encourage American entrepreneurs to develop cost-effective cargo and crew transport for the ISS. Today, private enterprises like SpaceX, Starlink, Blue Origin, and Rocket Lab are ubiquitous, Yet, none of this progress would be possible without substantial government assistance.
    Head over to our Government That Doesn’t Suck YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@GovernmentThatDoesntSuck
    If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Government That Doesn’t Suck to never miss an episode! Government That Doesn’t Suck is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @RewindStudios
    TikTok: @RewindStudios
    YouTube: @GovenmentThatDoesntSuck
  • Government That Doesn't Suck

    Before the First Amendment: The Trial of John Peter Zenger

    08/31/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    In 1735, a colonial printer named John Peter Zenger spent nine months in jail for printing someone else's criticism of a corrupt governor, and his trial helped plant the seeds of a free press in America decades before the First Amendment existed. This episode, we trace the origins of press freedom, why "fake news" is a much older problem than you'd think, and why the Constitution protects the printer, not the truth — plus a conversation with historian Mitchell Kramer on what Benjamin Franklin really thought about truth and partisanship in the press.
    Head over to our Government That Doesn’t Suck YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@GovernmentThatDoesntSuck
    If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Government That Doesn’t Suck to never miss an episode! Government That Doesn’t Suck is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @RewindStudios
    TikTok: @RewindStudios
    YouTube: @GovenmentThatDoesntSuck
  • Government That Doesn't Suck

    National Weather Service

    08/17/2026 | 47 mins.
    Hurricane season is upon us. Did you know that the weather app on your smartphone and the forecasts from TV meteorologists wouldn’t exist without data from the National Weather Service? Yep. The National Weather Service (NWS), part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), provides vital weather, water, and climate data, forecasts, and warnings for the protection of life and property, as well as enhancing the national economy.
    Head over to our Government That Doesn’t Suck YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@GovernmentThatDoesntSuck
    If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow Government That Doesn’t Suck to never miss an episode! Government That Doesn’t Suck is a Rewind Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @RewindStudios
    TikTok: @RewindStudios
    YouTube: @GovenmentThatDoesntSuck
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About Government That Doesn't Suck
The government gets a bad rap. But the roads under your feet, the forecast on your phone, and the letter in your mailbox are all government too. Hosted by Professors Greg Jackson and Lindsey Cormack, Government That Doesn't Suck brings together the sharpest thinkers to reveal the real-world impact of American government, one episode at a time.
Podcast website
GovernmentHistory

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