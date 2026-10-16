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231 episodes
- In this episode, we explore how people exchanged goods and services before the invention of money. We examine fascinating examples of ancient trade practices and their impact on society.
Made by Humans + AI Box, Get 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
- In this episode, we explore the daily life of a medieval miller and the crucial role they played in the economy. You'll learn about the tools they used and the techniques that shaped grain milling.
Made by Humans + AI Box, Get 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
- In this episode, we explore the unique customs of Christmas in the 12th century. Discover how feasting, caroling, and communal gatherings defined the holiday in medieval times.
Made by Humans + AI Box, Get 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
- In this episode, we explore the hardships faced by ship's cooks during the Age of Sail, highlighting their pivotal role and limited provisions. Discover how their cooking impacted crew morale and ship efficiency.
Made by Humans + AI Box, Get 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
- In this episode, we explore the unique aspects of marriage in Ancient Egypt, including the roles of men and women. Learn about the legal traditions and social norms that shaped family life in this fascinating civilization.
Made by Humans + AI Box, Get 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
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About Boring History for Sleep
Welcome to Boring History for Sleep. A podcast dedicated to the least dramatic, most uneventful parts of the past. We move slowly through historical eras, describing daily routines, minor details, and long-forgotten systems in a calm, steady voice with no intensity and no urgency. Just peaceful, low-energy storytelling meant to quiet your mind at night. Because sometimes the best cure for insomnia is something pleasantly boring.There are no ad breaks in the middle — just one short ad right at the start, then nothing but slow, boring-on-purpose history to send you off to sleep.Podcast website
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