Hello you, welcome back to Hot History! I’m so excited to chat about the Brontë sisters today and my god we’re DEEPING it! From their education, family dynamic, life on the moors, time in Brussels, publications and untimely deaths, we’re looking at each sister and their works in total.
PLUS to my greatest shock and surprise, the fact that Haworth is also home to the iconic op shop in Wild Child!!
Next week will also be our first ‘hot take’ episode and the question is: Why are we so obsessed with the Nazis. If you have a hot take on this, I want to hear it so please email me at [email protected]
!
If you're wanting more Hot History content you can follow along on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and of course, right here!
Till next week, Ainslie x