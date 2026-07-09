After sailing into the Mediterranean, a Viking leader plays dead - lulling the enemy into a false sense of security. Mounting ships on wheels, eastern Vikings launch an audacious land-borne attack on Constantinople. The Byzantine Emperor establishes the fabled Varangian Guard, made up of elite Norse warriors. From Spain to Persia, the legend of the Vikings is spreading… A Noiser podcast production. Narrated by Iain Glen. Featuring Eleanor Barraclough, Stefan Brink, Lars Brownworth, Elizabeth Rowe. Written by Roger Morris and Jeff Dawson | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Research by Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow | Fact check by Grant Jones | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Additional editing by Anisha Deva | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Ralph Tittley | Recording Engineer: Tom Rouse at Jungle Studios. Get every episode of Real Vikings two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Lured by its treasures, a fearsome chieftain named Thorgest arrives in Ireland. Meanwhile, in northern Francia, a warrior known as Rollo the Walker assumes control of Normandy. Back in Ireland, the city of Dublin is born. Celtic slaves are shipped to the far corners of the Viking world. For the Irish High King, enough is enough. It’s time to exorcise this pagan devil once and for all… A Noiser podcast production. Narrated by Iain Glen. Featuring Lars Brownworth, Ben Raffield, Levi Roach, Elizabeth Rowe, Davide Zori. Written & produced by Jeff Dawson | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Research by Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow | Fact check by Grant Jones | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Additional editing by Anisha Deva, Rob Plummer | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Cian Ryan-Morgan | Recording Engineer: Tom Rouse at Jungle Studios. Get every episode of Real Vikings two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Banished from Iceland, a criminal named Erik the Red puts to sea. He will discover new land and found a spin-off colony: Greenland. But it’s his son, Leif, who will push Viking exploration to the limit… arriving on the shores of North America… A Noiser podcast production. Narrated by Iain Glen. Featuring Eleanor Barraclough, William Fitzhugh, Davide Zori. Written & produced by Jeff Dawson | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Research by Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow | Fact check by Grant Jones | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Additional editing by Rob Plummer | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Cian Ryan-Morgan | Recording Engineer: Tom Rouse at Jungle Studios. Get every episode of Real Vikings two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A boy king, Ethelred the Unready, comes to the English throne. In bloody scenes, he will seek to purge his realm of Norsemen. In 1997, a Silicon Valley CEO takes inspiration from the Vikings for a revolutionary digital technology. Back in England, Sveyn Forkbeard plunges a dagger into the very heart of Old Wessex. His son will right historic wrongs. His name is Canute… A Noiser podcast production. Narrated by Iain Glen. Featuring Eleanor Barraclough, Stefan Brink, Lars Brownworth, Levi Roach, Pragya Vohra, Davide Zori. Written & produced by Jeff Dawson | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Research by Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow | Fact check by Grant Jones | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by George Tapp | Additional editing by Jacob Booth, Rob Plummer | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Cian Ryan-Morgan | Recording Engineer: Tom Rouse at Jungle Studios. You can listen to the final episode of Real Vikings right now - without waiting and without ads - by joining Noiser Plus. You’ll also unlock shows across the Noiser podcast network. Click the subscription banner or head to noiser.com/subscriptions to find out more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

A Varangian warrior, Harald Hardrada, lays claim to the throne of England. In Normandy, Duke William sets out his case for seizing the disputed crown. It will spell disaster for Harold Godwinson, the sitting ruler of the Anglo-Saxon realm. The year 1066 will usher in the ultimate Norse showdown, bringing down the curtain on the Viking Age… A Noiser podcast production. Narrated by Iain Glen. Featuring Eleanor Barraclough, Stefan Brink, Lars Brownworth, William Fitzhugh, Levi Roach, Elizabeth Rowe, Pragya Vohra, Davide Zori. Written & produced by Jeff Dawson | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Research by Emmie Rose Price-Goodfellow | Fact check by Grant Jones | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Additional editing by Anisha Deva | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Cian Ryan-Morgan | Recording Engineer: Tom Rouse at Jungle Studios. Thanks for listening to Real Vikings. Head to noiser.com, home of the Noiser podcast network, to discover your next immersive history podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Real Vikings

About Real Vikings

About Real Vikings