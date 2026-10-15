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4 episodes
- In the years before the French Revolution, the king allowed a massive cartel to put French markets in a chokehold. Foods like coffee and sugar were flooding in from the far reaches of European colonies, but only the wealthy were enjoying the spoils.
Until the people defied the law and laid the groundwork for a global underground. A daring smuggler became their champion, ramming a spoke in the wheels of colonial extraction and making himself the Robin Hood of France.
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Support our independent show on the Outlaw’s Digest Patreon. For just $10/month, join us for extended guest interviews, behind-the-scenes chats, and some great extra goodies, plus send in your questions and chat with the production team!
Thanks to Dr. Michael Kwass for joining us on this episode. Check out his book, Contraband: Louis Mandrin and the Making of a Global Underground.
Outlaw’s Digest is a production of KC Hysmith and Good Egg Audio, an independent worker-cooperative.
- In the 1970s, an anarchist pie thrower took justice into his own hands. From the head of the CIA, to anti-feminist campaigner Phyllis Schlafly, to Nixon’s Watergate goons, no national bullies were safe from his pie plates of justice. Along the way, he inspired fellow travelers in the art of edible civil disobedience around the world.
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Support our independent show on the Outlaw’s Digest Patreon. For just $10/month, join us for extended guest interviews, behind-the-scenes chats, and some great extra goodies, plus send in your questions and chat with the production team!
Thanks to Rossi Anastopoulo for joining us on this episode. Check out her book, Sweet Land of Liberty: A History of America in 11 Pies.
Outlaw’s Digest is a production of KC Hysmith and Good Egg Audio, an independent worker-cooperative.
- Introducing Outlaw’s Digest, a criminally delicious tour of true crime from food history.
Each episode, host and food scholar KC Hysmith tells a thrilling story pulled from the archives of history’s illicit appetites, vicious poisonings, cunning frauds, and daring heists. We explore foodways adapted, adopted, remixed, mocked, suppressed, celebrated, and commodified—and we discuss who benefits. Who cooked? Who ate? And who was left holding the tab?
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Learn more and support our independent show at outlawsdigest.com. Support us for $10/month and get a sneak peek at what’s coming this season. Join us for a chat about the origins of the show, and be the first in line for extended guest interviews and behind-the-scenes chats for every episode. Plus some extra goodies, too. We think you’ll love it!
Outlaw’s Digest is a production of KC Hysmith and Good Egg Audio, an independent worker-cooperative.
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About Outlaw's Digest
Outlaw’s Digest serves up true crimes from food history in sizzling style, a feast of malfeasance and felony from the pages of the past. The food we make and eat forms who we are. But it’s not as simple as “you are what you eat.” Each episode, host and food scholar KC Hysmith tells a thrilling story pulled from the archives of history’s illicit appetites, vicious poisonings, cunning frauds, and daring heists. We explore foodways adapted, adopted, remixed, mocked, suppressed, celebrated, and commodified—and we discuss who benefits. Who cooked? Who ate? And who was left holding the tab? Created and produced by Good Egg Audio, an independent worker cooperative, and KC Hysmith. Support Outlaw’s Digest by subscribing at https://outlawsdigest.comPodcast website
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