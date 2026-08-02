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229 episodes
- This week, it's all about Flock. Scott and Jesse talk about the surge of opposition to license-plate cameras, the growing fears of a surveillance state, and why the Sheriff's Office has for so long been our least transparent local agency.
Also: why County Commission is changing its budget calendar, Commissioner Jay's failed push to repeal the wheel tax, and Oak Ridge in the running for a national "nuclear campus."
Plus, the trends in early voting ahead of the Aug. 6 election.
Looking ahead, they preview that election, as well as school board and City Council meetings this week.
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This week, Scott and Jesse talk about concerns raised by the Knox County sheriff's surveillance camera plans. Also: County Commission considers outdoor drinking, and (separately) changing its budget schedule. And the city chips in $2 million for low-income housing at the former St. Mary's Hospital site.
Looking ahead, they preview this week's continued early voting, County Commission's monthly meeting, more information on the county's Unified Development Ordinance, and a City Council meet and greet.
- As early voting gets under way this week, Scott and Jesse talk elections: specifically, the county mayor's race and the fight for offices in Farragut.
Also, Knoxville ponders "What's Next" for the city's growth, and a new apartment building is ready to go in near the downtown stadium.
The guys also look ahead to meetings of County Commission and City Council.
- This week, Scott looks at the Knox County school board's budget cuts and mild rebuke of County Commission, along with the Planning Commission's further delay of proposed apartments at the Kerbela Temple site.
Also: City Council establishes a North Waterfront Improvement District and passes a one-year moratorium on new data centers. Plus, some questions about County Commission candidate Justin Cofer's work history.
Scott looks ahead this week to the start of early voting in the Aug. 6 election, and a few related candidate forums.
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- This week, Scott and Jesse look at Knox County Schools' plan to cut nearly $8 million from its budget, including by eliminating teaching positions. They also discuss the University of Tennessee's $1.9 million settlement with fired Professor Tamar Shirinian; the creation of new three-year degree programs at UT; and Republican outrage over Democratic county mayor candidate Beau Hawk's past visit to Venezuela.
Looking ahead, they preview this week's school board, City Council, and Planning Commission meetings.
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About Compass Points
Compass Points Podcast provides news, insights and analysis of Knoxville and Knox County government, politics and business. Content is updated every Sunday.Podcast website
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