This week, it's all about Flock. Scott and Jesse talk about the surge of opposition to license-plate cameras, the growing fears of a surveillance state, and why the Sheriff's Office has for so long been our least transparent local agency.

Also: why County Commission is changing its budget calendar, Commissioner Jay's failed push to repeal the wheel tax, and Oak Ridge in the running for a national "nuclear campus."

Plus, the trends in early voting ahead of the Aug. 6 election.

Looking ahead, they preview that election, as well as school board and City Council meetings this week.

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