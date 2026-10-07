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21 episodes
- Marilyn Monroe was one of the most famous screen actors of all time.
Known for her charisma and beauty, her private life and turbulent health made headlines throughout her career, and her early death cemented her iconic status.
But how was she shaped by her disrupted childhood? Did she change Hollywood – or did it destroy her?
And why does her legend still inspire and exert such power, sixty years after her death?
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Kate Harrison. With thanks to Michelle Morgan, author of Marilyn Monroe – Private and Undisclosed.
This episode was originally featured on Short History Of...
Noiser+ members get ad free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new episodes across the Noiser podcast network. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started, or visit noiser.com/subscriptions.
No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The first truly global celebrity, Charlie Chaplin was once the most famous man in the world.
The king of the silent movie, over the course of 82 films his wistful slapstick saw him light up the silver screen like no one else.
But how did he leave behind the extreme poverty of his London childhood? What’s the truth about his complicated love life?
And how did personal and political conflict threaten to derail one of the most celebrated careers in entertainment history?
This is a biography of Charlie Chaplin.
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Dan Smith. With thanks to Lucy Moore, historian and author of Anything Goes: A Biography of the Roaring Twenties.
This episode was originally featured on Short History Of...
Noiser+ members get ad free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new episodes across the Noiser podcast network. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started, or visit noiser.com/subscriptions.
No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Thomas Edison was one of history’s greatest inventors, a man who gave the world not only electric light but other landmark innovations in sound recording and moving pictures.
He accumulated more patents in his lifetime than anyone had before, and filled over 4,000 notebooks with his work.
But how did this ordinary, home-schooled boy from the American mid-West overcome ill-health and hearing loss to change the world?
And was he really a lone genius, or did he rely on the work of others?
This is a biography of Thomas Edison.
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Dan Smith. With thanks to Paul Israel, director and general editor of the Thomas Edison Papers at Rutgers University and author of Edison: A Life of Invention.
This episode was originally featured on Short History Of...
Noiser+ members get ad free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new episodes across the Noiser podcast network. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started, or visit noiser.com/subscriptions.
No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Though he ruled for just thirteen years, Alexander the Great casts a long shadow, famed as much for his hedonistic lifestyle as his military genius.
But how did he become one of the best known military leaders in history? What inspired such loyalty among his troops?
And what drove this young man in his endless quest to conquer the known world?
This is a biography of Alexander the Great.
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Linda Harrison. With thanks to author Philip Freeman, a professor of humanities at Pepperdine University, Malibu.
This episode was originally featured on Short History Of...
Noiser+ members get ad free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new episodes across the Noiser podcast network. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started, or visit noiser.com/subscriptions.
No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- From the day he burst onto the scene, Muhammad Ali changed boxing history.
But he also influenced the American civil rights movement, the perception of Islam, the view of the war in Vietnam, and the self-branding of athletes themselves.
So how did his beliefs affect his career? What drove him to keep fighting for so long – even when boxing itself was taking away the gifts that made him famous?
And was he really the greatest of all time?
This is a biography of Muhammad Ali.
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Kate Harrison. With thanks to Jonathan Eig, author of the award-winning biography Ali: A Life.
This episode was originally featured on Short History Of...
Noiser+ members get ad free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new episodes across the Noiser podcast network. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started, or visit noiser.com/subscriptions.
No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Biography
History is shaped by extraordinary people.Visionary writers like Agatha Christie. Fearless pioneers such as Amelia Earhart. Ruthless rulers including Henry VIII and Cleopatra. Groundbreaking musicians, inventors, revolutionaries, explorers and leaders whose ambition, talent and influence transformed the course of history.Welcome to Noiser’s Biography series, where immersive storytelling, powerful narration and richly crafted sound transport you into the lives, rivalries, triumphs and downfalls of the figures who shaped our world, one story at a time.A Noiser production, narrated by Paul McGann and John Hopkins.As featured on Short History Of....Noiser+ members get ad free listening, exclusive content, and early access to new episodes across the Noiser podcast network. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started, or visit noiser.com/subscriptions.No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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