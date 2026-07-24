Throughout the colonies, war escalates. The siege of Boston comes to a dramatic end. A leader of the Mohawk people travels to London to pledge his support to King George. And in a sweltering room in Philadelphia, Thomas Jefferson writes a sentence that will change the world: "all men are created equal". But in 1776, some people are more equal than others... A Noiser Podcast Production. Narrated by Clarke Peters. Featuring Lindsay Chervinsky, Calvin Jefferson, Julius Jefferson, Jane Kamensky, Peter Kastor, Alan Taylor. Abigail Adams letter read by Kylie Hinze. Written and Produced by Edward White | Series Producer: Ed Baranski | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Script Consultant: Peter Kastor | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Oliver Sanders | Assembly editing by Dorry Macaulay | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering by Josh Latham Get every episode of Founding Fathers: An American Dream two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Pummeled in New York, George Washington's army is on the brink of collapse. But when given the chance for a knockout blow, the British pull their punch. It's a decision they will regret. A fortuitous change in the weather allows the Continental Army to escape and regroup. Benjamin Franklin heads to France on a crucial mission that could turn the tide of the war. And, in a sleepy village in New Jersey, American soldiers are about to pull off a miracle... A Noiser Podcast Production. Narrated by Clarke Peters. Featuring Carol Berkin, Krysten Blackstone, Andrew O'Shaughnessy, Jim Philbrick, Alan Taylor. Written and Produced by Edward White | Series Producer: Ed Baranski | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Assistant Producer: Luke Lonergan | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Script Consultant: Peter Kastor | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Oliver Sanders | Assembly editing by Tony Onuchukwu | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering by Josh Latham | Recording Engineer: Gerry O'Riordan at The Soundhouse Studios. Get every episode of Founding Fathers: An American Dream two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

George Washington is stunned when an American war hero betrays the cause and switches sides. In the dead of night, an unexpected visitor arrives at Thomas Jefferson's plantation with an urgent warning. And while the British attempt to rally support in the southern states, a decisive, climactic battle takes place in Virginia...the Siege of Yorktown. Here, a young officer named Alexander Hamilton will perform heroics... A Noiser Podcast Production. Narrated by Clarke Peters. Featuring Krysten Blackstone, Andrew O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Stanley, Alan Taylor. For more on the surrender at Yorktown and the founding of the USA, see special event: ‘Dinners of Diplomacy’, 29th-30th October, 2026, Knowsley Hall in England. Hosted by the Countess of Derby and featuring expert scholars. https://knowsleyhall.co.uk/event/dinners-of-diplomacy-american-revolution/https://knowsleyhall.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/76875?catID=72250& Written and Produced by Edward White | Series Producer: Ed Baranski | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Assistant Producer: Luke Lonergan | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Script Consultant: Peter Kastor | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Oliver Sanders | Assembly editing by Tony Onuchukwu | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering by Josh Latham | Recording Engineer: Gerry O'Riordan at The Soundhouse Studios | Additional voice performed by Francesca Thakorlal. Get every episode of Founding Fathers: An American Dream two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The British are defeated and now Americans have a country to build. But quickly, trouble begins. Economic turmoil causes war veterans to rise up against the very government they helped to found. Alexander Hamilton and James Madison call for a radical response: a new constitution to reinvent the United States. Many are appalled; bitter infighting breaks out. And thus, America's first great political campaign begins...the stakes couldn't be higher... A Noiser Podcast Production. Narrated by Clarke Peters. Featuring Carol Berkin, Krysten Blackstone, Lindsay Chervinsky, Julius Jefferson, Peter Kastor, Alan Taylor. Written and Produced by Edward White | Series Producer: Ed Baranski | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Script Consultant: Peter Kastor | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Oliver Sanders | Assembly editing by Tony Onuchukwu | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering by Josh Latham | Additional voice performed by Ben Plumb. Get every episode of Founding Fathers: An American Dream two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The USA has its first president. With George Washington leading the new nation forwards, there are high hopes. But a shocking announcement changes everything. Political parties begin to form, old friends become bitter enemies, and election campaigns turn ugly. The threat of violence grows, as a deadly duel claims the life of an American pioneer. And as a big anniversary approaches, two legendary Founding Fathers are about to meet the most poignant of ends... A Noiser Podcast Production. Narrated by Clarke Peters. Featuring Lindsay Chervinsky, Julius Jefferson, Jane Kamensky, Peter Kastor, Alan Taylor. Special thanks to Dr Andrew Davenport of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation; Freddy Sledge at The Soundhouse Studios. Written and Produced by Edward White | Series Producer: Ed Baranski | Executive Producer: Joel Duddell | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Script Consultant: Peter Kastor | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound design by Oliver Sanders | Assembly editing by Tony Onuchukwu | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering by Josh Latham. Get every episode of Founding Fathers: An American Dream two weeks early and ad-free by joining Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Founding Fathers: An American Dream

About Founding Fathers: An American Dream

About Founding Fathers: An American Dream