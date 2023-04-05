Warriors In Their Own Words | First Person War Stories

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The unsanitized truth of what we have asked of those who defend this nation. From archived tapes of WWI veterans, to conversations with modern-day warriors, the...
History
  • Capt. James Peninger: Glider Pilot on D-Day
    Captain James Peninger served in World War Two  as a glider pilot. He fought in the Invasion of Normandy, and was the first glider to cross the Rhine River. During WWII, glider planes were used to carry ground troops, and sometimes a jeep, into enemy territory. Regular planes dragged these gliders via a rope, which was cut over enemy territory at the release point. The glider kept flying, to hopefully find a clear landing zone behind enemy lines. Since the gliders were flimsy, designed for a single flight, and always sent into enemy territory, flying them was a notoriously dangerous job. To learn more about glider pilots during World War Two, visit ww2gp.org.
    5/11/2023
    31:16
  • PFC Walter Stitt: Tank Gunner in WWII
    Private First Class Walter Stitt talks about what it was like serving inside a tank during World War II. He served as both a loader and gunner, and survived the destruction of three different tanks he was manning.  To hear more from Stitt, check out his interview with the Clark County Historical Society.
    5/4/2023
    34:08
  • A1C Larry Sutherland Part II: The Attack on Phan Rang
    Airman First Class Larry Sutherland joined the Airforce at 17, and signed up for the Security Police training program. In Vietnam, many Air Force bases were completely surrounded by guerrilla forces, so the USAF Security Police were specially trained to protect them from direct attacks and sabotage.  During his training in North Dakota, Sutherland and some fellow soldiers wanted to "get even" with some missile security personnel that they took issue with. To do so, they broke into missile silo, but they were caught. Two members of the group went to prison, but Sutherland was found innocent of sabotage, and avoided being court martialed. Sutherland was then given a choice: Stay in North Dakota, or train at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, and then head to Vietnam. At that time there was a rumor that 75% casualties were expected in the unit he would join in Vietnam, but Sutherland wanted to get out of North Dakota so badly that he didn't care. So, he went to Schofield.  According to Sutherland, the Security Police training at Schofield was worse than Vietnam. He said the instructors were "the most sadistic, mean bastards I've ever seen in my life or since. I could not believe that anybody could be so mean and hateful, in all ranks, from two stripers up to the officers. They just hated us. They treated us with such contempt...And when you fell out, and guys did, because guys were dying of heart attacks, they went over and pissed on them. That's the kind of people they were. They were pissing on dying people. I saw it with my eyes. I can see it till the day I die." After completing his training, he was sent to Vietnam, where, due to the high casualty rate, he was sure he was going to die. He was stationed first at Pleiku Air Base, and then Phan Rang Air Base. Both bases were surrounded by guerrilla forces. One Sunday night at Phan Rang, the Viet Cong launched a surprise attack. Alcoholism was a serious issue in his unit, so many of the Security Policemen at Phan Rang Air Base were intoxicated when the attack began. A few of these intoxicated men were in a bunker with Sutherland during the attack, and no matter how much he kicked and screamed, they wouldn't get up to fight. They just rolled over and went back to sleep.  Upon returning to the states, Sutherland was tasked with monitoring protests in New Jersey.
    4/27/2023
    35:52
  • A1C Larry Sutherland Part I: USAF Security Police in Vietnam
    Airman First Class Larry Sutherland joined the Air Force at 17, and signed up for the Security Police training program. In Vietnam, many Air Force bases were completely surrounded by guerrilla forces, so the USAF Security Police were specially trained to protect them from direct attacks and sabotage.  During his training in North Dakota, Sutherland and some fellow soldiers wanted to "get even" with some missile security personnel that they took issue with. To do so, they broke into missile silo, but they were caught. Two members of the group went to prison, but Sutherland was found innocent of sabotage, and avoided being court martialed. Sutherland was then given a choice: Stay in North Dakota, or train at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, and then head to Vietnam. At that time there was a rumor that 75% casualties were expected in the unit he would join in Vietnam, but Sutherland wanted to get out of North Dakota so badly that he didn't care. So, he went to Schofield.  According to Sutherland, the Security Police training at Schofield was worse than Vietnam. He said the instructors were "the most sadistic, mean bastards I've ever seen in my life or since. I could not believe that anybody could be so mean and hateful, in all ranks, from two stripers up to the officers. They just hated us. They treated us with such contempt...And when you fell out, and guys did, because guys were dying of heart attacks, they went over and pissed on them. That's the kind of people they were. They were pissing on dying people. I saw it with my eyes. I can see it till the day I die." After completing his training, he was sent to Vietnam, where, due to the high casualty rate, he was sure he was going to die. He was stationed first at Pleiku Air Base, and then Phan Rang Air Base. Both bases were surrounded by guerrilla forces. One Sunday night at Phan Rang, the Viet Cong launched a surprise attack. Alcoholism was a serious issue in his unit, so many of the Security Policemen at Phan Rang Air Base were intoxicated when the attack began. A few of these intoxicated men were in a bunker with Sutherland during the attack, and no matter how much he kicked and screamed, they wouldn't get up to fight. They just rolled over and went back to sleep.  Upon returning to the states, Sutherland was tasked with monitoring protests in New Jersey.
    4/20/2023
    28:29
  • SF3 James Wire Part II: The Invasion of Iwo Jima and the Battle of Okinawa
    Shipfitter 3rd Class James Wire served on the USS Missouri during the invasion of Iwo Jima and the Battle of Okinawa. It was his job to put out fires and do damage control on the ship.  If you missed it, make sure to check out the first part of his interview, where he talks about serving on the USS Tennessee during the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Battle of Tarawa.  To hear more from SF3 Wire, check out this video of him presenting to a college class.
    4/13/2023
    36:41

About Warriors In Their Own Words | First Person War Stories

The unsanitized truth of what we have asked of those who defend this nation. From archived tapes of WWI veterans, to conversations with modern-day warriors, these are their stories, in their own words.
