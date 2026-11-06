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- Join Rupert Grint as he brings Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless classic, Treasure Island, to life.When a weather-beaten old sailor arrives at a remote English tavern, young Jim Hawkins is swept into an adventure of a lifetime. Swept from the fog-laden West Country coast to the sun-scorched shores of a perilous island, where treachery lurks behind every shadow and trust... is the most dangerous gamble of all.Feel the salt spray. Hear the creak of the rigging. And enjoy every twist, every betrayal. Treasure Island. From the Noiser Podcast Network. Click Follow to get weekly instalments of Treasure Island, or go ad-free and get two weeks ahead by joining Noiser+. Find out more at noiser.com/noiser-plus
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About Treasure Island
Welcome to Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson… a spellbinding story of greed, betrayal and murder set in a world of pirates and buccaneers. Join Rupert Grint as he takes a thrilling journey from the murky intrigues of an eighteenth-century English West Country seafarer’s inn to the distant Caribbean in search of buried treasure. In this unabridged retelling of one of English literature’s most exhilarating odysseys, immerse yourself in a world of unforgettable characters – including our young hero, Jim Hawkins, the ragged castaway Ben Gunn, and the incorrigible old sea-dog, Long John Silver and his talking parrot. With the Noiser Network’s trademark original music and sound design, this is the classic pirate story like you’ve never heard it before. For ad-free listening and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Just click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions A Noiser podcast production. Narrated by Rupert Grint. Written by Robert Louis Stevenson. Talent Director: Perrin Sledge | Head of Production: Natalie Brook-Reynolds | Recording Engineer: Wilfredo Acosta | Recording Studio: The Soundhouse Studios Executive Producers: Katrina Hughes & Pascal Hughes | Script Supervisors: Dan Smith | Sound Supervisor: Tom Pink | Sound Design by Wilfredo Acosta | Audio Editing by Carla Flores | Compositions: Oliver Baines & Dorry Macaulay | Music Performances by Dorry Macaulay & Oliver Baines | Percussion: Simon Whittaker | Mix and Mastering: Wilfredo Acosta | Trailer Edit: George Tapp | Trailer Mix: Cian Ryan-Morgan No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.Podcast website
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Treasure Island: Podcasts in Family