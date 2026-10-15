Outlaw’s Digest serves up true crimes from food history in sizzling style, a feast of malfeasance and felony from the pages of the past.

The food we make and eat forms who we are. But it’s not as simple as “you are what you eat.” Each episode, host and food scholar KC Hysmith tells a thrilling story pulled from the archives of history’s illicit appetites, vicious poisonings, cunning frauds, and daring heists. We explore foodways adapted, adopted, remixed, mocked, suppressed, celebrated, and commodified—and we discuss who benefits. Who cooked? Who ate? And who was left holding the tab? Created and produced by Good Egg Audio, an independent worker cooperative, and KC Hysmith. Support Outlaw’s Digest by subscribing at https://outlawsdigest.com