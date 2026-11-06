Join Rupert Grint as he brings Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless classic, Treasure Island, to life.When a weather-beaten old sailor arrives at a remote English tavern, young Jim Hawkins is swept into an adventure of a lifetime. Swept from the fog-laden West Country coast to the sun-scorched shores of a perilous island, where treachery lurks behind every shadow and trust... is the most dangerous gamble of all.Feel the salt spray. Hear the creak of the rigging. And enjoy every twist, every betrayal. Treasure Island. From the Noiser Podcast Network. Click Follow to get weekly instalments of Treasure Island, or go ad-free and get two weeks ahead by joining Noiser+. Find out more at noiser.com/noiser-plus Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Treasure Island

About Treasure Island

About Treasure Island