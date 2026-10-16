Welcome to Boring History for Sleep. A podcast dedicated to the least dramatic, most uneventful parts of the past.

We move slowly through historical eras, describing daily routines, minor details, and long-forgotten systems in a calm, steady voice with no intensity and no urgency. Just peaceful, low-energy storytelling meant to quiet your mind at night. Because sometimes the best cure for insomnia is something pleasantly boring.There are no ad breaks in the middle — just one short ad right at the start, then nothing but slow, boring-on-purpose history to send you off to sleep.