    The knights who guard the crown of thorns!

    02/26/2026 | 56 mins.
    Hello you, welcome back to Hot History! Today's ep looks at the secret Parisian order of monastic knights who guard what some believe to be Jesus's crown of thorns!
    We will look at:
    1. Origin of this order
    2. Origin of this crown from Jerusalem to Paris
    3. Role of the order today & the Notre Dame fire
    4. Authenticating the crown
    PLUS we look at the difference between normal archaeological artifacts and religious relics, and how to authenticate them in the modern day (or not)!
    If you like this episode, feel free to share it with your friends or leave us a review. Make sure to tune in next week for our episode on the scandalous diamond necklace which lost Marie Antoinette her head!
    If you're wanting more Hot History content you can follow along on ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠ and of course, right here!
    Til next week, Ainslie x
  • Hot History

    Why are we obsessed with the Nazis?

    02/19/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Hello you, welcome back to Hot History! I’m so excited for our 1st HOT TAKE episode and today, we're looking at WHY we're obsessed with the Nazis. So many of you sent in your take and I've loved deeping this big Q with you guys.
    Here are the 4 key reasons WHY based on what you sent in:
    1. Morbid Curiosity
    2. Nazi Showmanship
    3. Awful sense of awe
    4. Time & Scope
    5. Rise in right wing authoritarianism
    PLUS we look at when our obsession goes from curiosity (safe) to glorification (danger) and how to be aware of what motivates your consumption.
    Next week we're looking at the mysterious order of Parisian knights dating back to the crusades who guard Jesus' crown of thorns - or do they??
    If you're wanting more Hot History content you can follow along on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠ and of course, right here!

    Please take care while listening with the sensitive themes mentioned at the top and should you require assistance please use the below:
    In Australia, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 0477 131 114 (lifeline) or 1300 22 4636 (Beyond Blue).
    In the USA,  support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) or texting HOME to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.
    In the UK, support is available 24/7 by calling NHS 111  (NHS) or  116 123  (Samaritans)
  • Hot History

    Moors & Manuscripts: The Brontë sisters

    02/12/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Hello you, welcome back to Hot History! I’m so excited to chat about the Brontë sisters today and my god we’re DEEPING it! From their education, family dynamic, life on the moors, time in Brussels, publications and untimely deaths, we’re looking at each sister and their works in total. 
    PLUS to my greatest shock and surprise, the fact that Haworth is also home to the iconic op shop in Wild Child!! 
    Next week will also be our first 'hot take' episode and the question is: Why are we so obsessed with the Nazis. If you have a hot take on this, I want to hear it so please email me at [email protected]!
    If you're wanting more Hot History content you can follow along on ⁠Instagram⁠, ⁠TikTok⁠ and ⁠YouTube⁠ and of course, right here!
    Till next week, Ainslie x
  • Hot History

    We're BACK Baby!

    02/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Hello you! Welcome back to the new and improved Hot History Podcast! I am so excited for all things hot AND all things history in 2026!
    Today I'm giving you some of my top recommendations across TV, Film, Books, Podcasts, Substacks, Creators and YouTube so you can start Feb filled to the brim with content. 
    Today I'm giving you some of my top recommendations across TV, Film, Books, Podcasts, Substacks, Creators and YouTube so you can start Feb filled to the brim with content.
    If you'd like to submit a hot take or ask us a question you can do so at [email protected]!
    See you next Friday x
  • Hot History

    (the not so) Wonderful Wizard of Oz

    09/05/2025 | 46 mins.
    Today I'm joined by Cass of Hollywoodland Photos to deep dive into the life of Judy Garland. Child prodigy, star of the Wizard of Oz and victim to the Hollywood studio system, her life is a mish mash of terrific highs and terrifying lows which ultimately took her life.

About Hot History

Welcome to Hot History, the podcast covering all the things in history that you probably should know, but don't.
