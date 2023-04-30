Compass Points Podcast provides news, insights and analysis of Knoxville and Knox County government, politics and business. Content is updated every Sunday. More
Ep. 59 05/28/2023
This week, Scott and Jesse look at controversies and confusion over the state's 3rd-grade reading law, the bond issue for the downtown stadium, the latest data on Knox County's housing crunch, the rising use of the anti-overdose drug Naloxone, and the deteriorating state of several historic African-American cemeteries. They also look ahead to next week's Memorial Day observances and City Council meeting.
5/28/2023
1:55:21
Ep. 58 05/21/2023
This week, Scott and Jesse look at the ongoing budget fight between Sheriff Tom Spangler and County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, City Council's gun safety resolution, the school system's plan for its most challenged schools, a change of heart on the use of the old South High building and the candidate roster for this year's city elections. They also dive into UT's plans for a new entertainment district next to Neyland Stadium, and look ahead to meetings next week of County Commission and the Sports Authority.
5/21/2023
1:37:54
Ep. 57 5/14/2023
This week Jesse and Scott talk to three mothers of autistic children who have been instrumental in getting the school system to reconsider its policy on allowing outside therapists in the classroom. Also: the budget clash between Sheriff Tom Spangler and Mayor Glenn Jacobs, KPD releases its report in the Lisa Edwards case, a quiet city budget hearing and an honor for Admiral Farragut. The guys answer reader questions about homelessness in Knox County, and look ahead to next week's county budget hearing and a City Council meeting.
5/13/2023
2:02:21
Ep. 56 05/07/2023
This week Scott and Jesse talk to local progressive activist Brady Watson about a People's State of the City forum, catch up on the gun that went off at West High School, sort through Mayor Indya Kincannon's release of records in the police chief search, and survey controversy over the Freedom Schools summer program. Looking ahead, they preview County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' budget proposal, City Council budget hearings, and the monthly meeting of the Planning Commission.
5/7/2023
1:58:10
Ep. 55 04/30/2023
This week Scott and Jesse talk with Erin Read, to discuss the new joint Office of Housing Stability. The guys get in the weeds a little bit to discuss both Mayor Kincannon's and Knox County Schools new budgets, a look at the special called meeting to vote on Knox Prep's application, and they discuss the resolution brought to County Commission by some area high schoolers concerning Governor Lee's gun safty proposals.