Hello you, welcome back to Hot History! I’m so excited for our 1st HOT TAKE episode and today, we're looking at WHY we're obsessed with the Nazis. So many of you sent in your take and I've loved deeping this big Q with you guys.

Here are the 4 key reasons WHY based on what you sent in:

1. Morbid Curiosity

2. Nazi Showmanship

3. Awful sense of awe

4. Time & Scope

5. Rise in right wing authoritarianism

PLUS we look at when our obsession goes from curiosity (safe) to glorification (danger) and how to be aware of what motivates your consumption.

Next week we're looking at the mysterious order of Parisian knights dating back to the crusades who guard Jesus' crown of thorns - or do they??

If you're wanting more Hot History content you can follow along on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠ and of course, right here!



Please take care while listening with the sensitive themes mentioned at the top and should you require assistance please use the below:

In Australia, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 0477 131 114 (lifeline) or 1300 22 4636 (Beyond Blue).

In the USA, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) or texting HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

In the UK, support is available 24/7 by calling NHS 111 (NHS) or 116 123 (Samaritans)